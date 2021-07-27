Event Spaces to Host a Baby Shower in West Michigan
It’s such a treat to celebrate new mamas with a baby shower. Baby showers help us equip pregnant friends with baby essentials, pass on parenting wisdom, and help her get excited about the new little life that’s on the way!
But sometimes, your own house isn’t the best baby shower venue. Mine, for example, is not centrally or conveniently located for most people. Maybe yours feels too cramped to have extra guests. Or maybe you just don’t want to clean (no judgement here–I’m with you).
Here’s the great news: Grand Rapids has many great baby shower venues (or bridal shower or any small, special occasion). Some of these locations are free or inexpensive and some may be more of an investment–you can pick what works for you.
Of course, our list isn’t exhaustive and if you’ve hosted a baby shower somewhere not listed, we’d love to hear about it in the comments!
Grand Rapids Baby Shower Venues & Event Spaces
Host the Perfect Party at one of These Baby Shower Venues
No matter mom-to-be’s style, there’s a place in Grand Rapids to throw her the best baby shower. The next two decades are going to be very full for her, so treat her now before she gets busy!
DESTINATIONS: Museums, Theatres, Zoos
Some of these spaces are so iconic, you won’t have to do any decorating! If you’re looking for an Instagrammable baby shower venue, this is your list.
|Wealthy Theatre
1130 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Offers a variety of spaces for gatherings.
|Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
1000 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Picturesque location with many rental options.
|Grand Rapids Art Museum
101 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Many spaces available for rent.
|Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
11 Sheldon Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Two multipurpose rooms available (or rent the whole building–now that’d be quite the baby shower!)
|Grand Rapids Kroc Center
2500 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
Their Fireside Hall can be split into a variety of sizes and is quite affordable.
|John Ball Zoo
1300 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Many options available in both their Ball Room and the Bissell Tree House.
|St. Cecilia Music Center
24 Ransom Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Four beautiful settings to choose from.
LOCAL FACILITIES: Banquet Halls, Studios
There are a growing number of places that exist in the area just to host your event. From small groups to a large crowd, we’ve got you covered with facility rentals in Grand Rapids and surrounding areas!
|707
711 Washington Ave Suite B, Grand Haven, MI 49417
New event space to rent in downtown Grand Haven.
|Brush Studios
50 Louis NW, Ste 102, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Downtown Grand Rapids space you can rent without having to paint.
|Celebration Cinemas
North and South locations – Grand Rapids
Conference rooms available at both north and south locations.
- Corridor Coffee | bright, clean space that hosts 25 people and includes 10% off all drink orders for your guests
- The Cheney Place | beautiful space with lots of fun furniture rental options (cute bar, but no kitchen space)
- The Goei Center | warm, rustic venue with a larger group capacity
- The Honeysuckle Co | the cutest space (and very affordable) for up to 48 people
- The Mud Room | private Party Room for 8-16 guests available to rent for 2 hours at a time–can pick a pottery or wood sign project to do as a group as well
- OMG!Yoga | beautifully renovated former church with hardwood floors and serene setting for up to 35 people with room to spare
- Postma Center at Pine Rest | 5 multi-purpose spaces available
- Simply Born | smaller venue for about 30 people
PARK SHELTERS & LODGES
Spring and summer baby showers can move outdoors when the weather cooperates. Many area parks have sheltered areas you can reserve. I know that many of the Ottawa County parks near my house have lovely lodges you can rent as well.
- Kent County Parks | mostly seasonal rentals (May through October) with seating for about 125 at each location
- Ottawa County Parks | there are some beautiful lodges at many Ottawa County area parks that you can rent for your own private event in addition to reserving covered picnic spaces
RESTAURANTS
Hosting a baby shower at a restaurant really takes all the guesswork out of planning. Not only do you not need to clean your house–you don’t need to cook either! Many of these locations will provide catering-type dining, otherwise your party guests can order what they’d like while you just pick up the bill.
Please call the restaurants directly to ask any questions you may have to be sure it’s going to be a good fit for your shower.
