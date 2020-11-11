2020 is the Year of the Drive Through Christmas Parade
Not even a pandemic can stop Christmas! Sure, we won’t be attending our favorite Christmas plays or Tree Lightings in the same way, but Grand Rapids is coming up with creative ways to keep some of our longtime traditions.
And the tradition of a good old Christmas Parade is continuing in 2020. It’ll just be different. It’ll just be a little warmer for some of us.
Grand Rapids Christmas parades are changing it up in two ways: you can drive through popular parades, looking at floats and special guests (like Santa!) from the warmth of your own car. And with kids safely buckled into carseats. WIN.
Lakeshore residents can enjoy a parade possibly from their own front window, as Grand Haven’s Santa’s Cruise is going on a 12-mile route through Ferrysburg, Grand Haven and Spring Lake. This extra long routes allows parade goers to remain distanced as they take in the merry caravan, and even watch from their own homes if along the route!
It looks like tree lightings may not happen with the same fanfare this year, but if we learn of any public events for this, they’ll be published here.
Use this list of Christmas parades (and maybe even tree lightings) to help you find your next local holiday celebration.
CHRISTMAS PARADES
Tree Lighting Ceremonies and Christmas Parades Near Grand Rapids
Grab your thermoses and hats – outdoor Christmas fun is happening in nearly every town around.
CANCELED! Santa Parade 2020
Downtown Grand Rapids
Wealthy St SW (between Indiana and Garfield), Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» November 21, 2020 | 10am-1pm
Update: This event has been CANCELED! 2020 GR Jaycees Reverse Santa Parade. Entrants will be parked on Wealthy between Indiana and Garfield. All viewers should come in their cars to see the parade and drive through to see the holiday entrants.
68th Annual Christmas Parade
Downtown Montague and Whitehall
Business 31/Colby Street, Montague, MI 49437
» December 5, 2020 | 2pm
Santa’s comin’ to town! December 5th at 2pm is the 68th Annual Christmas Parade in downtown Montague and Whitehall. Please wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. No candy will be handed out this year.
Santa’s Cruise
Hosted by Grand Haven, Spring Lake, Ferrysburg Chamber
12-mile route through Grand Haven, Spring Lake, and Ferrysburg, MI
» December 5, 2020 | 5:30pm
The Cruise starts at 5:30 pm and is a processional that weaves through Grand Haven, Spring Lake, and Ferrysburg on a 12 mile route. This is an opportunity for individuals and families to watch the cruise in a safe distance from one another and be able to spread out among the 12-mile route and for some, watch it right outside your home!
Lowell’s Annual Night-time Santa Parade: Drive-Thru Edition
Kent County Fairgrounds
225 S Hudson St, Lowell, MI 49331
» December 5, 2020 | 6-8pm
This year has looked different for so many things and the parade will be one of them. Due to Covid-19 restrictions we will be hosting a drive-thru style, lighted parade at the Kent County Fairgrounds from 6pm to 8pm. The theme is Winter Wonderland!
