Which Restaurants are Offering Thanksgiving Meals To Go in 2022?

Let Someone Else Cook This Thanksgiving
If cooking isn’t your forte, or maybe you just want to spend more time with people than your oven this holiday, consider Thanksgiving Meals to Go.
These area restaurants are helping take the time out of meal prep so you can enjoy what matters the most this Thanksgiving – your favorite friends and family.
Thanksgiving Restaurant To-Go Meals
Thanksgiving Meals To Go
Here are the menus for local spots offering baked goods, sides and full meals for Thanksgiving in Grand Rapids.
Thanksgiving Meal To Go
updated for 2022
Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant
4515 28th St SE, Kentwood, MI 49512
Meal Description:
Heat and Serve Meal - Serves 6 for $199.99
-Pretzel Bread & Butter
-Butternut Squash Soup with Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
-Traditional Stuffing, Mary's Potatoes, Roasted and Glazed Green Beans & Carrots
-Slow-Roasted Turkey slices with Pan Gravy & Homemade Cranberry Sauce
-Eli's Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake with Vanilla Whipped Cream and Vanilla Sauce
Pre-order now as quantities are limited.
Then pick up your "heat & serve" package Tuesday, November 22 and Wednesday, November 23.
As a Wine Club Member, enjoy 10% off your Thanksgiving Dinner package and earn points!
*Limited quantities and pre-ordering is required by November 18, 2022.
Wine sold separately.
Price:
$199.99
Last Day to Order:
22/11/18
MENU LINK/HOW TO ORDER
(616) 730-8466
FACEBOOK Thanksgiving Meal To Go
updated for 2022
Slows Bar BQ
435 Ionia Ave SW Suite B104, Grand Rapids, MI 48216
Meal Description:
Thanksgiving Package Details:
-Smoked Boneless Turkey Breast
-Slows Famous Mac & Cheese
-Pit Smoked Baked Beans
-Sweet Potato Mash
-Brown Butter Green Beans
-Sage and Brioche Stuffing
-Cranberry Bbq Sauce
-Brioche Dinner Rolls
-Smokehouse Turkey Gravy
-Carrot Cake
Price:
195
Last Day to Order:
11/21/2022
MENU LINK/HOW TO ORDER
(616) 454-1588
FACEBOOK Thanksgiving Meal To Go
updated for 2021
Root Farmacy
1003 Lake Drive, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Meal Description:
Instead of a full Thanksgiving meal prep this year, side items to add on to our weekly meal prep.
Thanksgiving add-ons for meal prep planned are: bone broth gravy, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin bundt cake. All 100% gluten-free.
This will give more options for those with gluten sensitivity to enjoy these items they commonly have to forgo at Thanksgiving gatherings.
If we make extra, we may have some for Grab and Go, available the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.
Our kitchen is gluten free, recipes by dietitians, mostly dairy free with exception of ghee. This is healthy delicious food that will make you feel good. Vegetables from local farms.
Price:
Last Day to Order:
11/17/2021
MENU LINK/HOW TO ORDER
(616) 498-6050
Thanksgiving Meal To Go
updated for 2021
Making Thyme Kitchen
2409 Eastern Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
Meal Description:
Each single serving dinner is fully cooked, comes with heating instructions.
Pick up Wednesday, November 24, 2021.
We make everything fresh and each dinner includes:
Choice of dark or white turkey (GF)
Cranberry sauce (GF)
Cornbread stuffing with dried Michigan cherries and pecans
Green beans with lemon almond butter (GF)
Mashed potatoes (GF)
Turkey gravy (GF)
Sweet potato cornbread muffin
Choice of a personal 5 inch Pumpkin or Apple Pie
Need Some Extras?
For the week of Thanksgiving we will have a stock of our holiday dips in the store, and for pre-ordering:
Sundried Tomato, 8 oz $5.50
Pimento Cheese, 8 oz $6.50
Savory Italian Caponnata, 8 oz $5.50
And bags of the crunchy breadsticks we sell from Milano Bakery in Detroit - approximately 25 sticks per bag, $4.50
You can also pre-order additional:
Turkey Gravy, 16 oz $6.50, 32 oz $13;
Cranberry Sauce, 8 oz $4.50, or 16 oz $9.
