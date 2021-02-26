Best List of Michigan Indoor Water Parks & Midwest Water Parks to Explore

Michigan Indoor Water Parks are all Around the Mitten

Treat the Kids to a day Poolside at an Indoor Water Park Near You

Today my kindergartener asked if we could swim in Grandma’s pool. It was 50 degrees outside, after all.

What do you do when your kid wants to swim in February, but you don’t want to break the bank flying to Florida?

Find them an indoor water park that’s not too far away!



Water parks are great destinations for families. Kids can play for hours on end without getting bored and Mom and Dad can have some fun, too.

Stay close to home and plan a nice day trip or book a few nights at one of the resorts for a longer adventure.

16 Water Parks in and Around Michigan

Did you have any idea there were that many water parks at your fingertips?!

Most of these places build their reputations on their water parks, while others offer exciting spring break options beyond their poolside fun.

So bust out the swimsuits and get ready to watch your kids delight in the fun at your favorite water park destination!

Plan ahead now for Spring Break. Many of these places will get booked well ahead of time for that peak week.

Great Wolf Lodge Waterpark in Traverse City, Michigan

West Michigan Water Parks

Double JJ Resort

Their Gold Rush indoor water park is home to West Michigan’s tallest indoor waterslide. Families will also love the lazy river, water basketball, heated pools and hot tub. Families of littles will appreciate the separate toddler pool.



Day passes include access to the water park for the day. Adults and children 42 inches or taller are $25, under 42 inches $20, under 3 years old FREE.

Call 231-894-4444 for more information.

Double JJ Resort

5900 S Water Rd, Rothbury, MI 49452

Features: Hotel, Gold Rush Indoor Waterpark, Snow Tubing, Horseback Riding, and Golf (weather permitting).

The Indoor Waterpark at Double JJ Resort has a Western Theme

Holland Community Aquatic Center

There’s a hidden gem in Holland! Families love the therapy pool, splash zone and spa.



Day passes are $8.50. You can save a little money and buy a pack of passes (not valid over Spring Break). Memberships are also available. Call 616-393-7595 for more information.

Holland Community Aquatic Center

550 Maple Avenue, Holland, MI 49423

Features: Zero entry splash zone, water slide, zip line, obstacle course, swimming lessons, fitness room



The Water Park at Holland Aquatic Center has a Section for Little Kids

Spring Lake Community Fitness & Aquatic Center

Go for a ride down the 100 ft spiral water slide, walk across the rope bridge or float down the lazy river. Young kids will love the splash zone.



Guest passes start at $10 and membership is available. Call 616-847-5858 for more information.

Spring Lake Community Fitness & Aquatic Center

16140 148th Street, Spring Lake, MI 49456

Features: Water slide, lazy river, zero entry pool, hot tub, steam room, swimming lessons, fitness center

The Salvation Army Kroc Center

The Kroc Center is an easy day trip for Grand Rapids families. Spend time in the large pool, ride the lazy river or warm up in the hot tub. Afterward, kids will want to test their strength on the indoor climbing wall in the lobby (shoes required).

Free for members. All others can purchase day passes ($8.50 for ages 12 & up, $6.50 for ages 11 & under). Call 616-588-7200 for more information. To enjoy the 28 foot slide and more, look for the “full features on” times in their drop-in recreation guide here.

The Salvation Army Kroc Center

2500 S. Division Ave., Grand Rapids, MI 49507

Features: Indoor waterpark, climbing wall, zero entry pool, lazy river, childcare, special activities like Parents’ Night Out.



The Grand Rapids Kroc Center Water Park Features a Zero Entry Pool, Waterslide, Lazy River and Little Kid Section

Holiday Inn Express & Suites

Perfect for Grand Rapids locals to spend the day or an overnight away from home. The indoor splash pad is best for younger kids.



Room rates begin at $90. Call 616-871-9700 for more information.

Holiday Inn Grand Rapids South

6569 Clay Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49548

Holiday Inn Express South features an indoor splash pad

Features: hotel, indoor splash pad (3-story water slide now permanently closed), breakfast available, and free wi-fi.

Surfari Joe’s at Fairfield Inn & Suites

This is a fun getaway for an overnight in southwest Michigan. Parents will love that Surfari Joe’s is attached to the hotel, making your room easily accessible. The indoor water park is great for younger kids. Grab a bite on the upper deck at the Water Hole Grill and Bar or let the kids enjoy the arcade.

Not interested in an overnight? Day passes are available for $25 per person. Call 269-463-7946 for more information.

Surfari Joe’s at Fairfield Inn & Suites

8258 Arnt Blvd, Watervliet, MI 49098

Surfari Joe’s features 2 water slides, lazy river, and a separate pool for toddlers

Features: A 20,000 square feet indoor waterpark featuring two extreme waterslides, a lazy river, kiddie pool and arcades.

East Michigan Water Parks

Splash Universe Dundee

Families love the wide variety of water park play options at Splash Universe. There’s a giant water slide and water adventure tree house, complete with a huge dump bucket. Or enjoy a peaceful float down the lazy river. Grab a snack at the Snack Shack or visit the gaming lounge.

For more information on Day Pass pricing and availability, call 734-606-1049

Splash Universe

100 White Tail Dr, Dundee, MI 48131

Splash Universe Dundee features a lazy river, zero entry pool and family spa

Features: lazy river, zero entry pool, family spa, adult hot springs and water park slides.

Summit on the Park

The Aquatic Center is a fun-filled water environment for people of all ages! Practice swimming in the 5-lane lap pool or float down the lazy river. Don’t forget to relax in the sauna or steam room after all that fun! Call 734-394-5460 for more information.

