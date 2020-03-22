This is Where You Start When You Think You May Need a Child Therapist

Realizing that you need help for your child can often feel very overwhelming.

When I learned that my daughter needed to see a mental health professional, I didn’t even know where to start. It’s not something people talk about much in social circles (though I hope that stigma changes) so it’s hard to get recommendations. We eventually got her help, though, and she’s much healthier mentally now.

Mental Health Issues can Crop up at Any Age

I was shocked when my daughter became an emotional disaster in kindergarten. She had loved her young fives class the year before and had been a happy, enjoyable child. But as soon as “being in school all day, every day” hit, she lost it.

The first four weeks of school she sobbed uncontrollably 24 hours a day, desperate to go home and never return to school again. Her teacher was fantastic, and everyone worked hard to help her, but we were clearly out of our league. What was going ON??

Her Alger Pediatrics doc recommended a local psychotherapist and at our first visit, the lightbulbs went off. My child has anxiety. She has never had to hold it all in for a long school day before. She loves the safety of her home and felt overwhelmed when she had to leave for long periods. She is used to mom and dad’s presence being her safety net.

It took a year of therapy before we started seeing significant progress, but it was worth every minute, and every penny. She’s still in therapy, and probably will be for the rest of her life. It’s simply what she needs to do to be healthy.

I’m so grateful that there is help in West Michigan for kids and adults like her. Taking care of your mental health is just as important as caring for your physical health!