Price:
$26
Last Day to Order:
11/17/2021
MENU LINK/HOW TO ORDER
(616) 406-8511
FACEBOOK Thanksgiving Meal To Go
updated for 2021
Daddy Pete's BBQ
2921 Eastern Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508
Meal Description:
Heat & Serve dinner
Some of the things on the menu:
Dinner for Two (Thanksgiving) - Includes Two 1/2 pound Smoked Meats of your choice, Two 12 oz. sides - $35
Smoked Whole Turkey (Thanksgiving) - $60
Plant based meatloaf (Thanksgiving) - $10 - $40
Bone-in spiral honey ham (Thanksgiving) - $70
Sides are half a pan and feed 10 - 12 people for $35
Candied Sweet Potatoes (Thanksgiving)
Six Cheese Mac & Cheese (Thanksgiving)
Dessert options include
Mama Pete's Peach Cobbler (Thanksgiving)
Pickup Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, November 25, 2020 between noon & 4pm.
Price:
varies
Last Day to Order:
11/22/2021
MENU LINK/HOW TO ORDER
(616) 426-8439
FACEBOOK Thanksgiving Meal To Go
updated for 2021
The Score Restaurant
5301 Northland Drive, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Meal Description:
Single serve Take & Bake Thanksgiving dinner includes:
Smoked turkey
Mashed potatoes and gravy
Traditional Stuffing
Chef's Vegetable
Corn Muffins.
Price:
14.99 per person
Last Day to Order:
11/23/2021
MENU LINK/HOW TO ORDER
(616) 301-0600
FACEBOOK Thanksgiving Meal To Go
updated for 2021
Isabel's Market + Eatery
310 Blue Star Highway, Douglas, MI 49406
Meal Description:
10–12 lb.* House-brined Oven-ready Turkey - non‑GMO, free‑range from Bowman & Landes, raw and ready to be roasted with cooking instructions
*precooked weight
Tossed Salad 🅖
Brassica Casserole
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Glazed Sweet Potatoes
Stuffing
Cranberry Jam
Pull-Apart Rolls half-dozen
All packages include complete instructions for finishing your meal.
ORDERS ACCEPTED BEFORE
Tuesday, November 16
or while supplies last
Price:
$299. Only 50 dinners available. Phone orders only.
Last Day to Order:
11/16/2021
MENU LINK/HOW TO ORDER
(269) 815-6246
Thanksgiving Meal To Go
updated for 2021
Pit Stop BBQ
6479 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Meal Description:
ALL ORDERS ARE PLACED THROUGH EMAIL [email protected]
You will receive a Confirmation Number once the order has been processed. If you don’t receive a confirmation number within 24 hours……double-check to make sure it went through.
Choose from the following:
- Smoked Turkey Breast, Turkey Legs, Whole Spiral Sliced Ham, Texas Brisket or Pulled Pork
- Mac n Cheese, Smashed Potatoes, Savory Stuffing, Turkey Gravy, Green Beans, Corn Cakes, Bloody Mary Mix
PICK UP OF EMAILED IN, CONFIRMED ORDERS IS WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 24TH.
Price:
a la carte pricing
Last Day to Order:
11/19/21
MENU LINK/HOW TO ORDER
(616) 340-5600
FACEBOOK Thanksgiving Meal To Go
updated for 2021
Nonna's Pantry
591 Ada Drive, Ada, MI 49301
Meal Description:
Offering sides and pies only for 2021 and unable to take special orders
Each side serves 3 - 4 people:
Fluffy mashed potatoes (vegan, gluten free)
Sweet potato mash (vegan, gluten free)
Herbed stuffing
Harvest roasted vegetables garnished with pumpkin seeds and dried cranberries (vegan, gluten free)
Whole Pies:
Sour Cream Pumpkin Pie
Toasted Pecan Pie
Price:
$14 sides, $30 pies
Last Day to Order:
11/20/2021
MENU LINK/HOW TO ORDER
(616) 920-7377
FACEBOOK Thanksgiving Meal To Go
updated for 2021
The Candied Yam
2305 44th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508
Meal Description:
Thanksgiving Meal Made Easy at The Candied Yam - Delightful Southern Cuisine!
⭐️Delicious Scratch Made Heat N' Serve Meal:
- Premium Sliced Turkey
- Scratch Made Cornbread Dressing
- Savory Green Beans
- Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes with Gravy
- Candied Muffins
$69.99 + TAX {feeds up to 6 people)
Goes from oven to table in 30 minutes or less 😀
⭐️Scratch Made Sides, Sweet Potato French Toast Bake & Desserts also available for purchase. Can be ordered Cooked or Heat N' Serve
⭐️Pick Up on Thanksgiving Day ONLY (Nov. 25th) between 10AM - 12:45PM. Call (616) 551 - 3509 to place your order and desired pick up time.
‼️Limited spots available, so book early!