Summit on the Park

46000 Summit Parkway, Canton, MI 48188

Summit on the Park features a zero entry pool, lazy river, and slide

Features: 5-lane, 25 yard lap pool, zero-depth leisure pool with play features, a lazy river and slide, spa, steam room and sauna room.

Zehnder’s Splash Village

Splash Village offers two distinct waterparks connected to each other, one with a retractable roof. Enjoy a six-story family raft ride and super loop drop slide. Little ones will love the zero-entry activity pool with water geysers and gadgets. Or enjoy the lazy river or hot tub.

Day and hotel passes are available. Call 844-207-7309 for more information.

Zehnder’s Splash Village

1365 South Main Street, Frankenmuth, MI 48734

Zehnder’s Splash Village features 4-story slides, dump bucket, hot tub and lazy river

Features: hotel, 4 story slides, dumping bucket, hot tub and lazy river.

Northern Michigan Water Parks

Avalanche Bay

Nestled inside Boyne Mountain Resort, at 88,000 square feet, Avalanche Bay is the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan and offers plenty of attractions for all ages including six waterslides, a shallow kids pool, a lazy river, activity pools, a massive arcade, and surf simulators.

Ticket options available here or call 866-976-6972.

Avalance Bay

1 Boyne Mountain Road, Boyne Falls, MI 49713

Avalanche Bay features downhill mat racer, slides, surf zone, blizzard bay and glacier hot springs

Features: winter wonderland themed waterpark, downhill mat racer, slides, surf zone, blizzard bay and glacier hot springs.

Great Wolf Lodge

39,000 square feet of water excitement. Families can twist and turn down the River Canyon Run raft ride, while little ones explore Fort Mackenzie, the treehouse, accessible through the zero-depth entry. There’s also hot tubs and a lazy river.



While on the property, try out MagiQuest® or Compass Quest™, the arcade, bowling, or their stuffed animal Creation Station for an additional fee.

Other Great Wolf Lodge locations in Sandusky, OH and Gurnee, IL.

Rates start at $149. Please visit the website for more details.

Great Wolf Lodge

3575 N U.S. 31 S, Traverse City, MI 49684

Great Wolf Lodge features four story slides, zero entry pool, activity pool, kiddie slides, adult whirlpools, lazy river

Features: hotel, four story slides, zero entry pool, activity pool, kiddie slides, adult whirlpools, lazy river.



Soaring Eagle Waterpark

Big kids can catch a big wave, race down one of three water slides, shoot hoops in “Gizi’s Splash and Dunk,” while little kids will love the water jungle gym designed for the youngest guests.

This resort has iSlide – an interactive experience specialized in making special effects for water slides.

An All-Day Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel Day Pass extends your fun from 11 AM until closing. Passes are available 7 days a week for a cost of $23.99 per person (ages 3 and over.) Children 2 and under are FREE. Call for rates: 877-232-4532

Soaring Eagle Waterpark

5665 E. Pickard Rd. Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858

Soaring Eagle features a steam room, lazy river, and surf attraction

Features: hotel, pool, sauna, steam room, little beaver’s bend (river), outdoor sundeck, climbing wall and surf attraction.



Bridge Vista Beach Hotel

Call 800-576-2842 for rates and reservations.

Bridge Vista Beach Hotel

1027 South Huron, Mackinaw City, MI 49701

Bridge Vista Beach Hotel features 3 waterparks, oversized spas & sauna

Features: hotel, over-sized spa, lazy river, three story slides and a water walk.

Midwest Water Parks

Kalahari Resorts – Sandusky and Wisconsin Dells

Kalahari Resort

7000 Kalahari Drive, Sandusky, OH 44870

Kalahari Resort

1305 Kalahari Drive, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Kids and adults alike are sure to enjoy this 174,000-square-foot indoor water park which features a lazy river, multiple waterslides, a hot tub, water basketball and water walk, wave pool and family raft ride. There are also a number of other activities to enjoy including flow rider and mermaid lessons for an additional cost.

These indoor water parks also have mini golf, arcades and swim up bars. For resort fees please visit the website.

Kalahari Resorts features water slides, lazy river, toddler pool area, and wave pools

Features: hotel, lazy rivers, kiddie pools, water slides, and swim up bars

Coco Key Water Resort – Cincinnati

Coco Key Water Resort

11320 Chester Road, Cincinnati, OH 45246

50,000 square foot water park. Day passes start at $12 for adults if you mention their site. Call 513-771-2080 for more information.

Coco Key Water Resort features slides, kiddie pool and spa

Features: hotel, water slides, kiddie pool, spas, family restaurants, video arcade

Castaway Bay – Sandusky

Castaway Bay

2001 Cleveland Road, Sandusky, OH 44870

An elaborate enclosed waterpark with a five-story structure featuring a vaulted wood ceiling that covers a natural setting of palm trees, huts, inland lagoons and plenty of wet and wild water adventure. Kids will also love gaming in the arcade or making a cool project in the child activity center. Plus three restaurants and retail shops on-site!

Day passes and Cedar Point combination packages available. Call 419-627-2106 for more information.

Castaway Bay features wave pool, water slides, toddler pool, toddler splash pad, and spa

Features: hotel, restaurant, wave pool, water slides, toddler play areas, video arcade

Map of Michigan & Midwest Water Parks

Find indoor water parks near me

Did we miss any? Do you have a favorite? Leave us a comment and let us know which waterpark getaway your family favors!