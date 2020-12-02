12+ Clever Winter Outdoor Dining Options in West Michigan

Places Where You Can Dine Outdoors This Winter

Restaurants are pulling out all of the stops for winter this year as adapt and adjust becomes the mantra we all live by.

All sorts of creative outdoor dining options offering single family dining experiences are popping up across Grand Rapids and West Michigan.

From clear domes to ice fishing shanty replicas to mini greenhouses, we’re not surprised by anything anymore.

Dining outside is definitely a different experience – you’re going to want to come prepared with hats, mittens, and layers to keep you cozy while you eat outdoors.

Add a Local Eatery with Outdoor Dining to This Guide

Open this tab to upload your Outdoor Eating Destination West MI Restaurants Your Name This is for internal purposes and will not be published. First Last

Your Email This is used for internal purposes and will not be published.

Your Phone This is for internal purposes and will not be published. Skip this field if your business phone is the same as your personal contact phone.

Business Name *

Business Phone This will be published

Website Be sure to include the https:// part of the URL when you type it in or it won't properly link to your website.

Instagram Page Be sure to include the https:// part of the URL when you type it in or it won't properly link to your Facebook Page.

Facebook Page Be sure to include the https:// part of the URL when you type it in or it won't properly link to your Facebook Page.

Address * Street Address City State Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific ZIP Code

Characteristics Choose All that Apply Gluten Free Nut Free Vegan Outdoor Dining Date Night Curbside Pickup Take Out Delivery Family Friendly Brunch

Offering Choose all that apply American Asian Bagels Bakery BBQ Brewery Caribbean Casual Dining Chicken Chinese Cider Cocktails Coffee Deli Dessert Distillery Donuts Fast Food Hamburgers Healthy Hot Dogs Ice Cream Yougurt Indian Italian Japanese Mexican Pizza Pub Sandwiches Seafood Smoothies Spanish Soups Salads Steak Tacos Tea Wine

General Restaurant Description *

OUTDOOR DINING Description

Additional Info Anything else you'd like us to know?

HTML for WINTER OUTDOOR DINING Photo Link

Where to Find Restaurants with Outdoor Seating in Grand Rapids for Winter

Note: Laws and public health measures associated with in-person restaurant dining can change quickly during these times.

Currently, igloos, huts and other small enclosures are only permissible if the occupying group is from the same household and no larger than 6 people. Large tents must be open on at least 3 sides to qualify.

Check with your destination about the status of their set-up before heading out and be sure to make reservations where necessary.

Brewery Vivant in Grand Rapids, MI Open for: Take Out

Delivery Offering: Brewery Address:

Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506

Map It 925 Cherry St SEGrand Rapids, Michigan 49506 About Brewery Vivant We brew beer in the European tradition with the addition of American ingenuity. At our pub we strive to elevate the enjoyment of beer & food and the sense of community in everything we do. Outdoor Dining Details Bier Garden is still open for service and the only reservable space, currently. Please feel free to call our host stand with questions. We also encourage you to jump on to our online waitlist whenever prompted to— we’ll often be able to accommodate you best when you use that function. Rise Authentic Baking Co. in Grand Rapids, MI Open for: Gluten Free

Curbside Pickup Offering: Bakery

Donuts Address:

Grand Rapids, Michigan 49504

Map It 1220 Fulton Street WestGrand Rapids, Michigan 49504 About Rise Authentic Baking Co. Here at Rise everything is made from scratch with true and fresh ingredients. Rise Authentic Baking Co. is an entirely gluten-free, vegan, and soy-free bakery, free from all artificial flavors and colors. We love representing the conscious side of pastry and pride ourselves on creative spin-offs to the classics. We believe that food is at the heart of community, so come as you are. Have a seat at the table. Outdoor Dining Details We have a total of four greenhouses available for use. Three of them fit two folks and our largest one fits up to six! We are not accepting any reservations for our greenhouses at this time, so feel free to stop by whenever.⠀ Come check out our heated greenhouses! House of Wine in Grand Rapids, MI Open for: Outdoor Dining

Delivery Offering: Wine Address:

Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503

Map It 53 Monroe Center St NWGrand Rapids, Michigan 49503 About House of Wine We offer "Taste Like a Sommelier" workshops on approximately a monthly basis. We offer free wine tasting events every Monday evening. House of Wine is a destination for Raise a Glass wine tours. We have also worked hard to accommodate lunch customers with quick service while still providing homemade quality foods. Outdoor Dining Details Update: all of our outdoor dining shelters are now HEATED🙌🏻 Now accepting reservations for the outdoor dining shelters on our website houseofwinegr.com Noco Provisions in Grand Rapids, MI Open for: Outdoor Dining Offering: Cocktails

Hamburgers Address:

Grand Rapids, Michigan 49546

Map It 4609 Cascade RoadGrand Rapids, Michigan 49546 About Noco Provisions A delicious American eatery located on Cascade Road. Great for lunch with associates, drinks with friends or dinner with the family! Outdoor Dining Details No walls, no problem! Put on your North Face and come enjoy the nice pine scent in the tent while you dine. Make sure to reserve your table NOW! More heaters on the way. Greyline Brewing Co. in Grand Rapids, MI Open for: Outdoor Dining

Curbside Pickup

Take Out Offering: Brewery Address:

Grand Rapids, Michigan 49504

Map It 1727 Alpine Ave NWGrand Rapids, Michigan 49504 About Greyline Brewing Co. CURBSIDE ORDERING AND PICKUP FOR CROWLERS AND CANS EVERYDAY /// WE ARE SERVING LIMITED SNACKS-YOU CAN BRING AND ORDER IN FOOD NOW Outdoor Dining Details We have installed a commercial-grade propane tent heater and a high-speed carbon filter. We are modifying our tent to meet the new standards set forth by the MDHHS and have removed three sidewalls. We will be open today and every day with outside seating, for to go orders and curbside pickup (Kona in cans is back on!). We look forward to serving you, and hope you will support our team members any way you can. Thornapple Brewing Company in Cascade, MI Open for: Outdoor Dining

Take Out

Delivery Offering: Brewery

Hamburgers Address:

Cascade, Michigan 49546

Map It 6262 28th StCascade, Michigan 49546 About Thornapple Brewing Company Thornapple Brewery has everything from home made pizzas, house made craft beers, home made spirits & wine. Outdoor Dining Details We currently have an igloo out and we will be getting more. Call to make a reservation 616-288-6907. These reservations will be at 1 hour increments . If there are no reservations its first come first serve.There's no charge to use these igloos. Southside Bar & Grill in Coopersville, MI Open for: Outdoor Dining Offering: American Address:

Coopersville, Michigan 49404

Map It 229 W Randall StCoopersville, Michigan 49404 About Southside Bar & Grill Cold beer, good food and fun times!!! Outdoor Dining Details Reservations. $30 for 1.5 hours. 616-837-6575 Donkey - Taqueria in Grand Rapids, MI Open for: Outdoor Dining Offering: Cocktails

Mexican

Tacos Address:

Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503

Map It 665 Wealthy St SEGrand Rapids, Michigan 49503 About Donkey - Taqueria A former 1920's neighborhood service station finds new life as a full service bar serving truly authentic Mexican food. Grand Rapids’ one-of-a-kind Mexican Street Food concept with premium flavors and finely crafted cocktails in the heart of Wealthy Street. We’ve made it our mission to master the taco, elevate your events through catering and give you Mexican flavors like you’ve never had before. Outdoor Dining Details Starting Monday 11.16 until spring igloo dining will be available!

Reservations only, max of 6 people per igloo, no contact dining, maximum sanitizing between reservations, and they are heated!

Full food and drink menus are available.

Come have a winter margarita under the stars.