Place your order by November 15th or sooner
No Refunds, No Substitutions
Full payment due at the time of ordering‼️
Price:
$69.99 + tax
Last Day to Order:
11/15/2021
MENU LINK/HOW TO ORDER
(616) 551-3509
FACEBOOK Thanksgiving Meal To Go
updated for 2021
Timbers Inn Restaurant & Tavern
6555 Belding Rd NE, Rockford, MI 49341
Meal Description:
Choose from three different Take & Bake Thanksgiving Dinners this year. They are fully cooked and come with reheating instructions.
Choose herb roasted turkey breast, honey glazed ham -- or both. Meals also come with green beans almandine, sage stuffing, smashed Yukon potatoes, assorted rolls and butter and house made pumpkin pie.
Dinners will be available for pick up on Wednesday, November 24th from 1-5pm.
Price:
$60
Last Day to Order:
11/20/2021
MENU LINK/HOW TO ORDER
(616) 874-5553
FACEBOOK Thanksgiving Meal To Go
updated for 2021
Pints & Quarts
950 W Norton Ave, Roosevelt Park, MI 49441
Meal Description:
Pints & Quarts is offering a variety of options for Thanksgiving 2021.
Order meals for one, four or a la carte.
Single Meal ($38):
This pack includes:
- The Deck's Smoked Turkey Breast (8oz)
- Yukon Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
- Herb Sweet Potato Stuffing
- Aged Cheddar Mac & Cheese
- Green Bean Casserole
- Cranberry Applesauce
- Creamed Corn
- 12 Rolls & Whipped Caramel Butter
- Snickerdoodle Mousse
Family Meal - serves 4: ($146)
This pack includes:
- The Deck's Smoked Turkey Breast (3lbs)
- One Giant Turkey Leg
- Yukon Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
- Herb Sweet Potato Stuffing
- Aged Cheddar Mac & Cheese
- Green Bean Casserole
- Cranberry Applesauce
- Creamed Corn
- 12 Rolls & Whipped Caramel Butter
- Apple Crisp w/Snickerdoodle Whipped Cream
A la carte options ($8 - $10):
This pack includes:
- The Deck's Smoked Turkey Breast (8oz)
- Yukon Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
- Herb Sweet Potato Stuffing
- Aged Cheddar Mac & Cheese
- Green Bean Casserole
- Cranberry Applesauce
- Creamed Corn
- 12 Rolls & Whipped Caramel Butter
- Snickerdoodle Mousse
Price:
$8 - $146
Last Day to Order:
11/22/2021
MENU LINK/HOW TO ORDER
(231) 830-9889
FACEBOOK Thanksgiving Meal To Go
updated for 2021
Catered Creations
1716 Coit Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Meal Description:
Thanksgiving Feast Take-Out
Order your meal by calling 616-361-6165
Pick-up in Grand Rapids and South Haven
Ask about delivery.
Menu:
Carved Roasted Turkey
Mashed Potato and Turkey Gravy
Stuffing
Sweet Potato Casserole
w/brown sugar & pecan topping
Maple Bourbon Glaze Carrots & Parsnips
Our Famous Corn Bread w/honey butter
CHOOSE ONE
Pumpkin Pecan Bundt Cake
or
Cinnamon Apple Bundt Cake
Price:
$290 (Serves 8-10) - SAVE 10% if you order by November 5th - $260
Last Day to Order:
11/23/2021
MENU LINK/HOW TO ORDER
(616) 361-6165
FACEBOOK Thanksgiving Meal To Go
updated for 2021
Kj Catering
1808 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Meal Description:
All sides come in 1/2 pans and serves 8 to 10 people.
Please order online at www.kjcatering.net/shop
Orders are due by Tuesday, November 23rd.
Pick up will be on Wednesday, November 24th or Thursday, November 25th, 11a – 2p. All meals MUST be picked up by 1p so we can enjoy dinner with our families.
Whole smoked or roasted turkeys - $75
Airline smoked or roasted turkey - $45
Whole smoked beef brisket - $130
Homemade mashed potatoes - $25
Turkey gravy - $10
Sausage & bacon stuffing - $20
Green bean casserole - $15
Corn bread or knot rolls - $12
Pumpkin Roll - $15
Whole Dutch apple pie - $15
Price:
$10 - $75
Last Day to Order:
11/23/2021
MENU LINK/HOW TO ORDER
(616) 805-4590
Thanksgiving Meal To Go
updated for 2021
Cafe Mamo
1601 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Meal Description:
TAKE & BAKE THANKSGIVING DINNER!
We would love to help you serve a Cafe Mamo style meal for your family and friends!
