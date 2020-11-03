Grand Rapids Christmas Plays Calendar: Spectacular Nutcrackers and other Holiday Shows in GR

Nutcracker & Other Favorite Grand Rapids Christmas Plays 2020

Nutcracker & Other Favorite Grand Rapids Christmas Plays 2020

As a child, there was nothing I looked forward to more than going to see the Nutcracker ballet with my mom. Nothing got me in the holiday spirit quite like sitting in those theater seats.

I could smell Christmas in Clara’s family room. I clenched my fists as the Mouse King made his first appearance. My eyes were captivated by the Sugar Plum Fairy. As a mom now myself, I can hardly wait to start taking my own daughter and begin a new tradition.

This year the Grand Rapids Christmas plays scene is quite different in light of the pandemic. Most Christmas plays and ballets have gone virtual, which gives you the chance to take in a show in your pjs or fancy dress (whatever amuses you!), and if a kid gets antsy in their seat on the couch, it won’t bother any theatre-going neighbors sitting near you.

Check out our list of Christmas plays & ballets below, and let us know which performances you’ll be viewing with your family.

  CHRISTMAS PLAYS & BALLETS  

Grand Rapids Christmas Plays & Ballets 2020

Check this list for the latest listings of Christmas plays and performances around West Michigan in 2020. Have a performance to add to this list? Submit it here!

GR Symphony Holiday Pops
Hosted by Grand Rapids Symphony
Virtual Event
» December 4 & 5, 2020 | 7:30pm
The West Michigan holiday tradition features familiar holiday favorites with your Grand Rapids Symphony and includes virtual performances from the Grand Rapids Symphony Chorus, Grand Rapids Symphony Youth Chorus, vocalist Capathia Jenkins, and singer/pianist Tony DeSare. $25

Home for the Holidays Virtual Concert
Hosted by West Michigan Symphony
Virtual Event
» December 11, 2020 | 7:30pm
This year’s program features all your Holiday favorites performed by the WMS strings. We will be showcasing the Frauenthal Center’s newly-restored 1929 Barton Theatre Organ, played by the dazzling and dexterous Peter Kurdziel. Joining him will be the amazing Russian Bayan accordionist Stas Venglevski–a whole symphony by himself–and our good friend, Diane Penning.

The Nutcracker Experience
Hosted by Grand Rapids Ballet
Virtual Event
» December 18-27, 2020
The beloved holiday classic, with choreography by Val Caniparoli, as you’ve never seen it before! Enjoy many of your favorite on-stage moments, behind-the-scenes interviews and rehearsals, and more. And the story wouldn’t be complete without the musical accompaniment of Grand Rapids Symphony. $15

Nutcracker and Holiday Performances in Grand Rapids West Michigan 3

