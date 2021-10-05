Therapy Services & Disability Resource Guide for West MI Families: Resources for Autism, Anxiety, ADHD & More

Where to Find Support For Your Children with Disabilities

We all know that raising kids is a hard gig.

In addition to the usual trials of parenting, parents of children with disabilities have other unique challenges.

The term “disability” includes so many diagnoses and each comes with their own difficulties. Parents of visually-impaired children may find themselves learning Braille. Parents of an autistic child may need to navigate raising non-verbal children.

Then there’s the world of special education and advocating for your child. It’s overwhelming.

When my son was diagnosed with autism at age seven, I didn’t know where to start. When the shock of the diagnosis wore off, the first thing I did was track down local resources and community (and online) support groups for parents of children with disabilities.

When it comes to knowing where to go, we’ve done the research for you with a list of places where you can find the support you need.