- Amore Trattoria Italiana | Comstock Park – offers a private room for 6-35 persons
- Arnies | upper level banquet facility available for up to 70 persons
- Bar Divani | private dining option for up to 80 people
- Bistro Bella Vita | private dining for up to 110 people
- Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant | indoor and outdoor spaces available on the water in Holland
- The Grand Woods Lounge | 4 private dining areas available
- Melting Pot | party room available for up to 30 guests
- The Omelette Shoppe | downtown and Breton Village location offer semi-private spaces that you can reserve. I’ve used the downtown one for a Christmas gathering and it was perfect!
- Pietro’s | indoor and outdoor options available
- San Chez | offers several spaces available for you to host an event featuring their delicious food
- Shiraz Grille | banquet room available with either buffet or family-style dining options
- Sundance Grill & Bar | both downtown Grand Rapids and Cascade locations have private rooms available
- Uccello’s | banquet rooms available at all of their locations
COMMUNITY SPACES: Town Halls, Libraries
These are great options if you just need an alternate location for your baby shower. While many require residency, some you can pay a little extra if you are not a township resident. Many of these locations will let you bring in your own food and you’d be able to decorate a little according to a party theme. Let your creativity shine without needing to deep-clean your home with one of these options.
- Alpine Township Community Room | 3 halls available to residents
- Byron Center Community Center | 3 multi-purpose rooms available as well as outdoor pavilions
- Grand Rapids Public Library | spaces available inside the Main Library, as well as the Yankee Clipper Branch
- Grattan Township Community Room | spacious community room with attached kitchen
- Kent District Library | several libraries offer beautiful community rooms, conference rooms, and meeting spaces that would be great to host a shower
- Lowell Township Hall | seats up to 100 people, available to township residents only
- Plainfield Township Community Center | large hall or smaller meeting room available with rates for residents and non-residents
- Rockford Community Cabin | cute community cabin that seats up to 100 guests (and an easy to use calendar to see when it’s available for renting)
- Solon Township Community Room | seats 125 guests, available only to township residents
- Walker Community Room | two spaces available with attached kitchen areas
HOTELS
While you may not think of hotels as great baby shower locations, many area hotels have conference and meeting rooms you can rent out in addition to larger banquet room areas. You’ll be surprised at some of the options you can find at a hotel!
- Bay Point Inn | located by Gun Lake and features some lovely bright, airy meeting rooms
- City Flats Hotel | located in Grand Rapids and Holland
- Holiday Inn | located on Spring Lake
More to Explore
I’m looking for a space to rent for about 100 people, 40th birthday party for my daughter, I will have my own food and alcohol, decorations and clean up. I can only afford about $200-250, it’s a surprise party for her. I will need time to decorate, Set Up food and clean up. Time needed for actual event is 7-8 dinner and 8-1 for party and appatizers. Any help or suggestions would be greatly appreciated .
Don’t forget about The Rockford Studio! It’s beautiful, easy and affordable. We love it!
Coopersville Farm Museum and Event Center is a fun place for baby showers and other special events! There is a kids area, kitchen, restrooms, air conditioning, a stage, and tables and chairs for up to 125 people! Small and large spaces available. A home style, country feeling fills the 12,000 square foot facility with many interesting exhibits for guests to explore before or after the special event. http://www.coopersvillefarmmuseum.org Located just minutes from Alpine Avenue…halfway between Grand Rapids and the Lakeshore. (exit 16 or 19 on Interstate 96) Just a mile off either exit in Downtown Coopersville near the Coopersville and Marne Railway and Coopersville Area Historical Museum.
Go to Renew Mama Studio! It is a beautiful chic boutique yoga studio with hardwood floors and big windows. The place is decorated so cute and has a plenty of room for your and your guests. Amanda the owner is so friendly. They offer TONS of services for moms in addition like prenatal yoga, prenatal massage and health coaching for moms to be. I would definitely recommend her studio for a baby shower!
How can we add Cedar Tree Birth & Wellness to this list? We are a community center in the heart of East Hills for smaller scale parties (up to 30 people) at an affordable rate. http://www.cedartreebw.com