12+ Clever Winter Outdoor Dining Options in West Michigan

By / December 2, 2020 /
winter outdoor dining grand rapids

Places Where You Can Dine Outdoors This Winter

Restaurants are pulling out all of the stops for winter this year as adapt and adjust becomes the mantra we all live by.

All sorts of creative outdoor dining options offering single family dining experiences are popping up across Grand Rapids and West Michigan.

From clear domes to ice fishing shanty replicas to mini greenhouses, we’re not surprised by anything anymore.

Dining outside is definitely a different experience – you’re going to want to come prepared with hats, mittens, and layers to keep you cozy while you eat outdoors.

Where to Find Restaurants with Outdoor Seating in Grand Rapids for Winter

Note: Laws and public health measures associated with in-person restaurant dining can change quickly during these times.

Currently, igloos, huts and other small enclosures are only permissible if the occupying group is from the same household and no larger than 6 people. Large tents must be open on at least 3 sides to qualify.

Check with your destination about the status of their set-up before heading out and be sure to make reservations where necessary.

Brewery Vivant in Grand Rapids, MI

128446736 10157881089852336 112778308513164078 o.jpg? nc cat=110&ccb=2& nc sid=730e14& nc ohc=lmk6hJ8Qdx4AX9AQ 6i& nc ht=scontent.fdet1 1

Open for:
  • Take Out
  • Delivery
Offering:
  • Brewery
Address:
925 Cherry St SE
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506
Map It

About Brewery Vivant

We brew beer in the European tradition with the addition of American ingenuity. At our pub we strive to elevate the enjoyment of beer & food and the sense of community in everything we do.

Outdoor Dining Details

Bier Garden is still open for service and the only reservable space, currently. Please feel free to call our host stand with questions. We also encourage you to jump on to our online waitlist whenever prompted to— we’ll often be able to accommodate you best when you use that function.

Rise Authentic Baking Co. in Grand Rapids, MI

128357806 1424724247724285 4191913513094770966 o.jpg? nc cat=102&ccb=2& nc sid=a26aad& nc ohc=GH Fj8dF ZIAX9N4JJ3& nc ht=scontent.fdet1 2

Open for:
  • Gluten Free
  • Curbside Pickup
Offering:
  • Bakery
  • Donuts
Address:
1220 Fulton Street West
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49504
Map It

About Rise Authentic Baking Co.

Here at Rise everything is made from scratch with true and fresh ingredients. Rise Authentic Baking Co. is an entirely gluten-free, vegan, and soy-free bakery, free from all artificial flavors and colors. We love representing the conscious side of pastry and pride ourselves on creative spin-offs to the classics. We believe that food is at the heart of community, so come as you are. Have a seat at the table.

Outdoor Dining Details

We have a total of four greenhouses available for use. Three of them fit two folks and our largest one fits up to six! We are not accepting any reservations for our greenhouses at this time, so feel free to stop by whenever.⠀ Come check out our heated greenhouses!

House of Wine in Grand Rapids, MI

129098842 763617987556214 8511273530228053983 o.jpg? nc cat=107&ccb=2& nc sid=a26aad& nc ohc=PGUXHj01Pn8AX VR6ey& nc ht=scontent.fdet1 1

Open for:
  • Outdoor Dining
  • Delivery
Offering:
  • Wine
Address:
53 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
Map It

About House of Wine

We offer "Taste Like a Sommelier" workshops on approximately a monthly basis. We offer free wine tasting events every Monday evening. House of Wine is a destination for Raise a Glass wine tours. We have also worked hard to accommodate lunch customers with quick service while still providing homemade quality foods.

Outdoor Dining Details

Update: all of our outdoor dining shelters are now HEATED🙌🏻

Now accepting reservations for the outdoor dining shelters on our website houseofwinegr.com

Noco Provisions in Grand Rapids, MI

129310503 2667703840147219 1471427882143885034 o.jpg? nc cat=101&ccb=2& nc sid=a26aad& nc ohc=EQQjeEEKh6cAX McWks& nc ht=scontent.fdet1 1

Open for:
  • Outdoor Dining
Offering:
  • Cocktails
  • Hamburgers
Address:
4609 Cascade Road
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49546
Map It

About Noco Provisions

A delicious American eatery located on Cascade Road. Great for lunch with associates, drinks with friends or dinner with the family!

Outdoor Dining Details

No walls, no problem! Put on your North Face and come enjoy the nice pine scent in the tent while you dine. Make sure to reserve your table NOW! More heaters on the way.

Greyline Brewing Co. in Grand Rapids, MI

126026723 2470779373225687 1058837432188379137 n.jpg? nc cat=110&ccb=2& nc sid=8bfeb9& nc ohc=0dcGOX0CvHYAX9eiyMh& nc ht=scontent.fdet1 1

Open for:
  • Outdoor Dining
  • Curbside Pickup
  • Take Out
Offering:
  • Brewery
Address:
1727 Alpine Ave NW
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49504
Map It

About Greyline Brewing Co.

