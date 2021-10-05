Therapy Services & Disability Resource Guide for West MI Families: Resources for Autism, Anxiety, ADHD & More

By / October 5, 2021 /
disability and therapy guide

Where to Find Support For Your Children with Disabilities

We all know that raising kids is a hard gig.

In addition to the usual trials of parenting, parents of children with disabilities have other unique challenges.

The term “disability” includes so many diagnoses and each comes with their own difficulties. Parents of visually-impaired children may find themselves learning Braille. Parents of an autistic child may need to navigate raising non-verbal children.

Then there’s the world of special education and advocating for your child. It’s overwhelming.

When my son was diagnosed with autism at age seven, I didn’t know where to start. When the shock of the diagnosis wore off, the first thing I did was track down local resources and community (and online) support groups for parents of children with disabilities.

When it comes to knowing where to go, we’ve done the research for you with a list of places where you can find the support you need.

Quick Links

A Note About Terminology Used in This Article

There’s a seismic shift happening in the language used to describe disabled people.

It’s okay to say ‘disabled’ or ‘disability.’ The term ‘special needs’ is on the way out.

“Special needs” is a euphemism that doesn’t accurately convey the lived experience of the disabled person and can be offensive.

Additionally, person-first language was used (child with autism, for example) to emphasize that people are people first and not defined by a disability. Unfortunately, this language has the unintended consequence of minimizing the disability.

It also implies that there is something wrong with the needs of that person when realistically, they are a person with needs that happen to be in the minority.

Words matter. A disability is not something to be ashamed of. A disability is the lived reality of that person. That is why, in this article, you will see terms like disabled people and autistic people used

Therapy Directory

Use the search fields below to sort listings by services offered or disability served.

Clear

Displaying 1 - 53 of 53


Karin's Horse Connection at Legacy Stables in Caledonia

RESOURCE TYPE: Local Business, Local Nonprofit
SERVICES: Therapeutic Riding
DISABILITY: ADHD, Anxiety, Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Down Syndrome, Dyslexia, Epilepsy, Hearing Impairment, PTSD, Speech Impairment

Everyone - all ages, physical, mental, and social (dis)abilities - are welcome at Karin’s Horse Connection!

Our experienced and certified staff works with 25 well trained, happy horses/ponies to meet a variety of needs. No matter if you want to nurture your mental health, build muscle and balance, healthy confidence, or to raise your quality of life, we can pick YOU up where YOU are individually.

In addition to traditional saddles, we use unique equipment which offers more security through big handles and a wider range of motion for the rider. You can also safely experience the different movements of the horse (slower/faster).

Horses are beneficial for your health and FUN!

Our goal is to connect you to the healing power of horses and bring a smile to your face.

“There is something about the outside of a horse that is good for the inside of man.” -Winston Churchill

Testimonial
“Karin’s Horses have been a life-enhancing experience for my nephew over the last 13 years. Through riding/vaulting he has improved strength, confidence, balance, self-worth, and quality of life.” -Pat

Email hidden; Javascript is required.
8001 Patterson Ave SE
Caledonia, MI 49316
Map It

Comprehensive Therapy Center therapies and disabilities guide 2021


Comprehensive Therapy Center in Grand Rapids

RESOURCE TYPE: Local Nonprofit
SERVICES: Counseling, Dance / Movement Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Sensory Therapy, Speech Therapy
DISABILITY: ADHD, Anxiety, Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Down Syndrome, Dyspraxia, Language Development, Speech Impairment

Established in 1982, your local nonprofit Comprehensive Therapy Center provides programs and services to meet the therapeutic and educational needs of children with disabilities.

Our professional staff help children and families through skill building, academic enhancement, and social emotional support.

Services include dance/movement therapy, myofunctional therapy, occupational therapy, sensory therapy, and speech-language pathology.

Programs include playgroups for children 0-5, social groups for school-age children, parent support and counseling services, our clinical summer program Therapy & Fun, creative arts classes, and more.

CTC is CARF accredited and part of the Kent County Ready by Five Provider Network.

Testimonial
“Levi has almost reached his goal, and I am speechless at his progress. We highly recommend [CTC] and talk about it’s benefits at our IEP meetings and with fellow parents.”

