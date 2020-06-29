The 10 Grand Rapids Orthodontists That Will Transform Your Kid’s Smile – and Confidence

Parents Voted for These Grand Rapids Orthodontists
Who doesn’t love to see their child smile? An orthodontist can help children feel confident about their smile, but with frequent appointments, and sometimes a lengthy and expensive treatment plan, finding the right Grand Rapids orthodontist for your child is an important decision.
Thankfully, parents all over West Michigan have revealed to us the Grand Rapids orthodontists they love for their kids. Check out our list of the best Orthodontists in Grand Rapids, voted on by you, our readers.
Orthodontists in Grand Rapids
Does your tween need braces? Orthodontia is a big time commitment and financial investment for many families, so you want to be certain your kid is in great hands. Check out our GRKIDS’ reader favorites to find the best orthodontists around town!
Voted Top Orthodontist
Dr. Mark Wierenga at Armbrecht & Wierenga Orthodontics
Dr. Mark Wierenga at Armbrecht & Wierenga Orthodontics
Voted GRKids.com reader’s poll #1 Orthodontist for the past four years, Armbrecht & Wierenga Orthodontics is honored to be considered for your orthodontic needs. Over the last 40 years, we have developed a reputation in the community for providing the highest quality orthodontic care for children, teens and adults in a warm, friendly and comfortable environment. Many of our patients are children of previous patients who return looking for the same quality results they had when they were younger.
Our treatment fees are very competitive and our payment plans will help make your orthodontic treatment affordable. We use the latest technology to treat the orthodontic needs of our patients including intraoral scanning and state-of-the-art 3-dimensional x-rays. You will be seen by an orthodontist at each visit to ensure your treatment remains on track. We have two office locations – Grand Rapids and Grandville – available for your appointments. You will also have the ability to schedule your visits any day Monday through Friday. At Armbrecht & Wierenga Orthodontics, we’re proud of the team we have to treat your needs, and we look forward to helping you accomplish your orthodontic goals.
Armbrecht & Wierenga Orthodontics providers: Dr. David Armbrecht, Dr. Mark Wierenga, Dr. Katie Randall, and Dr. Gary Armbrecht
“We have had three kids go through orthodontia here and have been very happy with the results. We appreciate the positive environment and the excellent service they provide. Everyone is so kind and attentive!”
Dr. Kathryn Swan of Swan Orthodontics
Dr. Swan and her fun, friendly team of orthodontic professionals cater to the needs of child, teen, and adult patients. Dr. Swan treats every young patient that steps through the doors as if they were her own child. Her gentle demeanor, devotion to clinical excellence, and calming chairside manner contribute to making us a world-class practice. Parents can decompress after a crazy day in our fireplace nook, siblings will stay entertained at our iPad station, and patients help themselves to slushies after their appointment to soothe any achy teeth.
Our state-of-the-art technology replaces goopy impressions. We also provide virtual house calls to minimize interruptions in your chaotic schedule. Our office is filled with amenities to make your family feel right at home. It’s no wonder we treat so many parents as well! At Swan Orthodontics, we do not let finances get in the way of the treatment you deserve. We offer extremely flexible payment plans to fit into nearly every budget. We never charge an additional fee for Invisalign treatment, and are comfortable treating all ages and case complexities with aligners. We strive to be the best part of your day while creating beautiful lifelong smiles for your entire family!
“I cannot say enough good things about Swan Orthodontics. Beautiful office, very well set up for me to feel comfortable bringing all of my kids to & the staff goes above and beyond to make my daughter (and me!) comfortable at every appointment. My daughter adores Dr. Swan & there’s rarely a day that she is not talking about the office.”
Dr. Lathe Miller at Miller Orthodontics
At Miller Orthodontics, our greatest desire is to help you look and feel better! We provide the highest standard of orthodontic care available. Through personalized attention, commitment to excellence, and thorough consideration to detail, Dr. Lathe Miller and his team work together to provide a positive experience for children, teens, and adults.