CURBSIDE ORDERING AND PICKUP FOR CROWLERS AND CANS EVERYDAY /// WE ARE SERVING LIMITED SNACKS-YOU CAN BRING AND ORDER IN FOOD NOW

Outdoor Dining Details

We have installed a commercial-grade propane tent heater and a high-speed carbon filter. We are modifying our tent to meet the new standards set forth by the MDHHS and have removed three sidewalls. We will be open today and every day with outside seating, for to go orders and curbside pickup (Kona in cans is back on!). We look forward to serving you, and hope you will support our team members any way you can.

Thornapple Brewing Company in Cascade, MI

79928330 2608838892568927 5263601473446477824 o.jpg? nc cat=101&ccb=2& nc sid=9267fe& nc ohc=z2m B52KyncAX Df9Fh& nc ht=scontent.fdet1 1

Open for:
  • Outdoor Dining
  • Take Out
  • Delivery
Offering:
  • Brewery
  • Hamburgers
Address:
6262 28th St
Cascade, Michigan 49546
Map It

About Thornapple Brewing Company

Thornapple Brewery has everything from home made pizzas, house made craft beers, home made spirits & wine.

Outdoor Dining Details

We currently have an igloo out and we will be getting more. Call to make a reservation 616-288-6907. These reservations will be at 1 hour increments . If there are no reservations its first come first serve.There's no charge to use these igloos.

Southside Bar & Grill in Coopersville, MI

125404372 2713486448869183 995616528563028173 n.jpg? nc cat=108&ccb=2& nc sid=8bfeb9& nc ohc=nZ4LkdCD444AX8mouow& nc ht=scontent.fdet1 2

Open for:
  • Outdoor Dining
Offering:
  • American
Address:
229 W Randall St
Coopersville, Michigan 49404
Map It

About Southside Bar & Grill

Cold beer, good food and fun times!!!

Outdoor Dining Details

Reservations. $30 for 1.5 hours. 616-837-6575

Donkey - Taqueria in Grand Rapids, MI

127046785 3496752240432399 3090839030414415531 o.jpg? nc cat=103&ccb=2& nc sid=a26aad& nc ohc=9CEjDLESkewAX Cpnyo& nc ht=scontent.fdet1 1

Open for:
  • Outdoor Dining
Offering:
  • Cocktails
  • Mexican
  • Tacos
Address:
665 Wealthy St SE
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
Map It

About Donkey - Taqueria

A former 1920's neighborhood service station finds new life as a full service bar serving truly authentic Mexican food. Grand Rapids’ one-of-a-kind Mexican Street Food concept with premium flavors and finely crafted cocktails in the heart of Wealthy Street. We’ve made it our mission to master the taco, elevate your events through catering and give you Mexican flavors like you’ve never had before.

Outdoor Dining Details

Starting Monday 11.16 until spring igloo dining will be available!
Reservations only, max of 6 people per igloo, no contact dining, maximum sanitizing between reservations, and they are heated!
Full food and drink menus are available.
Come have a winter margarita under the stars.
Visit www.donkeyGR.com/igloo to reserve yours today! Igloos all booked?! We have seating available on our patio as well with full service dining! Bring your coat and soak up what sunshine we have!

The Winchester in Grand Rapids, MI

128578732 3779587562074037 7374285614453378825 o.jpg? nc cat=107&ccb=2& nc sid=a26aad& nc ohc=YO6qRxIbeAIAX 08Hp7& nc ht=scontent.fdet1 1

Open for:
  • Outdoor Dining
  • Date Night
Offering:
  • Cocktails
  • Pub
Address:
648 Wealthy St SE
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
Map It

About The Winchester

From our commitment to fresh and unique menu items to our quality service and atmosphere, Winchester strives to exceed your expectations with every visit. For us, it will always be about combining our award-winning food, handcrafted cocktails, and hospitable service - making Winchester the best place to gather.

Outdoor Dining Details

Our limited outdoor dining is first come, first serve. There are heaters on the patio, but we do encourage all guests to bundle up for comfort. The igloos are reservation only so we can ensure proper sanitization occurs between every seating. You can see more information and make a reservation at www.winchestergr.com

Royals in Grand Rapids, MI

128443335 445607636842002 510881599886933204 o.jpg? nc cat=103&ccb=2& nc sid=8bfeb9& nc ohc=Z3AyXA5jq7wAX8UQuaU& nc ht=scontent.fdet1 1

Open for:
  • Family Friendly
  • Brunch
Offering:
  • American
Address:
701 Wealthy St SE
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
Map It

About Royals

They're the neighborhood diner. Charming, cozy, timeless, classic and welcoming to all, the neighborhood diner brought communities together with great conversation and memorable meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Outdoor Dining Details

Igloos are available throughout the winter. Reserve your private igloo for up to 6 guests. Each igloo is individually decorated and will have its own heat source. Our full drink and beverage menu will be available in a completely contact-free fashion. Order and pay on your phone and our staff will delivery outside of your igloo for you to bring in yourself. All ages are welcome in the igloos; however cute furry animals are not.