MEAL KIT DETAILS: $160 for a take and bake meal for 4. You will receive a trussed and stuffed whole chicken, rolls & good butter, mashed potatoes & gravy and green bean casserole.
Our amazing friend @kittywhiska is also baking some amazing pies! You can add a whole pie to your meal kit for $30, or you can pre-order JUST a pie for $35.
Pies available are: pumpkin s’mores, lattice apple, butterscotch pecan and cranberry goat cheese. These pies are honestly fucking amazing and beautiful.
Call us to place your order! 616.350.3430
The pre-order sale ends November 17th and we will have things available for pickup November 23rd and 24th.
Price:
$160 for a take and bake meal for 4.
Last Day to Order:
11/17/2021
MENU LINK/HOW TO ORDER
(616) 350-3430
FACEBOOK Thanksgiving Meal To Go
updated for 2021
TwoGuys Brewing
2356 Porter St SW, Wyoming, MI 49519
Meal Description:
Fully cooked. You heat for dinner.
Thankgiving Dinner Menu
Boneless Roasted Turkey
Stuffing
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Green Bean Casserole
Cranberry Relish
Fresh Rolls
Pumpkin Pie
Pick Up on Wednesday, Nov 24 3-10 pm
Order online and PREPAY or the order will be rejected.
Orders must be in by Nov 17 at 4 pm.
Price:
$75
Last Day to Order:
11/17/2021
MENU LINK/HOW TO ORDER
(616) 552-9690
FACEBOOK Thanksgiving Meal To Go
updated for 2021
Porter's SmokeHouse
2614 142nd Ave., Dorr, MI 49323
Meal Description:
Family Meal Deal: $120
-Smoked turkey (12 lbs) or ham, a tray of green bean casserole, a tray of mashed potatoes and a dozen Hawaiian buns (no substitutions)
A La Carte meats and sides also available.
To place your order:
Email us at [email protected]
or call 616-294-2513
*ALL ORDERS MUST BE PREPAID*
You will have until Nov. 20 to order for Thanksgiving.
Wednesday, November 24, we'll be open for pick up of your Thanksgiving orders from 3-6pm, in Dorr.
Thursday, November 25 (Thanksgiving day) we'll be open for pick up of your Thanksgiving orders from 11-2pm, in Dorr.
Price:
$120
Last Day to Order:
11/20/2021
MENU LINK/HOW TO ORDER
(616) 294-2513
FACEBOOK Thanksgiving Meal To Go
updated for 2021
Sandy Point Beach House - Grand Rapids
822 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Meal Description:
AVAILABLE IN TWO DINNER FLAVOR OPTIONS:
TRADITIONAL or MEXICAN INSPIRED
TRADITIONAL
THANKSGIVING DINNER
BRING HOME A FULL HOLIDAY DINNER THAT INCLUDES:
12 to 14lb Roasted Turkey
Whipped Potatoes
Sweet Potato Yams
Green Beans
Dinner Rolls
Cornbread Stuffing
Fresh Cranberry Sauce
House Made Turkey Gravy
One Pumpkin Pie
One Apple Pie
MEXICAN INSPIRED
THANKSGIVING DINNER
BRING HOME A FULL HOLIDAY DINNER THAT INCLUDES:
12 to 14lb Guajillo Rubbed Mesquite Smoked Turkey with Mole Poblano
Escabeche - Pickled Vegetables
Esquites - Roasted Corn Dip
Molcajete Salsa
Tortilla Chips
Chile Ancho Bacon Potatoes
House-made Tortillas
Pumpkin Empanadas
Final Ordering Deadline • Friday Nov. 19th at 12PM
Order Pick Up • Wednesday Nov. 24th From 2 - 6pm
Pickup Reservations Date & Time Required. Orders Must Be Paid in Full & Are Non-Refundable. No Substitutions.
Price:
$189
Last Day to Order:
11/19/2021
MENU LINK/HOW TO ORDER
(616) 420-7724
FACEBOOK Thanksgiving Meal To Go
updated for 2021
Danzón
1 Carlton Ave SE, Suite A, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Meal Description:
Artisanal Mexican Mole Rubbed Thanksgiving Chicken Dinner
1 x 10-12 lb rotisserie chicken rubbed and marinated in our signature Mexican Artisanal Mole. (Served with a side of Mole sauce)
3lb Garlic Mashed Redskins
3lb Cuban Style Stuffing (made with cuban bread)
1lb Dirty Caribbean Corn
4 Latin Rolls
Holiday Flan (topped with Candied Cranberries)