Email hidden; Javascript is required.
2505 Ardmore SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Map It

BRAINS therapies and disabilities guide 2021


BRAINS in Grand Rapids

RESOURCE TYPE: Local Business
SERVICES: Applied Behavior Analysis, Counseling, Diagnostic Testing, Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy
DISABILITY: ADHD, Anxiety, Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Depression & Mood Disorders, Dyslexia, Epilepsy, Language Development, Motor Disorders, Other Learning Disorders, Other Mood Disorders, Prenatal Drug and/or Alcohol Exposure, Processing Disorders, PTSD, Speech Impairment, Traumatic Brain Injury

At BRAINS, we strive to change lives by identifying each individual's unique strengths and potential for growth and incorporating these traits into attainable goals.

BRAINS is an assessment and treatment center offering a variety of services to help children and families navigate the journey to better mental and physical health.

Our team of professionals offer expertise in psychological and neuropsychological assessments, counseling, speech therapy, occupational therapy, and applied behavior analysis.

Our multidisciplinary approach ensures a comprehensive and customized treatment plan.

Contact us today to discover how BRAINS can help your child thrive at home, at school, and in the community!

Testimonial
Our evaluation and recommendations were spot-on and life-changing for our family! We have recommended BRAINS to others and will continue to do so. - Cindy Meteyer

Email hidden; Javascript is required.
3292 North Evergreen Drive NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Map It
2900 East Beltline Avenue NE, Suite F
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Map It

Lake Michigan Academy therapies and disabilities guide 2021


Lake Michigan Academy in Grand Rapids

RESOURCE TYPE: Local Business, Local Nonprofit
SERVICES:
DISABILITY: ADHD, Anxiety, Dyspraxia, Dyslexia, Language Development, Other Learning Disorders, Processing Disorders

Lake Michigan Academy is a private day school designed specifically for students with learning differences as well as ADHD.

Founded in 1985 by a group of parents who were seeking a local alternative for their children, Lake Michigan Academy continues to provide children with a sound education and appropriate remediation.

Students leave the school with a renewed sense of worth, insights regarding their learning needs, and the ability to advocate for themselves.

Email hidden; Javascript is required.
2428 Burton SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Map It

Building Blocks therapy and disabilities guide 2021


Building Blocks Therapy Services, LLC in Grand Rapids

RESOURCE TYPE: Local Business
SERVICES: Speech Therapy
DISABILITY: Autism, Language Development, Speech Impairment

Building Blocks Therapy Services mission is to provide professional speech and language services from infancy to adulthood for a variety of disorders.

We are dedicated to offering the highest quality, research based, speech and language treatment plans that are individualized to each client.

Every therapist at Building Blocks is passionate about providing knowledge and skills that will enhance the daily lives of the clients and their families.

2922 Fuller Ave NE , Suite 107
Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Map It

Wedgwood Christian Services therapies and disabilities guide 2021


Wedgwood Christian Services in Grand Rapids

RESOURCE TYPE: Local Nonprofit
SERVICES: Applied Behavior Analysis, Counseling
DISABILITY: ADHD, Anxiety, Depression & Mood Disorders, Other Mood Disorders

When life gets difficult, Wedgwood can help.

We offers a unique continuum of care of grace-filled counseling services for children, teens, adults, and families.

Whether you are dealing with life changes, mood or anxiety issues, or other difficulties with behaviors or relationships, our experienced clinicians can offer the understanding, support, and practical guidance you need.

Our therapists have the skills, experience, and compassion to help you create meaningful and lasting change.

Testimonial
"Life changing - for the better! Counseling taught both our child, and us, skills to grow, improve, and help our daughter embrace her future." - Parent of Counseling Client

Email hidden; Javascript is required.
3300 36th Street SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49512
Map It

Wedgwood Christian Services therapies and disabilities guide autism center


Wedgwood's Autism Center for Child Development in Grand Rapids

RESOURCE TYPE: Local Nonprofit
SERVICES: Counseling
DISABILITY: Autism

Wedgwood provides comprehensive early intensive behavioral intervention services for young children with autism spectrum disorders.

