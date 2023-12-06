Uptown Shop Hop 2023: Your Guide, Trolley Map & Free Parking Spots Included

Your Grand Rapids Shop Hop 2023 Guide
Hey Grand Rapids, It’s Christmas time in the city!
Marked by the return of Uptown’s signature Shop Hop event, feelings of Christmas are in the air.
Now in its 27th year, the annual event continues its tradition of celebrating and supporting the 150+ small businesses in the four Uptown Neighborhoods: Eastown, East Hills, Wealthy Street, and East Fulton. Join us for an evening where holiday cheer and neighborhood pride converge to create a festive shopping experience unlike any other.
Shop Hop returns Thursday, December 7, 2023, from 3-9 PM.
Here’s a look at what’s planned:
What to Expect at Uptown Shop Hop
Shopping: A huge variety of unique, fun-to-browse shops are on this 3-mile route.
Dining: Enjoy the flavors of the local restaurants and cafes.
Live Entertainment: Experience live performances throughout the districts. (see below)
Interactive Installations: Engage with creative and festive displays.
Jolly Trolley: Ride from neighborhood to neighborhood.
Schedule of Events
Here is a glimpse of the schedule for the Uptown Shop Hop:
- 3-9 PM: Full access to shopping, dining, and entertainment across all districts.
- 5-7 PM: Eastown Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony. Market, beer tent, hot chocolate, and public ornament addition to the tree. At the corner of Lake and Wealthy. (Harmony Brewing)
|Artist & Makers Event
|3 – 9 PM
|Speciation Artisan Ales & Native Species Winery
|Holiday Makers Market
|3 – 9 PM
|Terra Bagels
|Stroebel Singing Grams on the Jolly Trolley
|4 – 9 PM
|Art of the Table
|Pictures with Santa
|5 – 9 PM
|The Cobbler GR
|Eastown Market and Tree Lighting
|5 – 9 PM
|Harmony Brewing Company
|Great Lakes Mens Chorus
|5:30 – 7:30 PM
|Brown Butter Creperie and Cafe
|Botox at Urban You
|5 – 9 PM
|Urban You
|Salvation Army Band
|5:30 – 7:30 PM
|Horseshoe Park
|The East Grand Rapids Singing Madrigals @ Spirit Dreams
|6:30 – 6:50 PM
|Spirit Dreams
|The East Grand Rapids Singing Madrigals @ Rebel
|7:00 – 7:20 PM
|Rebel
Getting Around & Parking
The event is designed to be fully accessible and enjoyable for everyone.
TROLLEY STOPS: Free “jolly trolley” services will run throughout the evening, connecting the different districts and allowing visitors to experience the full breadth of what Uptown has to offer.
FREE PARKING:
LAFONTSEE GALLERIES, 833 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids MI 49506
TRINITY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 1100 Lake Drive SE, Grand Rapids MI 49506
CVS, 1550 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids MI 49506 (back lot)
WELLSPRING CHURCH, 811 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids MI 49506
REBEL, 1555 Wealthy St. SE, Grand Rapids MI 49506
FULTON STREET FARMER’S MARKET, 1145 Fulton St. E, Grand Rapids MI 49506 (*additional entrance at back of Market off of Fountain Street)