Field & Fire Cafe in Grand Rapids, MI

126851384 1764964833664617 7818956807712364005 o.jpg? nc cat=104&ccb=2& nc sid=a26aad& nc ohc=oXRNt1IMGwAAX9ZaqwI& nc ht=scontent.fdet1 2

Open for:
  • Outdoor Dining
  • Brunch
Offering:
  • Bakery
  • Coffee
Address:
820 Monroe Ave. NW Suite 100
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
Map It

About Field & Fire Cafe

Field and Fire Cafe specializes in tasty, organic breakfast and lunch. We offer a large selection of french pastries, European style bread & Madcap coffee. We are guided by a desire to participate in the health of our customers and this leads us to support sustainable farming and slow food practices.

Outdoor Dining Details

All 4 greenhouses are up! Come join us for single party outside dining. Houses will be sanitized and aired out between visitors. You can even place your order with no contact, directly from the greenhouse using your smartphone. Each greenhouse can hold up to 4 diners.

Farmhaus Cider Co. in Hudsonville, MI

126227402 3949511278396617 5304211862462611079 o.jpg? nc cat=111&ccb=2& nc sid=340051& nc ohc=2g4 uTDa8mYAX8Awthz& nc ht=scontent.fdet1 2

Open for:
  • Outdoor Dining
Offering:
  • Cider
Address:
5025 Stanton St.
Hudsonville, Michigan 49426
Map It

About Farmhaus Cider Co.

Sought after ciders proudly made on a 150 year old family farm in Michigan with a thirst for change and an ambition for better. gluten-free / vegan / local ingredients / family-owned. Outside food is permitted only when no food trucks are scheduled. Guests should not bring their own food when a food truck is here.

Outdoor Dining Details

Igloos are available by online reservation only. They are a great way to get outside this winter while still enjoying the comforts of being indoors. Reservations start every hour and are for 50 minutes. This allows time for cleaning in between groups. A 50 minute reservation costs $15 to help us cover the high cost of the igloos and cleaning between guests.

Third Nature Brewing Company in Rockford, MI

128727661 1807824856059848 4419483339367387701 n.jpg? nc cat=100&ccb=2& nc sid=8bfeb9& nc ohc=OrWtka8ihFQAX eZD8m& nc oc=AQlLrLrebT4LP8ShI4H66L2H1mlKk0HECUE X1qgWUullfhhFT 4u5aq hDFA7koToIfjno8PHqrRkdaY1lCbRol& nc ht=scontent.fdet1 1

Open for:
  • Take Out
Offering:
  • Brewery
Address:
7733 Childsdale Ave NE
Rockford, MI 49341
Map It

About Third Nature Brewing Company

We share a love for nature and good, quality craft beer. As a family of beer nerds, we like to push the envelope to brew creative, innovative, and unique beers. We're located where the White Pine Trail meets the Rogue River in charming Rockford, MI.

Outdoor Dining Details

Our Biergarten will be open for those who would like to eat their 3N take-out by one of our fire pits or outdoor dining tables. No reservations, just first come first serve. Please note we will only have take-out service. We’ll have the large fire pit going on the weekends! We’re working on winterizing our Biergarten and will be providing more details in the weeks to come.

Brass Ring Brewing in Grand Rapids, MI

127563227 3277462902362571 5042225028904505287 o.jpg? nc cat=111&ccb=2& nc sid=a26aad& nc ohc=cKxbWenSuzwAX B7dcR& nc ht=scontent.fdet1 2

Open for:
  • Outdoor Dining
Offering:
Address:
2404 Eastern Ave., SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49507
Map It

About Brass Ring Brewing

Brass Ring Shanty Town! (Reference is to ice shanties that are gathered on frozen lakes around Michigan and are commonly called shanty towns.) That's right, great beer, great food, great service with the members of your household in our Craft Beer Shanties! Max 4, Minimum 2. Make your reservation online at www.brassringbrewing.com.

Outdoor Dining Details

Home of the Beer Shanty! Brass Ring Brewing, style specific, small batch beers with great appetizers, sharing plates and entrees. Unique and creative specials on the weekends. Located in the Alger Heights Neighborhood, Brass Ring Brewing is coming soon. We will offer Small Batch, Style Specific Brewing in our tasting room.

More Good Things to Know