Exceptional, high-quality, individualized, center-based therapy is offered in a fun, engaging environment that sets kids and families up for brighter futures.

Email hidden; Javascript is required.
1260 Ekhart St NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Map It

The Tutoring Center therapies and disablilities guide 2021


The Tutoring Center in Wyoming

RESOURCE TYPE: Local Business
SERVICES: Tutoring
DISABILITY: ADHD, Other Learning Disorders

The Tutoring Center's mission is to empower children to reach their potential.

As a nationally recognized education services provider, we offer 1:1 instruction in Math, Reading, Writing and Enrichment.

The Rotational Approach to Learning, designed for children with ADD, rapidly builds academic skills and improves concentration and confidence.

Students enjoy attending. Families see immediate results!

95% success rate getting students to grade level

FREE diagnostic assessment, custom learning plan, high-quality materials

Affordable tuition from $349/month

Email hidden; Javascript is required.
5751 Byron Center Ave SW Suite S
Wyoming, MI 49519
Map It

Family Tree Therapies therapies and disabilities guide 2021


Family Tree Therapies in Grand Rapids

RESOURCE TYPE: Local Business
SERVICES: Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy
DISABILITY: ADHD, Anxiety, Autism, Down Syndrome, Dyslexia, Language Development, Motor Disorders, Other Learning Disorders, Processing Disorders, Speech Impairment

Family Tree Therapies is a private clinic that specializes in occupational and speech therapy.

Our unique approach combines the best of all current research-based therapy techniques and individualize a program for your child.

We work together as a team to understand your child’s sensory system and communication skills.

Email hidden; Javascript is required.
2251 East Paris Ave
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Map It

mitten speech therapy logo


Mitten Speech Therapy in Grandville

RESOURCE TYPE: Local Business
SERVICES: Speech Therapy
DISABILITY: Autism, Down Syndrome, Language Development, Speech Impairment

We specialize in the treatment of pediatric speech sound disorders, language disorders, and literacy skills for children ages 2-18 throughout Michigan.

Our therapists are ASHA-certified Speech-Language Pathologists (SLPs) who have the knowledge and expertise to help your child reach milestones and advance their language skills.

Testimonial
Our whole world has improved over here. My son has built so much confidence and is living a better quality of life within just a few months of beginning speech.

Email hidden; Javascript is required.
3181 Prairie St SW, Suite 110
Grandville, MI 49418
Map It

Apogee Therapy Center therapies and disabilities guide 2021


Apogee Therapy Center in Grandville

RESOURCE TYPE: Local Business
SERVICES: Physical Therapy, Speech Therapy
DISABILITY: Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Down Syndrome, Speech Impairment

Apogee Therapy Center is a family owned business offering speech therapy, physical therapy, and nutrition therapy to patients from infancy to adulthood.

Our friendly, knowledgeable clinicians are committed to providing individualized treatment plans to treat the whole patient.

Apogee is here to help you reach your peak performance!

Email hidden; Javascript is required.
3010 Wilson Ave. SW
Grandville, MI 49418
Map It

Pine Rest

RESOURCE TYPE: Local Nonprofit
SERVICES: Counseling, Diagnostic Testing
DISABILITY: ADHD, Anxiety, Depression & Mood Disorders

Providing testing & assessment for ADHD, autism, learning disabilities and cognitive impairment at the Psychological Consultation Center and Parent Support and Counseling Services through the Outpatient Clinic Network.

300 68th Street SE Grand Rapids, MI 49548

Down Syndrome Association of West Michigan

RESOURCE TYPE:
SERVICES:
DISABILITY: Down Syndrome

DSAWM programs and services are designed to address barriers and support opportunities for people with Down syndrome and their families.

All programs and services for families are free with In-Area Family Membership. Some programs and services are free with Out-of-Area Family Membership.

160 68th St. SW, Ste. 110 Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Conductive Learning Center

RESOURCE TYPE:
SERVICES:
DISABILITY:

The Conductive Learning Center serves children birth to age 26 with motor disorders related to complications of prematurity, Cerebral Palsy, Spina Bifida or brain injury.

