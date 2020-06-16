Kids who Need Mental Health Help in Grand Rapids Should Start With These Therapists and Counselors

This is Where You Start When You Think You May Need a Child Therapist
Realizing that you need help for your child can often feel very overwhelming.
When I learned that my daughter needed to see a mental health professional, I didn’t even know where to start. It’s not something people talk about much in social circles (though I hope that stigma changes) so it’s hard to get recommendations.
We eventually got her help, though, and she’s much healthier mentally now.
COUNSELING HELPS ALL AGES
Mental Health Issues can Crop up at Any Age
I was shocked when my daughter became an emotional disaster in kindergarten. She had loved her young fives class the year before and had been a happy, enjoyable child. But as soon as “being in school all day, every day” hit, she lost it.
The first four weeks of school she sobbed uncontrollably 24 hours a day, desperate to go home and never return to school again. Her teacher was fantastic, and everyone worked hard to help her, but we were clearly out of our league. What was going ON??
Her Alger Pediatrics doc recommended a local psychotherapist and at our first visit, the lightbulbs went off. My child has anxiety.
She has never had to hold it all in for a long school day before. She loves the safety of her home and felt overwhelmed when she had to leave for long periods. She is used to mom and dad’s presence being her safety net.
It took a year of therapy before we started seeing significant progress, but it was worth every minute, and every penny. She’s still in therapy, and probably will be for the rest of her life. It’s simply what she needs to do to be healthy.
I’m so grateful that there is help in West Michigan for kids and adults like her. Taking care of your mental health is just as important as caring for your physical health!
TAKING YOUR CHILD TO A COUNSELOR IS NORMAL.
MENTAL HEALTH PROS
Need a Child Therapist? Here’s Where to Start
Now that you’ve done your own informal evaluation of your child and want professional help, where do you even start to find counseling?
You start with insurance. Health insurance can cover a broken bone or a flu shot, but when it comes to mental health care, things are less clear.
Before you take your kid to a bunch of appointments, find out how much your insurance will help. Or if you don’t have insurance, see what other resources are available.
Counseling Options if You Have Health Insurance
If you have health insurance, call your provider. They can give you specific information about how much coverage you have and which providers participate with your plan. From there, you can approach some of the specific resources listed later in this article.
Counseling Resources If You do Not Have Health Insurance
Even if you do not have insurance, you still have options.
- In Kent County, Network 180 is the best place to start (800-649-3777).
- In Ottawa County contact Community Mental Health (866-512-4357).
- Another valuable community resource is 2-1-1. You can call 2-1-1 from any landline phone and a trained staff member will help get you in touch with the appropriate health or human service organization you need. (If you are calling from a cell phone, the Kent County number is 1-800-887-1107 and the Ottawa County number is 877-211-LAKE.) Anytime I have called, the staff have been very helpful and well informed. There is no cost for this service and it is available 24-7. You can also check out Kent County 211 online here or Ottawa County 211 online here.
- You can find more options at Free Clinics of Michigan, where you can search by location.
Does it Matter Which Therapist or Psychologist I Choose?
You obviously want to find a counselor who specializes in working with kids. If your child has a specific diagnosis such as autism, ADHD, ODD or anxiety you will want to make sure the counselor is experienced in that area.
Most parents prefer to meet with the counselor first, just to make sure it will be a good fit for their child. Please remember: just because the first therapist isn’t a good fit doesn’t mean you won’t find one. Sometimes it takes a little trial and error – and, while potentially frustrating, that’s ok!
Some options in the West Michigan area include:
- Pine Rest (800-678-5800)
- Bethany Christian Services (1-800-BETHANY)
- Psychiatric Associates of West Michigan (616-719-4488)
- Holland Behavioral Health (800-393-6650)
- BRAINS (616-365-8920)
- The Center for Childhood Development (616-667-9551)
- Winning at Home (888-WAH-TEAM)
- Pediatric Associates of West Michigan (616-272-4183)
Some more specific options include:
- Ele’s Place (616-301-1605) and Gilda’s Club (616-453-8300) both provide services specific to terminal illness, cancer, and grief at no charge.
- The YWCA (616-459-4652) or The Center for Women in Transition (800-848-5991) specialize in services specific to domestic violence, both for women and children.
- Hope Network Center for Autism (800-695-7273) provides services specific to autism.
Counselors who Have Been Vetted by Local Parents
These top mental health professionals in Grand Rapids were voted on by our readers. These are the pros that parents trust and kids love.
(If you’re new to Grand Rapids or find yourself needing any kind of new medical professional, check out our comprehensive guide to the Top Dentists, Pediatricians, ETC for Kids in Grand Rapids. See the number-one-voted doc for several categories, and lists of excellent runners-up.)
Mental Health Professionals for Families in Grand Rapids
The emotional and mental health of children is just as important as their physical health. Good mental health helps children thrive and develop coping skills necessary for a happy childhood, and allows them to focus on the fun of being a kid. Below are the top-rated local mental health professionals, as voted on by local parents.
Voted Top Mental Health Professional for Families
Katie Padron, The Collaborative Center GR
1 – Padron, Katie (The Collaborative Center GR)
2 – Matlosz, Dr. Erin (BRAINS)
3 – Wolff, Dr. Michael (BRAINS)
4 – (TIE) Langley, Melissa (Third Coast Counseling)
4 – (TIE) Nixon, Bryan (Mindful Counseling GR)
6 – (TIE) Caldas, Rafael (Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services)
6 – (TIE) Fritch, Faene (Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Service)
8 – (TIE) Stearns, Dr. Jeffrey (Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services)
8 – (TIE) Tobin, Ashleigh (Tobin Counseling)
8 – (TIE) Chelsea Wiersema, LMSW
8 – (TIE) Lisa Bowman (Christian Healthcare Centers)
TALKING TO YOUR KID
What to say to your Kid Who Needs a Therapist
If you view this as a positive experience, your child will, too.
I framed my daughter’s therapist appointments as a fun opportunity to figure out how her brain works and how to feel more calm at school and in certain situations. I told her that her doctor had tricks for helping her brain to not worry as often.
We were excited to meet someone who was going to help us! And to this day, she looks forward to her counseling sessions. (Partly because her doctor gives her tootsie pops after each meeting, but also partly because she enjoys the peace these visits bring.)
It’s normal to have some reservations about seeking counseling for your child, but if you can see the bright side, they will, too.
If you have a child with a lot of anxiety, give them some choices about seeing the counselor. (Do you want to write down some questions for the counselor ahead of time? Do you want me or Dad to go with you? Is there something you would like to take with you to help you feel more comfortable?)
Whatever angle you think is going to work best with your child, use it. When more people use these services to help their children, the stigma occasionally associated with them will melt away.
Remember — happy children (help) make for happy adults. Why not give them the tools to help them for the rest of their lives? Care for your family’s mental health. Your future will thank you for it.
1 thought on “Kids who Need Mental Health Help in Grand Rapids Should Start With These Therapists and Counselors”
