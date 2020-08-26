14 Stunning Spots for Your Fall Pictures in Grand Rapids

By / August 26, 2020
Grand Ravines in fall VanderW

Get your Fall Pictures Taken Here, Pronto

Nothing makes a good photo even better like a great backdrop. As fall sets in, the range of colors in West Michigan create a spectacular background that will enhance any fall family pictures.

A survey of our readers revealed the top places to take fall pictures in Grand Rapids. So grab your favorite photographer or your own camera and check out these amazing places to capture your family on camera!

fall pictures at Fallasburg Park in Lowell Michigan
Fallasburg Park

  FALL PICTURES TIPS  

How to Capture the Best Fall Family Pictures

  • Consider hiring a professional. Mom or Dad can’t be in the photos and take them at the same time, and trust me, your kids will want to see YOU in the family photos in years to come.
  • Visit your proposed location a couple of weeks before the big day, at the same time of day you will take pics, if it’s new to you or the photographer. Get ideas for where you’d like to take fall pictures, see how busy the location is, and take note of any challenges this location could face (is there water your toddler will be obsessed with and not want to sit for photos? Are there lots of hikers along the paths you’d like to stop on?)
  • Take an outfit assessment. Choose solid colors that go well together, and avoid busy shirts. Make sure outfits are comfortable for children, and don’t need to be constantly smoothed down or tucked in.
  • Practice with kids ahead of time. Some kids are naturals for the camera. Others need to be coaxed. If your child isn’t used to having to ham for the camera, practice in the weeks leading up, offering candy or whatever bribery you feel like.

Fall Family Pictures at Wittenbach Wege center in Lowell Michigan

 FALL PICTURES LOCATIONS

14 Iconic Locations for Grand Rapids Fall Pictures

 1) Ada Covered Bridge  

7356 Rix St SE, Ada, MI 49301

“Prior to 1930 the covered bridge was the main thoroughfare across the Thornapple River. The Covered Bridge is a reconstruction of the original bridge that was destroyed by fire in 1979.” — Ada Township

 2) Blandford Nature Center  

1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Blandford Nature Center’s 143 acre of natural beauty provides the amazing fall pictures backdrop for every visit!” (Be sure to follow their photographer guidelines and policies.)

Grand Rapids fall pictures at Blandford Nature Center

 3) Downtown Rockford  

48 Courtland St, Rockford, MI 49341

Rockford’s downtown shopping district is a wonderful step back in time … The street scapes are meticulously designed and lamp posts, clocks, sidewalks and benches join together to make your visit special.” — Rockford Chamber of Commerce

While the downtown area is picturesque in itself, fall pictures will really shine at the Rockford Dam. Keep on walking north and you’ll find spots on the paved White Pine Trail that weaves through a colorful forest.

Rockford-Dam-Hunt-White-Pine-Trail

 4) Fallasburg Park  

1124 Fallasburg Road, Lowell, MI 49331

Fallasburg is the quintessential fall pictures spot. There’s the historic covered bridge, lots of grassy shores along a winding creek, the wider Flat River that flows between a riot of colorful trees each fall, and lots and lots of paths, sitting spots and more, where families can gather for the perfect fall family pictures.

fall pictures with Fallasburg Park backdrop

 5) Frederik Meijer Gardens  

1000 East Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

“A destination marrying world-renowned sculpture and horticultural landscapes, Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park’s indoor and outdoor gardens and sculpture galleries hold something for the whole family to enjoy.” (Be sure to follow their photography guidelines.)

IMG 7321

 6) Grand Ravines  

3991 Fillmore St, Jenison MI 49428

Grand Ravines has a beautiful suspension bridge and lots of paved and unpaved trails to choose from. But it’s famous “big red barn” that makes it easy to spot from the road may be Grand Ravine’s most unique fall backdrop.

Grand Ravines fall pictures Shaffer 1

 7) Newaygo State Park & Downtown Newaygo  

2793 Beech Street | Newaygo MI 49337, and Downtown Newaygo

According to the Michigan DNR, “Newaygo State Park is a 99-site rustic campground and day use area sitting atop 20-foot embankments overlooking the Hardy Dam Pond, a six-mile flooding of the Muskegon River…With fall comes the beautiful color season, enhanced by spectacular views overlooking the Muskegon River.”