Our patients not only achieve straighter teeth and healthier smiles but also enhanced self-confidence and improved dental health for the long haul. Our practice has a reputation for offering excellent quality of care to patients of all ages. We provide orthodontics solutions tailored to individuals, their lifestyles, and their personal preferences. We are committed to staying on the cutting-edge of the latest orthodontic treatments and technologies available.
Treatments include:
Invisalign®: clear, removable aligners designed to not only straighten your teeth but are nearly invisible to others
AccellenDent® Aura: an easy-to-use, hands-free device that emits safe and gentle micro-pulses that can move teeth by up to 50% quicker to speed up your orthodontic treatment
The latest in traditional metal braces and clear, ceramic braces
Dr. Miller is an Elite Preferred Invisalign Provider in Grand Rapids. He has an outstanding amount of experience and expertise. Dr. Miller is one of the Top 1% of Invisalign providers in North America!
“Dr. Miller and his staff are simply the best in the Grand Rapids area for orthodontic care. They are all well trained in the latest treatments and are so compassionate, caring for all the members of my family, including me. A pleasure to work with. SMILE, SMILE, SMILE for Dr. Miller.”
Dr. Daniel Kruse at Kruse Orthodontics
At Kruse Orthodontics you and your smile are our top priorities. Dr. Kruse will work with you to determine the optimal orthodontic treatment plan based on your unique situation. He will then provide effective, gentle care that will create healthy, straight teeth and a lasting beautiful smile. You will be welcomed into a warm and friendly atmosphere by a team who genuinely care about each person we treat. We know our patients as individuals, gradually building treasured friendships and positive experiences. A happy orthodontic experience can set the foundation for a lifetime of positive dental experiences. We would love to welcome you to our family of happy smiles.
“We’ve had a great experience. They have accommodated my scheduling needs and worked with coordinating insurance benefits. My son has gotten excellent care and they modify and adapt his treatment plan to meet his needs.
Elizabeth Christopherson at Christopherson Orthodontics
Dr. Elizabeth Christopherson, a Board Certified Orthodontist, is committed to providing your family with high quality, compassionate and personalized care. Our team strives to make each interaction meaningful, with treatment resulting in a beautiful, healthy smile to be enjoyed and shared for a lifetime.
“I have taken all 4 of my children to see Dr. Christopherson. She is great with kids and has a very friendly staff who will go the extra mile. I would highly recommend Dr. Christopherson for all of your orthodontic needs.”
“We have absolutely loved this practice for years and years. The staff and doctors are so nice and helpful! Dr. Elizabeth has been like family to us, and my kids adored her.”
Dr. Kevin Knapp at Knapp Orthodontics
Voted #2 Orthodontist by the GRKids.com reader’s poll is exciting and an honor! We started our office 3 years ago with a simple mission: Our goal is to be the best part of our patient’s day!
Dr. Kevin Knapp is an Orthodontic Specialist treating children, teens, and adults with the most advanced and efficient orthodontic treatments available. We offer a full range of orthodontic services including phase 1 treatment, metal and clear braces, and Invisalign® and 3M Clarity™ clear aligners.
Our state-of-the-art office is 100% digital and integrates technology beautifully with patient care and overall experience. At Knapp Orthodontics the process is both easy and fun. Exceptional care, cutting-edge equipment, and the best materials mean beautiful outcomes in shorter treatment times.
There should be no wall between you and a confident and limitless smile. Dr. Knapp was born and raised here in West Michigan and he knows how hard his patients work to earn their money. Therefore, we offer industry-leading flexibility in our financing and no one is ever denied flexible payment plans.
We can’t wait to get to know you! During your free consultation we will discuss your customized treatment options, total time in treatment, and the overall affordable investment.
“Dr. Knapp and his team are the nicest group of people. They are truly genuine with not only their patients, but also with the parents that come in with the kids. We have been visiting with them for a year and our experience has been great! My son’s teeth are looking amazing!”
I am looking for an orthodontist on the NE or NW side of town. Has anyone compared the cost of treatment plans in that area and who did you find the most reasonably priced with great care? Thanks
Dr. John Monticello and Staff are wonderful! They did great work on all 4 of our kids, including 3 with special needs! All 4 have beautiful teeth! The whole staff is kind and helpful!!!