Visit www.donkeyGR.com/igloo to reserve yours today! Igloos all booked?! We have seating available on our patio as well with full service dining! Bring your coat and soak up what sunshine we have! The Winchester in Grand Rapids, MI Open for: Outdoor Dining

Date Night Offering: Cocktails

Pub Address:

Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503

Map It 648 Wealthy St SEGrand Rapids, Michigan 49503 About The Winchester From our commitment to fresh and unique menu items to our quality service and atmosphere, Winchester strives to exceed your expectations with every visit. For us, it will always be about combining our award-winning food, handcrafted cocktails, and hospitable service - making Winchester the best place to gather. Outdoor Dining Details Our limited outdoor dining is first come, first serve. There are heaters on the patio, but we do encourage all guests to bundle up for comfort. The igloos are reservation only so we can ensure proper sanitization occurs between every seating. You can see more information and make a reservation at www.winchestergr.com Royals in Grand Rapids, MI Open for: Family Friendly

Brunch Offering: American Address:

Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503

Map It 701 Wealthy St SEGrand Rapids, Michigan 49503 About Royals They're the neighborhood diner. Charming, cozy, timeless, classic and welcoming to all, the neighborhood diner brought communities together with great conversation and memorable meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Outdoor Dining Details Igloos are available throughout the winter. Reserve your private igloo for up to 6 guests. Each igloo is individually decorated and will have its own heat source. Our full drink and beverage menu will be available in a completely contact-free fashion. Order and pay on your phone and our staff will delivery outside of your igloo for you to bring in yourself. All ages are welcome in the igloos; however cute furry animals are not. Field & Fire Cafe in Grand Rapids, MI Open for: Outdoor Dining

Brunch Offering: Bakery

Coffee Address:

Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503

Map It 820 Monroe Ave. NW Suite 100Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503 About Field & Fire Cafe Field and Fire Cafe specializes in tasty, organic breakfast and lunch. We offer a large selection of french pastries, European style bread & Madcap coffee. We are guided by a desire to participate in the health of our customers and this leads us to support sustainable farming and slow food practices. Outdoor Dining Details All 4 greenhouses are up! Come join us for single party outside dining. Houses will be sanitized and aired out between visitors. You can even place your order with no contact, directly from the greenhouse using your smartphone. Each greenhouse can hold up to 4 diners. Farmhaus Cider Co. in Hudsonville, MI Open for: Outdoor Dining Offering: Cider Address:

Hudsonville, Michigan 49426

Map It 5025 Stanton St.Hudsonville, Michigan 49426 About Farmhaus Cider Co. Sought after ciders proudly made on a 150 year old family farm in Michigan with a thirst for change and an ambition for better. gluten-free / vegan / local ingredients / family-owned. Outside food is permitted only when no food trucks are scheduled. Guests should not bring their own food when a food truck is here. Outdoor Dining Details Igloos are available by online reservation only. They are a great way to get outside this winter while still enjoying the comforts of being indoors. Reservations start every hour and are for 50 minutes. This allows time for cleaning in between groups. A 50 minute reservation costs $15 to help us cover the high cost of the igloos and cleaning between guests. Third Nature Brewing Company in Rockford, MI Open for: Take Out Offering: Brewery Address:

Rockford, MI 49341

Map It 7733 Childsdale Ave NERockford, MI 49341 About Third Nature Brewing Company We share a love for nature and good, quality craft beer. As a family of beer nerds, we like to push the envelope to brew creative, innovative, and unique beers. We're located where the White Pine Trail meets the Rogue River in charming Rockford, MI. Outdoor Dining Details Our Biergarten will be open for those who would like to eat their 3N take-out by one of our fire pits or outdoor dining tables. No reservations, just first come first serve. Please note we will only have take-out service. We’ll have the large fire pit going on the weekends! We’re working on winterizing our Biergarten and will be providing more details in the weeks to come. Brass Ring Brewing in Grand Rapids, MI Open for: Outdoor Dining Offering: Address:

Grand Rapids, MI 49507

Map It 2404 Eastern Ave., SEGrand Rapids, MI 49507 About Brass Ring Brewing Brass Ring Shanty Town! (Reference is to ice shanties that are gathered on frozen lakes around Michigan and are commonly called shanty towns.) That's right, great beer, great food, great service with the members of your household in our Craft Beer Shanties! Max 4, Minimum 2. Make your reservation online at www.brassringbrewing.com. Outdoor Dining Details Home of the Beer Shanty! Brass Ring Brewing, style specific, small batch beers with great appetizers, sharing plates and entrees. Unique and creative specials on the weekends. Located in the Alger Heights Neighborhood, Brass Ring Brewing is coming soon. We will offer Small Batch, Style Specific Brewing in our tasting room.

More Good Things to Know