2401 Camelot Court SE, Suite J Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Cerebral Palsy Guide

RESOURCE TYPE:
SERVICES:
DISABILITY: Cerebral Palsy

Cerebral Palsy Guide provides free educational materials, financial options and support to help those across the country affected by this disorder.

, MI

Cerebral Palsy Guidance

RESOURCE TYPE:
SERVICES:
DISABILITY: Cerebral Palsy

Cerebral Palsy Guidance provides vital guidance and assistance to parents of a child with cerebral palsy through symptom information, financial assistance and daily living articles.

, MI

Paper Plane Therapies

RESOURCE TYPE: Local Business
SERVICES: Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy
DISABILITY: ADHD, Anxiety, Autism, Down Syndrome, Dyslexia, Language Development, Other Learning Disorders, Other Mood Disorders, Speech Impairment

At Paper Plane Therapies, we create an engaging, warm, and creative atmosphere that considers the needs of the entire family. It is our goal to identify barriers and construct a functional plan to help the child and their family reach their fullest potential and lead happy and healthy lives.

710 Kenmoor Ave SE, Suite 110 Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Arbor Circle

RESOURCE TYPE: Local Business
SERVICES: Counseling
DISABILITY: Anxiety, Depression & Mood Disorders, Other Mood Disorders, PTSD

Arbor Circle helps clients build coping skills through more than 50 counseling, education and prevention programs and services addressing everything from school readiness and child abuse prevention to substance use and homelessness.

1115 Ball Ave NE Grand Rapids, MI 49505

Arrowsmith Program at St. Stephen School

RESOURCE TYPE: Local Nonprofit
SERVICES:
DISABILITY: ADHD, Cognitive Impairment, Dyslexia, Other Learning Disorders

The Arrowsmith Program is based on the application of neuroscience research and the premise that it is possible to address a range of specific learning difficulties by identifying and strengthening cognitive capacities.

740 Gladstone Ave SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Mary Free Bed Pediatric Rehabilitation and Therapy

RESOURCE TYPE: Local Business
SERVICES: Counseling, Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy, Sensory Therapy, Speech Therapy
DISABILITY: Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Cognitive Impairment, Hearing Impairment, Language Development, Prenatal Drug and/or Alcohol Exposure, Speech Impairment, Traumatic Brain Injury

An inpatient rehabilitation hospital where pediatric doctors, nurses, and therapists treat young people who have experienced brain injury, brain related illnesses and concussion, cancer, neurological conditions, stroke, spinal cord injury, fractures, chronic pain conditions, surgery, burns and other debilitating illnesses and injuries.

235 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Michigan Alliance for Families

RESOURCE TYPE: Local Nonprofit
SERVICES: Counseling
DISABILITY: ADHD, Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Cognitive Impairment, Down Syndrome, Epilepsy, Hearing Impairment, Other Learning Disorders, Speech Impairment, Traumatic Brain Injury

A statewide resource for families of children with disabilities to help improve educational services and outcomes.

, MI

Hope Network

RESOURCE TYPE: Local Nonprofit
SERVICES: Counseling
DISABILITY: Anxiety, Autism, Depression & Mood Disorders, Motor Disorders, Other Mood Disorders

Provides services including rehabilitation, behavioral health, developmental and community support.

, MI

Ken-O-Sha

RESOURCE TYPE: Local Nonprofit
SERVICES:
DISABILITY: Autism, Cognitive Impairment

Students who reside within Grand Rapids Public Schools are provided services in a continuum of settings including home or school buildings located throughout the district.

Programs include: Early Childhood Special Education, Autism Spectrum Disorder, Emotional Impairment, Moderate Cognitive Impairment, and Resource Programs.

Ken-O-Sha Early Childhood Center provides services to children birth through age five with developmental delays.

, MI

Horizons Developmental Resource Center

RESOURCE TYPE: Local Business
SERVICES: Applied Behavior Analysis, Counseling
DISABILITY: ADHD, Anxiety, Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Epilepsy, Language Development, Other Learning Disorders, Other Mood Disorders, Traumatic Brain Injury

Horizons works with individuals and families who have a variety of neurological, psychological, physical, and relational symptoms.

