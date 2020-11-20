Frederik Meijer Gardens Christmas & Holidays 2020: They’re Open, With Changes

Holidays 2020: What to Expect at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park this Year

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park holiday visits are an annual tradition for many West Michigan families and thankfully this year, they can still happen.

The theme for the holidays this year is Handcrafted. Visitors are encouraged to explore and appreciate the handiwork that goes into creating the many exhibits on display.

The venue has put new protocols in place to keep visitors and staff safe. Expect things to look a little different for your visit in 2020.

Read on to discover how Meijer Gardens will conduct Santa visits, display the holiday trees, and explore details related to the Metro Health Christmas & Holiday Traditions display this year.

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

1000 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Q&A for Visiting Frederik Meijer Gardens Over the Holidays in 2020

Planning for your visit to Meijer Gardens during the 2020 Holiday season will help you maximize your experience and avoid surprises.

This list of Q&A’s will help you plan your visit.

Can We See Santa This Year?

Yes! Santa visits at Meijer Gardens are still happening for 2020. These interactive visits will be conducted virtually. While guests are on site, children will make a live virtual connection with Santa at the North Pole.

Santa visits will happen Tuesday evenings from 5 – 8 pm, November 24 – December 22, 2020.

The Santa visits will happen inside of the building in the Hauenstein and Pfeiffer Event Rooms and will require paid admission to the Gardens to access. Santa visits are free with paid admission.

Will the Train Be Running in the Train Garden?

Yes, the Railway Garden is back for 2020!

Follow the miniature trains as they snake their way through the delightful handmade recreations of West Michigan’s iconic places in a room dressed with thousands of holiday lights.

The Railway Garden at Frederik Meijer Gardens

Will the Dickens Carolers Be There?

Hearing the Dickens Carolers during a Christmastime visit to Frederik Meijer Gardens is another tradition for many people.

This year, the Dickens Carolers will be performing virtually on Tuesday evenings from 6- 8 pm. You’ll be able to watch the live performances from monitors located throughout the facility.

Dickens Carolers at Frederik Meijer Gardens in 2019

What Will the Holiday Displays Look Like This Year?

As in years past, each of the 46 international trees and displays in the exhibit will be decorated according to the holiday traditions of the country.

In keeping with the Handmade theme, visitors will see the Germany tree decorated with handmade glass ornaments and homemade cookies, for example.

The displays are more spread out this year to accommodate greater physical distancing. Visitors will want to stroll the halls and visit the Huizenga Grand Room to view all of the trees and displays.

Can We See the Rooftop Reindeer This Year?

Yes, the Rooftop Reindeer will return for 2020!

You can find them at the Gardens on Saturdays from November 28 – December 19, 2020. You will be able to get close to the reindeer for photos this year but no touching will be allowed.

Reindeer visits are free with admission.

What is There to See and Do Outdoors?

The outdoor Gardens & Sculpture Park has been decorated with close to 300,000 lights and is a delight to see after nightfall. Be sure to bring warm clothes if you plan to venture outdoors.

Also, the walking paths and Children’s Garden are open for those who would like to visit and play outdoors during daylight hours.

When Are the Gardens Open?

Meijer Gardens is open daily from 9 am -5 pm, except on Sundays when the hours are 11 am – 5 pm and Tuesdays when they are open till 9 pm.

Special Extended holiday hours (they are open until 9 pm) are offered on November 24, December 1, 8, 14–19, 21–23, 26, 28–30, 2020.

Meijer Gardens is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Do I Need Advance Tickets?

No, advance tickets are not available for Meijer Gardens. Guests will need to purchase tickets at the counter upon arrival.

Capacity is currently limited to 30%, in accordance with State of Michigan guidelines. Visitors will need to wait in line if capacity limits are reached. If you are asked to wait in line, the line will start at the front desk and extend into the Cook Entryway and PNC Portico. Come prepared for the possibility of a wait.

For more admission and ticket information, click here.

Do I Need to Wear a Mask?

Frederik Meijer Gardens is following all current local, state and federal guidelines.

At this time, Meijer Gardens is requiring face coverings for all guests over the age of 5 when in enclosed public spaces.

For more on their COVID-19 Plan, click here.

