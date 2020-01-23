Valentine’s Day Activities for Families

Saturday February 1, 2020

Kids Workshop: Heart String Art at Home Depot- Grand Haven

Location: Home Depot- Grand Haven – 900 Jackson Street Grand Haven

Create a loving memory with your child at our Heart String Art Workshop. As you help your child piece together the symbol of Valentine's Day, they will develop hands-on skills by sanding, nailing, painting and more. Celebrate the moment as your child makes a unique keepsake. All Kids Workshop attendees [...]

Time:9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Kids Workshop: Heart String Art at Home Depot- Grandville

Location: Home Depot- Grandville – 4900 Wilson Ave Sw Grandville

Create a loving memory with your child at our Heart String Art Workshop. As you help your child piece together the symbol of Valentine's Day, they will develop hands-on skills by sanding, nailing, painting and more. Celebrate the moment as your child makes a unique keepsake. All Kids Workshop attendees [...]

Time:9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Kids Workshop: Heart String Art at Home Depot- Kentwood

Location: Home Depot- Kentwood – 4646 28th Street, Se Grand Rapids

Create a loving memory with your child at our Heart String Art Workshop. As you help your child piece together the symbol of Valentine's Day, they will develop hands-on skills by sanding, nailing, painting and more. Celebrate the moment as your child makes a unique keepsake. All Kids Workshop attendees [...]

Time:9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Kids Workshop: Heart String Art at Home Depot- Walker

Location: Home Depot- Walker – 2727 Alpine Ave Nw Walker

Create a loving memory with your child at our Heart String Art Workshop. As you help your child piece together the symbol of Valentine's Day, they will develop hands-on skills by sanding, nailing, painting and more. Celebrate the moment as your child makes a unique keepsake. All Kids Workshop attendees [...]

Time:9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Kids Workshop: Heart String Art at Home Depot- Wyoming

Location: Home Depot- Wyoming – 257 54th Street Sw Wyoming

Create a loving memory with your child at our Heart String Art Workshop. As you help your child piece together the symbol of Valentine's Day, they will develop hands-on skills by sanding, nailing, painting and more. Celebrate the moment as your child makes a unique keepsake. All Kids Workshop attendees [...]

Time:9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Kid's Valentine's Baking Party

Location: Cookie Chicks – 3979 West River Dr, Suite A2, Box 404 Comstock Park

You've indicated that you want more Kid's Baking parties....here you go! Our Kid's Valentine's Baking Party will be on Saturday 2/1 - get your tickets now before they sell out! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kids-valentines-baking-party-tickets-88559709475

Time:10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Tuesday February 4, 2020

Drop In Valentine Creation Station!

Location: Howard Miller Public Library – 14 S. Church St. Zeeland

Children of all ages! Drop in any time between 6:30 and 7:30 to make fun Valentine crafts with Miss Jess!

Time:6:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Saturday February 8, 2020

Grandville Lowes Kids Workshop: Love Note Holder

Location: Lowes Grandville – 4705 Canal Ave Grandville

Valentine’s Day is almost here! This month’s project is perfect for holding all your child’s Valentine’s cards and treats! Sign them up and join us on Saturday, February 8th! Space is limited, so register today!

Time:9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Holland Lowes Kids Workshop: Love Note Holder

Location: Lowes Holland – 12635 Felch St Suite 10 Holland

Valentine’s Day is almost here! This month’s project is perfect for holding all your child’s Valentine’s cards and treats! Sign them up and join us on Saturday, February 8th! Space is limited, so register today!

Time:9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Kentwood Lowes Kids Workshop: Love Note Holder

Location: Lowes Kentwood – 3330 28th St SE Kentwood

Valentine’s Day is almost here! This month’s project is perfect for holding all your child’s Valentine’s cards and treats! Sign them up and join us on Saturday, February 8th! Space is limited, so register today!