Includes assistance for children with Bipolar Disorder, Cerebral Palsy, Epilepsy, Traumatic Brain Injury and many more.

3120 68th Street SE Caledonia, MI 49316

Kent ISD Oral Deaf Program

RESOURCE TYPE: Local Nonprofit
SERVICES:
DISABILITY: Hearing Impairment

Committed to helping children who are deaf and hard of hearing develop spoken language and literacy through listening.

4300 Costa Ave. NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services

RESOURCE TYPE: Local Nonprofit, Support Group In Person
SERVICES:
DISABILITY: Hearing Impairment

Our mission is to provide equal communication access, education, and advocacy to the Deaf, DeafBlind, and Hard of Hearing in pursuit of all life’s opportunities

Email hidden; Javascript is required.
3680 44th St SE, Ste 201 Kentwood, MI 49512

Baby Hearing

RESOURCE TYPE: National Organization
SERVICES:
DISABILITY: Hearing Impairment

BabyHearing.org is brought to you by a team of professionals at Boys Town National Research Hospital. We are: Audiologists, Speech-Language Pathologists, Teachers of the Deaf, Geneticists, and Parents of Children who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing.

, MI

American Society for Deaf Children

RESOURCE TYPE: National Organization
SERVICES:
DISABILITY: Hearing Impairment

Since 1967, ASDC has been supporting parents of children who are deaf and hard of hearing.

It’s our mission to ensure that every deaf child can learn sign language from the very start.

Email hidden; Javascript is required.
PO Box 23 Woodbine, MI 21797

National Deaf Children’s Society (UK Based)

RESOURCE TYPE: National Organization
SERVICES:
DISABILITY: Hearing Impairment

We are the National Deaf Children’s Society, the leading charity for deaf children. We’re here for every deaf child who needs us – no matter what their level or type of deafness or how they communicate.

, MI

The National Center for Hearing Assessment and Management (NCHAM)

RESOURCE TYPE: National Organization
SERVICES:
DISABILITY: Hearing Impairment

The EHDI NTRC helps EHDI programs ensure that children who are deaf or hard of hearing (DHH) are identified through newborn, infant, and early childhood hearing screening and receive the diagnostic and early intervention services they need.

2615 Old Main Hill Logan, MI 84322

Early Hearing Detection and Intervention (EHDI)

RESOURCE TYPE: National Organization
SERVICES:
DISABILITY: Hearing Impairment

Find recommendations and guidelines related to universal newborn hearing screening and early hearing detection and intervention programs.

, MI

Life Therapeutic Solutions Inc.

RESOURCE TYPE: Local Business
SERVICES: Sensory Therapy
DISABILITY: Cerebral Palsy, Cognitive Impairment, Down Syndrome, Motor Disorders, Processing Disorders, Traumatic Brain Injury

Provides children with personalized recreational therapy sessions including in home therapy, aquatic play, or community outings.

Our Recreational therapists work on facilitating inclusion into activities your children enjoy, despite their disability.

Email hidden; Javascript is required.
, MI

American Foundation for the Blind

RESOURCE TYPE: National Organization
SERVICES:
DISABILITY: Visual Impairment

A national nonprofit, we champion access and equality, and stand at the forefront of new technologies and evidence-based advocacy.

We address the most pressing needs of people with vision loss and their families.

, MI

Bureau of Services for Blind Persons (BSBP)

RESOURCE TYPE: Local Nonprofit
SERVICES:
DISABILITY: Visual Impairment

BSBP provides training and other services that empower people to achieve their individual goals.

The Bureau of Services for Blind Persons will work with you to define your goals and identify appropriate training and other services.

, MI

Vision and Sensory Center

RESOURCE TYPE: Local Business
SERVICES: Diagnostic Testing, Parental Support
DISABILITY: Visual Impairment

We believe that we have the ability to retrain the brain or create “new software” for essential skills, or enhancement of those we already have.

Each patient’s needs are addressed individually with special attention to the person as a whole.

Email hidden; Javascript is required.
4467 Byron Center Ave SW Wyoming, MI 49519

Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired

RESOURCE TYPE: Local Nonprofit
SERVICES:
DISABILITY: Visual Impairment

Helping people with limited vision or no vision thrive in a sighted world.

