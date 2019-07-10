The Scoop: 14 Quirky, Mouthwatering Ice Cream Stand Treats You Have to Try, Grand Rapids

You Scream, I Scream…
We all scream, “Ice cream!”
Superman is an obvious choice when visiting your favorite ice cream shop in Michigan, but sometimes getting the same old, same old starts to feel a little vanilla.
We have scoured the menus and found some of the craziest, most outrageous, and quirkiest ice cream (and even some frozen yogurt) dishes to send your taste buds on a wild and delicious journey this summer.
QUIRKY ICE CREAM TREATS
14 of the Quirkiest Ice Cream Creations you can get in West Michigan
These flavorful ice cream treats are begging for taste testers.
Is your family up for this wild ice cream shop challenge?
1) The Chubby Unicorn
Underground Cookie Club
5422 Division Ave S, Kentwood, MI 49548
The Underground Cookie Club is not your average ice cream shop. This fantastic destination is described as a dessert sanctuary and it’s easy to see why.
Their gourmet ice cream sandwiches are sure to delight your eyes and your mouth.
QUIRKY: Adventurers looking for a flavor (and color) explosion must try The Chubby Unicorn. Superman ice cream is layered with rainbow sugar cookies and topped with sprinkles before being rolled in Fruity Pebbles.
2) The Bottom of the Barrel Cone
Scooper’s Ice Cream Shoppe
591 Ada Dr SE, Ada, MI 49301
Yes, you can get regular ice cream shop fare at this ice cream stand just outside of Grand Rapids. But, there’s something else you can get from the hidden menu that not many people know about…
QUIRKY: When a flavor of ice cream begins to get too low to scoop from, Scooper’s will scrape out the remainder and put it into a new barrel. Once that barrel is full, you get an ever-changing new flavor dubbed Bottom of the Barrel. Every lick is something different!
3) Cherry Monster
Double Dip Depot
3284 Remembrance Rd NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
The Double Dip Depot is an ice cream shop near Grand Rapids that also offers drive-through service and mini golf.
QUIRKY: If you’re looking to order something wild on your next trip, go for the Cherry Monster. It’s vanilla soft serve ice cream with gummy tentacles, cherry magic shell, and monster eyes.
4) The Darkness
Jamnbean Coffee Company
3 Locations: Ada, Cascade, Downtown Grand Rapids
Jamnbean Coffee Company does a great coffee and tea business. They also serve up a wide array of ice cream treats at their West MI locations.
QUIRKY: Order “The Darkness.” It’s hand-dipped Hudsonville raspberry sorbet topped with Ghirardelli dark chocolate sauce, dark chocolate raspberry cream cups, whipped cream, and a cherry. For an extra level of fun, ask for candy eyes to be added to your ice cream creation.
5) Party Parfait or Donut Sundae
Tippy Cow
3830 Chicago Dr SW, Grandville, Michigan 49418
This local ice cream shop just outside of downtown Grandville is great at serving up their clever creations.
QUIRKY: You’re going to have to choose between a Marge’s Donut Den donut topped with soft serve ice cream, hot caramel, peanuts, whipped cream and a cherry OR a Party Parfait, which is a parfait built inside a frosting lined cup with two layers of Funfetti cake, two layers of ice cream, and alllllllll the sprinkles, whip cream, and cake crumbles.
6) Flintstone Sundae
Frosty Boy
Two Locations: Creston & Rockford, MI
QUIRKY: Featuring Frosty Boy’s famous lemon soft serve, cherry cone dip (or try blue raspberry) and Fruity Pebbles cereal, topped with whipped cream and a cherry.
7) Grasshopper Sundae
Trailside Treats
6294 Belmont Ave NE, Belmont, MI 49306
QUIRKY: Vanilla soft serve layers with crushed Oreos, crème de menthe sauce, and coconut flakes.
8) Mitten Pop
Love’s Ice Cream
Downtown Market: 435 Ionia Ave SW stall 106, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Love’s takes some of their signature flavors, shapes them into our beloved lower peninsula, then dips into a chocolate shell covering, turning Michigan into a tasty treat.
This one is more Cute than Quirky but we couldn’t resist adding it to the list.
9) One Pound Banana Split
Chapel Charlie’s Cup & Cone
2361 Riley St, Hudsonville, MI 49426
QUIRKY: You can build this colossal classic with either soft serve flavors or with your choice of flavors of fresh, hand-dipped Ashby’s premium ice cream from Ludington, Michigan.
10) The Roadkill Sundae
Ice Cream Garage
4030 Lake Michigan Dr NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
QUIRKY: It doesn’t get more wild thatn the Roadkill Sundae. The Ice Cream Garage layers scoops of Hudsonville Deer Traxx ice cream, topped with hot fudge, sour gummi worms, and whipped cream.
11) Rock Pile Sundae
Rocky’s
110 N Main St, Rockford, MI 49341
QUIRKY: The Rock Pile is soft-serve vanilla, layered with hot fudge, marshmallow & chocolate rocks, and then topped off with whipped cream and a cherry.
12) Peanut Butter Shipwreck Sundae
Captain Sundae
537 W. Main, Zeeland MI | 365 Douglas, Holland MI | 247 West 40th Holland, MI
Not so quirky, but pretty wild that this one has been on the menu for so long. Creamy vanilla ice cream topped with rich hot fudge, caramel, honey roasted pecans, whipped cream, and a cherry. A crowd-pleaser for generations.
13) The Whaler
Frosty Cove
2565 Lakeshore Dr, Muskegon, MI 49441
QUIRKY: Scoops of chocolate, vanilla, strawberry cheesecake, and orange-pineapple ice creams, with swirls of chocolate syrup, cherry topping, strawberry pieces, crushed pineapple, a whole banana, whipped cream, and chocolate sprinkles for a GIANT ice cream treat.
14) Frozen Yogurt Bonus: The Cookie Monster
The Pumphouse
30 N Main St, Rockford, Michigan 49341
QUIRKY: Liquid froyo base is poured out onto a special surface before Oreo cookies are mixed in, before being spread then finally scraped into delightful rolls and topped with whipped cream and a cherry.
Also Smallcakes Okemos cakesmash and Freakshakes @ stomping grounds Durand ??