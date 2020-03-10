John Ball Zoo Classes and Camps for 2020

Last week I casually asked my kindergartener if he’d like to go to zoo camp this summer. He stopped what he was doing and gave me a big hug. “YES!!” he cried.

John Ball Zoo camp is every animal-loving kid’s dream. There are fascinating animals galore, lots of hands-on adventures, and teachers who consistently bring the zoo to life with each class.

John Ball Zoo understands kids, and staff intentionally craft camps that inspire wonder and learning in kids.

And now that we are inching closer to Spring Break, kids can get ready for a new year of exploration at John Ball Zoo.

Take Your John Ball Zoo Experience to the Next Level With a Camp or Class

If your child also adores animals, can’t get enough of the zoo, or just loves to have fun, get them face to face with exotic animals, go on amazing animal adventures, and learn how to care for wild creatures at John Ball Zoo.

The zoo offers camps and classes during spring and summer breaks, so give your kids something fun and unique to look forward to with a wild zoo adventure.