Downtown Newaygo also has a lot of photographic draw with old buildings, fantastic old doors, the river, train bridge, fish statues, Penoyer Creek Falls, and more.

 8) Provin Trails  

2900 4 Mile Rd,  Grand Rapids Township, MI 49525

Pronounced pro-vin, Provin Trails is teeming with gorgeous trees, some mini sand dunes, and little tree houses made with fallen branches.

Provin Trails fall pictures Ward 1

 9) Gerald R. Ford Museum at Dusk  

303 Pearl St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Known for it’s great skyline photos at dusk, Ah Nab Awen Park, in front of the Gerald R Ford Museum also offers a beautiful river backdrop, colorful fall foliage, and even a big red button for kids to sit on for a pic!

 10) Spring Grove Park  

1800 Greenly St, Grandville, MI 49418

“With 16 acres of towering trees, Spring Grove Park is a great place for a family picnic … A flowing spring and small natural area with beautiful spring wildflowers adds to the charm of this park. A trellis constructed in 2000 is specially designed for outdoor weddings and other ceremonies.” — Ottawa County Parks and Rec

 11) Warren Townsend Park  

8280 6 Mile Road, Cannonsburg, MI 49317

Townsend Park is a scenic and easy-to-reach destination for Grand Rapids area visitors. In the park’s north section, a hiking trail winds through a large pine plantation. The Cannon Township Trail also links to the park from the north, featuring a boardwalk over natural wetlands.” — Kent County Parks and Trails

 12) Whistlestop Park  

2120 76th Street, Byron Center, MI 49315

Whistestop Park has a large fishing pond set against a stunning fall backdrop. Also find a paved hiking trail and lots of wide open spaces for stopping for fall pictures.

13) Wittenbach Wege Center

11715 Vergennes St SE, Lowell, MI 49331

At Wittenbach Wege Center, find a pond, trails and an adorable little cabin in the woods for fall family pictures. Oh, and you may spot some farm animals, too!

Wittenbach fall pictures Scripps 1

 14) Calvin College Seminary Pond & Bridge  

3201 Burton St SE,  Grand Rapids, MI 49546

This expansive forest is a delight to hike any time of year, but especially gorgeous in autumn. Families love taking fall pictures at the wooden bridge.

If you have even more places that you love to take photos, let us know in the comments! Let’s make this a fantastic resource for great photo locations!

26 thoughts on “14 Stunning Spots for Your Fall Pictures in Grand Rapids”

  4. Bonnie

    In order to shoot at Blandford you need to purchase a photographer’s membership. There is information about it on their website.

    Reply
  14. Desiree

    ~The Rockford Dam- They have it beautifully landscaped all the time and for each season!
    ~The Richmond Park Swimming pool building is awesome! The bricks are all different, makes for a great back ground!
    ~The Algoma Sports Park- They have a spot hidden with pretty flowers and a long row of different types of pine trees. And a little board walk next to trees.
    ~In a Christmas tree farm- Set up lights and a couple ornaments and lay down a blanket!
    ~On a lake shore
    ~Near a light house
    So many great places 🙂

    Reply
  19. Tamara Abboud

    Another suggestion: old downtown buildings … like in Lowell, great brick buildings and river nearby for some good photography too 🙂

    Reply
  20. Amy Hartman

    Just an FYI that Meijer Gardens does allow family (and other) portraits to be taken on their grounds… but for a $300 fee.

    Reply
    1. Melody V
      Melody V

      I’ve heard about that, but doesn’t it apply only if you’re using a tripod or professional equipment? I’ve never had a problem snapping a photo of my family myself…

      Reply
    2. April

      Thanks, Amy! It’s a good tidbit to put on here, since some readers may be investing in the services of a professional photographer.

      I shot my sister’s Senior Photos there a few years ago (sans tripod) and didn’t have any trouble. 🙂

      Reply

