Which Restaurants are Offering Thanksgiving Dinner To Go Meals in 2020?

Want Someone Else to Do the Cooking for Thanksgiving?

Check out this list of Grand Rapids area restaurants offering Thanksgiving Dinner To Go meals for 2020.

Have a restaurant to add? Scroll down and upload your Thanksgiving Dinner To Go meal information!

THANKSGIVING TO GO MEALS

Amway Grand Plaza

Last Day to Order
11/17/2020
Notes
  • Serves 8-12
Price
$275+tax

THANKSGIVING TO-GO MENU

Thanksgiving Meal Description

Harvest Salad with field greens, walnuts, pears, and white balsamic vinaigrette
Free Range Turkey 12 to 14lbs turkey with fresh herbs, compound butter and spices
Sage and Onion Focaccia Dressing
Buttery Mashed Potatoes
Sweet Potato Casserole with pecan crumble topping
Brussels Sprouts with dried cherries
Roasted Turkey and Thyme Gravy
Fresh Cranberry and Orange Relish
One Dozen Pan de Sal Rolls with butter
One 10" Double Crust Apple Pie
One 10" Pumpkin Pie

187 Monroe Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Map It

2020 Thanksgiving Restaurant To-Go Meals

  • This is for internal purposes and will not be published.
  • This is used for internal purposes and will not be published.
  • This is for internal purposes and will not be published. Skip this field if your business phone is the same as your personal contact phone.
  • This will be published
  • Be sure to include the https:// part of the URL when you type it in or it won't properly link to your website.
  • List the price range for your Thanksgiving Dinner to-go meals
  • Choose All that Apply
  • Describe your Thanksgiving Meal.
  • We would love to amplify your message! Let us know how to best connect and we'll be in touch shortly.
  • Date Format: MM slash DD slash YYYY
  • Be sure to include the https:// part of the URL when you type it in or it won't properly link to your Facebook Page.
  • Anything else you'd like us to know?

  • Rectangular images without a lot of text work the best. Preferred Image size is 800x300.
    Accepted file types: jpg, png.
  • HTML code

