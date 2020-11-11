2020 is the Year of the Drive Through Christmas Parade

Not even a pandemic can stop Christmas! Sure, we won’t be attending our favorite Christmas plays or Tree Lightings in the same way, but Grand Rapids is coming up with creative ways to keep some of our longtime traditions.

And the tradition of a good old Christmas Parade is continuing in 2020. It’ll just be different. It’ll just be a little warmer for some of us.

Grand Rapids Christmas parades are changing it up in two ways: you can drive through popular parades, looking at floats and special guests (like Santa!) from the warmth of your own car. And with kids safely buckled into carseats. WIN.

Lakeshore residents can enjoy a parade possibly from their own front window, as Grand Haven’s Santa’s Cruise is going on a 12-mile route through Ferrysburg, Grand Haven and Spring Lake. This extra long routes allows parade goers to remain distanced as they take in the merry caravan, and even watch from their own homes if along the route!

It looks like tree lightings may not happen with the same fanfare this year, but if we learn of any public events for this, they’ll be published here.

Use this list of Christmas parades (and maybe even tree lightings) to help you find your next local holiday celebration.