Event Spaces to Host a Baby Shower in West Michigan It's such a treat to celebrate new mamas with a baby shower. Baby showers help us equip pregnant friends with baby essentials, pass on parenting wisdom, and help her get excited about the new little life that's on the way! But sometimes, your own house isn't the best baby shower venue. Mine, for example, is not centrally or conveniently located for most people. Maybe yours feels too cramped to have extra guests. Or maybe you just don't want to clean (no judgement here–I'm with you).

• Collaborate with OB-GYNs and neonatologists, when needed Learn More Here’s the great news: Grand Rapids has many great baby shower venues (or bridal shower or any small, special occasion). Some of these locations are free or inexpensive and some may be more of an investment–you can pick what works for you. Of course, our list isn’t exhaustive and if you’ve hosted a baby shower somewhere not listed, we’d love to hear about it in the comments! Grand Rapids Baby Shower Venues & Event Spaces DESTINATIONS: Museums, Theatres, Zoos

FACILITIES: Banquet Halls, Studios

PARKS & LODGES

RESTAURANTS

COMMUNITY SPACES: Town Halls, Libraries

HOTELS Host the Perfect Party at one of These Baby Shower Venues

No matter mom-to-be’s style, there’s a place in Grand Rapids to throw her the best baby shower. The next two decades are going to be very full for her, so treat her now before she gets busy!

Some of these spaces are so iconic, you won’t have to do any decorating! If you’re looking for an Instagrammable baby shower venue, this is your list.

Wealthy Theatre

1130 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506



Offers a variety of spaces for gatherings.

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

1000 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525



Picturesque location with many rental options.

Grand Rapids Art Museum

101 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503



Many spaces available for rent.

Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

11 Sheldon Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503



Two multipurpose rooms available (or rent the whole building–now that’d be quite the baby shower!)

Grand Rapids Kroc Center

2500 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49507



Their Fireside Hall can be split into a variety of sizes and is quite affordable.

John Ball Zoo

1300 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids, MI 49504



Many options available in both their Ball Room and the Bissell Tree House.



St. Cecilia Music Center

24 Ransom Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503



Four beautiful settings to choose from.

LOCAL FACILITIES: Banquet Halls, Studios

There are a growing number of places that exist in the area just to host your event. From small groups to a large crowd, we’ve got you covered with facility rentals in Grand Rapids and surrounding areas!

707

711 Washington Ave Suite B, Grand Haven, MI 49417



New event space to rent in downtown Grand Haven.

Brush Studios

50 Louis NW, Ste 102, Grand Rapids, MI 49503



Downtown Grand Rapids space you can rent without having to paint.

Celebration Cinemas

North and South locations – Grand Rapids



Conference rooms available at both north and south locations.

PARK SHELTERS & LODGES

Spring and summer baby showers can move outdoors when the weather cooperates. Many area parks have sheltered areas you can reserve. I know that many of the Ottawa County parks near my house have lovely lodges you can rent as well.

Kent County Parks | mostly seasonal rentals (May through October) with seating for about 125 at each location

Ottawa County Parks | there are some beautiful lodges at many Ottawa County area parks that you can rent for your own private event in addition to reserving covered picnic spaces

RESTAURANTS

Hosting a baby shower at a restaurant really takes all the guesswork out of planning. Not only do you not need to clean your house–you don’t need to cook either! Many of these locations will provide catering-type dining, otherwise your party guests can order what they’d like while you just pick up the bill.

Please call the restaurants directly to ask any questions you may have to be sure it’s going to be a good fit for your shower.

COMMUNITY SPACES: Town Halls, Libraries

These are great options if you just need an alternate location for your baby shower. While many require residency, some you can pay a little extra if you are not a township resident. Many of these locations will let you bring in your own food and you’d be able to decorate a little according to a party theme. Let your creativity shine without needing to deep-clean your home with one of these options.

HOTELS

While you may not think of hotels as great baby shower locations, many area hotels have conference and meeting rooms you can rent out in addition to larger banquet room areas. You’ll be surprised at some of the options you can find at a hotel!

Bay Point Inn | located by Gun Lake and features some lovely bright, airy meeting rooms

City Flats Hotel | located in Grand Rapids and Holland

Holiday Inn | located on Spring Lake