Email hidden; Javascript is required.
456 Cherry St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Bright Beginnings

RESOURCE TYPE: Local Nonprofit
SERVICES: Parental Support
DISABILITY:

Kent ISD’s program empowers parents with the skills and tools they need to be their child’s first and best teacher.

They serve children birth to kindergarten with free home visits, playgroups and screenings.

2930 Knapp St NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Early On

RESOURCE TYPE: Local Nonprofit
SERVICES: Parental Support
DISABILITY:

Kent ISD Early On program assists families with infants and toddlers, from birth until 36 months, who have a delay in their development or a diagnosed disability.

They create a plan and provide services and support to help your child reach their full potential.

2930 Knapp St NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Family Futures: Connections

RESOURCE TYPE: Local Nonprofit
SERVICES: Parental Support
DISABILITY:

Support for West Michigan parents, teens and families through education and prevention-based programming.

Connections helps families track their child’s growth and identify any developmental delays from birth to age five.

678 Front Ave NW #210 Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Grand Rapids Public Schools Early Childhood

RESOURCE TYPE: Local Nonprofit
SERVICES: Parental Support
DISABILITY:

Preschool and Kindergarten Registration, including The Great Start Readiness Program, a state funded free preschool program for qualifying four-year-old children.

1331 Franklin ST SE Grand Rapids, MI 49501

Great Start to Quality

RESOURCE TYPE: Local Nonprofit
SERVICES: Parental Support
DISABILITY:

Statewide rating and improvement system to help families find quality early childhood programs and providers.

, MI

HeadStart for Kent County

RESOURCE TYPE: Local Nonprofit
SERVICES: Parental Support
DISABILITY:

HeadStart for Kent County’s early childhood programs focus on education, nutrition, medical and dental care, parent involvement and social service.

Programs include home visits and free preschool for children ages three and four.

2626 Walker Ave NW Grand Rapids, MI 49544

MomsBloom

RESOURCE TYPE: Local Nonprofit, Support Group In Person
SERVICES: Parental Support
DISABILITY:

MomsBloom’s programs provide hands-on, nonjudgmental practical and emotional support to women and their families while rebuilding a sense of community and connecting people to each other after having a baby.

3292 North Evergreen Dr. NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Spectrum Health Maternal Infant Health Program

RESOURCE TYPE: Local Nonprofit, Support Group In Person
SERVICES: Parental Support
DISABILITY:

A team of nurses, community health workers, counselors, and nutritionists who make home visits and telephone calls throughout your pregnancy and your baby’s first year, with the goal to help you to be a healthy mom who has a healthy baby.

665 Seward Avenue NW Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Network180

RESOURCE TYPE: Local Nonprofit, Support Group In Person
SERVICES: Parental Support
DISABILITY:

Network180 connects individuals and their families to services for mental illness, substance use disorders or developmental disabilities.

790 Fuller Ave. NE Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Wellspring Counseling

RESOURCE TYPE: Local Nonprofit
SERVICES: Counseling, Parental Support
DISABILITY:

A non-profit organization dedicated to assisting churches and community organizations in providing superior counseling care.

977 Ada Pl Dr SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Children’s Special Health Care Services

RESOURCE TYPE: Local Nonprofit, Support Group In Person
SERVICES: Parental Support
DISABILITY:

A program within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services that provides certain approved medical service coverage to children and some adults with special health care needs.

, MI

Medicaid - Michigan Department of Health and Human Services – Kent County

RESOURCE TYPE:
SERVICES: Parental Support
DISABILITY:

Essential health care coverage available to those who otherwise cannot afford it.

Michigan has many health care programs available to children, families and adults who meet eligibility requirements.

, MI

Child Link GR

RESOURCE TYPE: Local Nonprofit
SERVICES: Parental Support
DISABILITY:

We are a speech/language therapist and a special education teacher who joined forces to help link parents with tutors, therapists and other educational specialists (including consultation services and IEP support).

