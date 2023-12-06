Uptown Shop Hop 2023: Your Guide, Trolley Map & Free Parking Spots Included

Your Grand Rapids Shop Hop 2023 Guide

Hey Grand Rapids, It’s Christmas time in the city!

Marked by the return of Uptown’s signature Shop Hop event, feelings of Christmas are in the air.

Now in its 27th year, the annual event continues its tradition of celebrating and supporting the 150+ small businesses in the four Uptown Neighborhoods: Eastown, East Hills, Wealthy Street, and East Fulton. Join us for an evening where holiday cheer and neighborhood pride converge to create a festive shopping experience unlike any other.

Shop Hop returns Thursday, December 7, 2023, from 3-9 PM.

Here’s a look at what’s planned:

Shop Hop Sign

What to Expect at Uptown Shop Hop

Shopping: A huge variety of unique, fun-to-browse shops are on this 3-mile route.

Dining: Enjoy the flavors of the local restaurants and cafes.

Live Entertainment: Experience live performances throughout the districts. (see below)

Interactive Installations: Engage with creative and festive displays.

Jolly Trolley: Ride from neighborhood to neighborhood.

Uptown Shop Hop

Schedule of Events

Here is a glimpse of the schedule for the Uptown Shop Hop:

  • 3-9 PM: Full access to shopping, dining, and entertainment across all districts.
  • 5-7 PM: Eastown Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony. Market, beer tent, hot chocolate, and public ornament addition to the tree. At the corner of Lake and Wealthy. (Harmony Brewing)
Artist & Makers Event3 – 9 PMSpeciation Artisan Ales & Native Species Winery
Holiday Makers Market3 – 9 PMTerra Bagels
Stroebel Singing Grams on the Jolly Trolley4 – 9 PMArt of the Table
Pictures with Santa5 – 9 PMThe Cobbler GR
Eastown Market and Tree Lighting5 – 9 PMHarmony Brewing Company
Great Lakes Mens Chorus5:30 – 7:30 PMBrown Butter Creperie and Cafe
Botox at Urban You5 – 9 PMUrban You
Salvation Army Band5:30 – 7:30 PMHorseshoe Park
The East Grand Rapids Singing Madrigals @ Spirit Dreams6:30 – 6:50 PMSpirit Dreams
The East Grand Rapids Singing Madrigals @ Rebel7:00 – 7:20 PMRebel
Entertainment Calendar

Getting Around & Parking

The event is designed to be fully accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

TROLLEY STOPS: Free “jolly trolley” services will run throughout the evening, connecting the different districts and allowing visitors to experience the full breadth of what Uptown has to offer.

Shop Hop Trolley Map

FREE PARKING:

LAFONTSEE GALLERIES, 833 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids MI 49506

TRINITY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 1100 Lake Drive SE, Grand Rapids MI 49506

CVS, 1550 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids MI 49506 (back lot)

WELLSPRING CHURCH, 811 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids MI 49506

REBEL, 1555 Wealthy St. SE, Grand Rapids MI 49506

FULTON STREET FARMER’S MARKET, 1145 Fulton St. E, Grand Rapids MI 49506 (*additional entrance at back of Market off of Fountain Street)

Grand Rapids Shop Hop

