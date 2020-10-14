Frederik Meijer Gardens in Fall: 25 Colorful Reasons to Visit Right Now with Your Family

Your Best Checklist for Visiting Frederik Meijer Gardens in Fall with Family
Meijer Gardens is on the map for the holidays and for the springtime butterfly show, but most people don’t realize that a visit to Frederik Meijer Gardens in the fall is a treat as well.
Their annual Chrysanthemums & More! event brings autumn front and center, as mums, fall foliage, and harvest decorations bring out the best the season has to offer.
Use this guide to help plan a family visit to Meijer Gardens this fall. If you do everything on this list, you’re likely going to want to stay for the whole day.
*Side note: Our family purchases an annual membership – which is an idea all families should consider if you think you might visit more than once in a year. You can find more on memberships and admission prices at the end of this article.
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
1000 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
CHILDREN’S GARDEN
Fall Fun in the Lena Meijer Children’s Garden
Every visit to Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park should include a stroll through the Children’s Garden, with or without kids. It’s just that inviting.
Plan to spend a good chunk of time in this part of the Gardens.
If you’re visiting with little ones along, here are the things you must do while in the Children’s Garden:
1) Enter Through the Little Gate
The little door is a delight. Kids will think it’s pretty funny if you go through it, too.
We love how the garden’s entrance changes with the seasons. It’s magical.
2) Take Selfies with the Scarecrows
Just inside of the entrance you’ll find a few scarecrow friends waiting for photos.
3) Sail a Boat on the Great Lakes
Weather permitting, the Great Lakes water feature is open in the fall.
Bring a change of clothes if you plan to play.
4) Step Through the Gate to the Storybook Garden
As you follow the pathway through the garden, gateways and tunnels invite you to explore.
5) Spend Hours Playing Tag in the Treehouse
The gigantic wooden treehouse is a destination in itself.
With two levels, kids of all ages will have a blast hiding, exploring, and using their imaginations.
6) Dig All the Way to China in the Sand Pit
Digging in the sand is a quality way to spend an afternoon no matter your age.
Mine for fossils in the quarry, use the digger, or just let the sand drive imaginiative play.
7) Find Your Way Out of the Hedge Maze
Tucked away in a corner of the garden sometimes missed is the hedge maze.
Kids wind their way through, seeing if they can find their way out, all while being entertained with drums and other features hidden in the maze.
8) See if You Can Make it to the Middle
Following the brick labyrinth to it’s center is a time-honored tradition for visitors of all ages.
THE FARM GARDEN
Things to Do in the Farm Garden at Frederik Meijer Gardens in Autumn
After the Children’s Garden, head to the Farm Garden.
It’s a bit of a walk, but it’s accessible and stroller-friendly.
Plan on spending at least 20-30 minutes at the Farm Garden. While you’re there, be sure to:
9) Visit the Giant Pumpkins
If you’re lucky enought to visit while the gigantic pumpkins are on the property, you’ll find them near the farmhouse in the farm garden.
10) Sit for a Spell on the Old-Fashioned Front Porch
Sometimes it’s nice to take a rest. The rocking chairs on the front porch are the perfect place to do that.
11) Say Hello to the Animal Sculptures Down on the Farm
Michigan’s Farm Garden, showing what life was like on a farm in Michigan in the 1930’s, is home to animals as well.
Take a few minutes to find all of the animal sculptures dotting the area, as they would have been long ago.
12) Ding Dong, Time for Dinner
Kids can tug the rope of this working bell – and they love doing it.
Don’t be shy!
13) Try Your Hand at This Old Pump
This water pump is just begging you to give it a try.
Kids and adults pump the handle and watch as the water splashes into the big collection basin.
PUMPKINS, CORNSTALKS & FARM STAND PHOTO OPS
Some of the Best Family Photo Ops are Right Here
Definitely bring your phone or your camera with you to Frederick Meijer Gardens in fall because you will want to capture these precious moments with your family.
In fact, some families make it a yearly tradition to visit the pumpkin patch at Meijer Gardens to get these sweet photos.
Here are some of the photos you’ll want to get:
14) Photograph Your Kids Climbing on the Pumpkins
It’s adorable.
Put little kids in this grassy area filled with over-sized pumpkins and they immediately start climbing.
Haybales and cornstalks flank the area, ready for your family selfies and candid shots.
15) Play Peek-a-Boo in the Neighboring Cornstalks
Set your kids free with instructions to play hide and seek with your camera and you’ll get great shots of them peeking out of the cornstalks.