Email hidden; Javascript is required.
, MI

Compassionate Heart Ministry

RESOURCE TYPE: Local Nonprofit, Support Group In Person
SERVICES:
DISABILITY:

Compassionate Heart Ministries is a fun, Christ-centered, and safe place for people ages 14 to 45 with mild to moderate disabilities to come, hang out, and make friends!

Email hidden; Javascript is required.
404 Centerstone Ct Zeeland, MI 49464

Autism Family Network

RESOURCE TYPE: Facebook Group
SERVICES: Parental Support
DISABILITY: Autism

Autism Family Network... enhancing the lives of families affected by autism.

, MI

Michigan Autism Parents

RESOURCE TYPE: Facebook Group
SERVICES: Parental Support
DISABILITY: Autism

This page was made for Michigan Moms, Dads, and caregivers to connect, share, ask questions, get advice/opinions, and make friendships.

, MI

Grand Rapids Area Autism Moms and Dads

RESOURCE TYPE: Facebook Group
SERVICES: Parental Support
DISABILITY: Autism

For the greater Grand Rapids area. This group can be a place to connect with other parents with autistic kids, vent (we all need that at times), offer tips and encouragement to one another, plan days out as well as play dates for our kids and more.

, MI

Autism Services & Resources in West Michigan

It used to be that kids with neurological disorders were often criticized by society – both at home and at school. Parents would be frustrated with their children and their children had no clue why they were misunderstood.

Nowadays we understand that kids with neurological disorders just navigate the world differently than us. Parents now have resources available to both help them understand their neurologically different kid, and for the child to understand how their brain works.

Autism Services for West Michigan Families

What is Autism? It used to be that kids with neurological disorders were often criticized by society - both at home and at school. Parents would be frustrated with their children and their children had no clue why they were ...
READ MORE
autism services in west mi

ADD / ADHD Services & Resources in West Michigan

Even through it’s common, ADD & ADHD are a struggle. It’s hard for kids (and adults!) to sit still and focus and they often feel misunderstood.

You can help yourself or your child harness the parts of ADHD that can take you off course, and bring out the gifts that people with ADHD can offer the world.

Is Your Kid Just Hyper, or Could They Have ADHD? 9 ADHD Symptoms and Where to Get Help

More than 16 Million Kids Have ADHD, and Diagnosis can Help Them Flourish I have many adult friends with ADHD and see a lot of ADHD in children I know. I actually wonder if one of my kids has it ...
READ MORE
Is Your Kid Just Hyper, or Could They Have ADHD? 9 ADHD Symptoms and Where to Get Help

More to Explore

Share76
Pin4
Tweet4
Reddit
Flip
Email
84 Shares

7 thoughts on “Therapy Services & Disability Resource Guide for West MI Families: Resources for Autism, Anxiety, ADHD & More”

  1. Cheri wynne

    Moving to the area have an autistic 23 year old who is social are there any activity he can get involved in . He is quite active here with soccer and bowling and penguin project where they do drama projects at civic theater with mentors is there anything like this in grand Rapids.

    Reply
  2. Linda kuuttila

    Planning on moving to the area need info on 18 year old with autism, cerebral palsy. Aggressive sometimes but he is currently in special ed here in Florida. We need programs that include transitioning to day programs and eventually group home. Florida has nothing to offer adults here

    Reply
  3. Maria Nykerk

    Please add:

    Down Syndrome Association of West Michigan (DSAWM.org). A huge asset to have in the area for families that have a loved one with Down Syndrome.

    Compassionate Heart Ministry (compheart.org). An amazing place for kids with special needs in the Holland/Zeeland area.

    Reply
  4. Brooks

    Thanks for putting this together. Do you have any resourced for finding child care for teens or tweens with autism? I’m a single parent who has to work. I don’t qualify for respite care. I’m having a devil of a time finding a care provider for my son while I work. I live in Northern Kent County.

    Reply
  5. Rachel Anne

    These look great! I just finished working on another resource that you may find helpful…It is a printable planner that parents of children with special needs can use when they leave their child in someone else’s care. It tracks mealtimes, medications, playtime, etc, and it is free. You can view it here: http://planner.thecplawyer.com/. Hope this is helpful!

    Reply

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *