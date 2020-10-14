Frederik Meijer Gardens in Fall: 25 Colorful Reasons to Visit Right Now with Your Family

CHILDREN’S GARDEN

Fall Fun in the Lena Meijer Children’s Garden

Every visit to Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park should include a stroll through the Children’s Garden, with or without kids. It’s just that inviting.

Plan to spend a good chunk of time in this part of the Gardens.

If you’re visiting with little ones along, here are the things you must do while in the Children’s Garden:

1) Enter Through the Little Gate

The little door is a delight. Kids will think it’s pretty funny if you go through it, too.

We love how the garden’s entrance changes with the seasons. It’s magical.

2) Take Selfies with the Scarecrows

Just inside of the entrance you’ll find a few scarecrow friends waiting for photos.

3) Sail a Boat on the Great Lakes

Weather permitting, the Great Lakes water feature is open in the fall.

Bring a change of clothes if you plan to play.

4) Step Through the Gate to the Storybook Garden

As you follow the pathway through the garden, gateways and tunnels invite you to explore.

5) Spend Hours Playing Tag in the Treehouse

The gigantic wooden treehouse is a destination in itself.

With two levels, kids of all ages will have a blast hiding, exploring, and using their imaginations.

6) Dig All the Way to China in the Sand Pit

Digging in the sand is a quality way to spend an afternoon no matter your age.

Mine for fossils in the quarry, use the digger, or just let the sand drive imaginiative play.

7) Find Your Way Out of the Hedge Maze

Tucked away in a corner of the garden sometimes missed is the hedge maze.

Kids wind their way through, seeing if they can find their way out, all while being entertained with drums and other features hidden in the maze.

8) See if You Can Make it to the Middle

Following the brick labyrinth to it’s center is a time-honored tradition for visitors of all ages.