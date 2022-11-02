Which Restaurants are Offering Thanksgiving Meals To Go in 2022?

Meal Description:

Instead of a full Thanksgiving meal prep this year, side items to add on to our weekly meal prep.



Thanksgiving add-ons for meal prep planned are: bone broth gravy, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin bundt cake. All 100% gluten-free.



This will give more options for those with gluten sensitivity to enjoy these items they commonly have to forgo at Thanksgiving gatherings.



If we make extra, we may have some for Grab and Go, available the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.



Our kitchen is gluten free, recipes by dietitians, mostly dairy free with exception of ghee. This is healthy delicious food that will make you feel good. Vegetables from local farms.