16) Play Farmer’s Market at the Old Farm Stand
Many visitors pass this little building by, not realizing you can go up on the porch and play farm stand.
It’s a perfect spot for a old-fashioned fall photo, too.
JAPANESE GARDEN
Enjoy the Essence of Autumn in the Japanese Garden at Meijer Gardens
The Japanese Garden is a destination all on its own.
It’s extremely large and will take quite some time to walk through if you want to experience the whole thing. I recommend setting aside at least a full hour for exploration.
If your visit will only allow you to stay at Meijer Gardens for part of the day, consider viewing just parts of the Japanese Garden.
17) Walk the Paths and Bridges and Drink in the Quiet Beauty
This garden is more contemplative and does not offer the hands-on experiences found in the Children’s Garden or the Farm Garden. I’ve dubbed the Japanese Garden the “noticing and thinking garden” with my kids.
Numerous bridges and pathways lead you past waterfalls, over ponds, and up and down hills.
THE BIG HORSE & HILL
Will You Pose with the Pony?
Ok, it’s definitely not a pony.
18) Experience the American Horse Up Close
The American Horse, inspired by the work of Leonardo da Vinci stands majestically on the grounds of Meijer Gardens.
Visitors are welcome to walk up to the sculpture and view it from every angle, including from the towering grass hills surrounding the 24-foot tall piece of art.
19) Have Fun With the Horse, Too
The sculpture’s active stance invites visitors to interact and play.
The hoof held just above the ground is a favorite place to pose for photographs.
20) Climb, and Roll Down, the Big Grassy Hills
Kids, even when tired, somehow find the energy to climb up and roll down the inviting grassy hills surrounding The American Horse at Meijer Gardens.
SCULPTURE PARK & TRAM RIDE
By now, if you’re following along, you’ve walked miles and miles and had lots of fun soaking up the beauty of Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park.
There’s still more to see, though, and that’s where you might want to hop on a tram ride.
Frederik Meijer Gardens Sculpture Park & Tram Ride
21) Buy Your Tram Ticket & Enjoy the Ride
Trams run seasonally and are not always available. But when they are available, they’re a great way to see the sculpture park.
The tour is narrated, so you’ll get to hear the stories behind the artwork you see along the way.
Adults – $4
Kids 12 and younger – $2
(2 and younger: no charge)
Sunday, November 1, 2020, will be the last day of this tram season.
CHRYSANTHEMUMS
Frederik Meijer Gardens Chrysanthemums
Fall harvest time is a time of celebration at Meijer Gardens.
Every year, they put on a dazzling display of chrysanthemums and fall decor – both indoors and out – that will make you feel like you’re among the best fall has to offer.
22) Don’t Miss the Mums
If you spent all of your time outdoors, you’d miss the fabulous display of mums in the Victorian Garden Parlor and the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory.
Be sure to keep your camera handy, because the wall of mums is another perfect backdrop for gorgeous fall photos.
TROPICAL CONSERVATORY
What to See in the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory
23) Play I Spy the Green Bananas
You’ll want to enter the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory at Meijer Gardens for a variety of reasons:
- it’s warm
- it’s beautiful
- it’s filled with exotic plantings and tropical birds
- and there are usually bunches of bananas in the banana tree that you can seek out on your visit.
HALLOWEE-ONES EVENT
Hallowee-Ones
This annual event is a spledid opportunity for you and your little one to wear a costume to the gardens.
24) Go to Hallowee-Ones on Friday, October 23, 2020 | 10 am – noon
Get creative at this special event designed for our youngest visitors.
Dress your child as a sculpture, mammal, fish, insect, bird, tree, flower or in any other way that highlights something about the Children’s Garden.
Celebrate Halloween with your wee-ones as you listen to Halloween-themed stories and go on a Halloween-themed hunt.
No tricks, no treats, just fun!
Fee: Included with admission
IF YOU GO
Admission & Visit Details
25) Consider Getting a Family Membership
A family membership for the year is $90.
Individual admission rates are as follows:
- Adults: $14.50
- Children 5-13: $7
- Children 3-4: $4
- Seniors 65 and older: $11
- Children 2 and younger: free
Families with 2 adults and 2 kids older than 5 would pay $43 for a visit. That means in just over two visits per year, a membership would have paid for itself.
Another plus to getting a membership? You have less pressure to see it all and fit it all in on one visit.
Pro Tip: One of the best times to visit the Gardens with small kids is at 3 pm on a weekday. The big kids are all at school or on the bus, so you will often have the place to yourselves.
MORE MI PLACES TO GO