Time:9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Valentine's Dash 5k

Location: KDL Kentwood Library Branch – 4950 Breton SE Grand Rapids

This race will get you outside to enjoy a combination of trails and roads in Kentwood. This course is great for first-time runners but will also provide a challenge to more experienced runners. This race is perfect for running with your sweetie, soul mate, BFF or to meet someone new! [...]

Time:10:00 am - 12:30 pm

Saturday Storytime - Lots of Love

Location: Loutit District Library – 407 Columbus Ave Grand Haven

There is so much to love this time of year! Join us for an interactive storytime for all ages celebrating hearts and love. Stay after to make Valentines for friends and family!

Time:10:30 am - 11:15 am

Always More Love Storytime at Barnes & Noble- Holland

Location: Barnes & Noble Felch St. Plaza – 3050 Beeline Rd. Holland

Discover a heartwarming story in this interactive book that shows us how love grows for our dearest friends and family. This special Storytime features fun activities following our reading!

Time:11:00 am

Always More Love Storytime at Barnes & Noble- Muskegon

Location: Barnes & Noble Muskegon – 5275 Harvey Street Muskegon

Discover a heartwarming story in this interactive book that shows us how love grows for our dearest friends and family. This special Storytime features fun activities following our reading!

Time:11:00 am

Always More Love Storytime at Barnes & Noble- Rivertown

Location: Barnes & Noble Rivertown Crossings – 3700 Rivertown Parkway Ste. 2058 Grandville

Discover a heartwarming story in this interactive book that shows us how love grows for our dearest friends and family. This special Storytime features fun activities following our reading!

Time:11:00 am

Always More Love Storytime at Barnes & Noble- Woodland

Location: Barnes & Noble Woodland Mall – 3195 28th Street SE Grand Rapids

Discover a heartwarming story in this interactive book that shows us how love grows for our dearest friends and family. This special Storytime features fun activities following our reading!

Time:11:00 am

Art, Love, and Chocolate Tour

Location: Grand Rapids Art Museum – 101 Monroe Center St. Grand Rapids

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a special guided tour at GRAM! Guests will explore love, companionship, passion, and dedication depicted in artwork throughout the galleries. At the conclusion, receive a special chocolate treat to complete your visit with your sweetheart. Registration is required by February 5th. $7 Adult $6 Senior (62 [...]

Time:11:00 am - 12:00 pm

Grand Valentine Tea Party

Location: Allendale Township Library – 6175 Library Ln Allendale

Grab your grandkids or grandparents and join us for a special Valentine's Tea Party. We'll do a craft and snacks will be served. Registration required. Please register each individual attendee! Sign up here: http://allendalelibrary2.evanced.info/signup/calendar

Time:1:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Art, Love, and Chocolate Tour

Location: Grand Rapids Art Museum – 101 Monroe Center St. Grand Rapids

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a special guided tour at GRAM! Guests will explore love, companionship, passion, and dedication depicted in artwork throughout the galleries. At the conclusion, receive a special chocolate treat to complete your visit with your sweetheart. Registration is required by February 5th. $7 Adult $6 Senior (62 [...]

Time:2:30 pm - 3:30 pm

Daddy-Daughter Valentine’s Dance

Location: Michigan Ballet Academy – 1595 Galbraith Ave. SE Grand Rapids

Dad, treat your special little Valentine to a night of dancing, refreshments, finger foods, raffles, and pictures at our special Valentine's Day photo booth. This event is open to all area dads and daughters! Also learn amazing dance moves from local ballroom dance star David Armbrecht!

Time:6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Monday February 10, 2020

Valentine's Art for Toddlers

Location: West Side Christian School – 955 Westend NW Grand Rapids

Kids love Valentine’s Day, and it's the perfect opportunity to be reminded of God’s love and ways we can share His love with others! This BUDS event will provide some engaging, fun and even calming valentine-themed sensory activities. Through play and exploration, the sensory activities will give what their growing [...]

Time:9:00 am - 9:30 am

Valentiney Family Night at GRCM

Location: Grand Rapids Children’s Museum – 11 Sheldon Ave NE Grand Rapids

Celebrate with the Grand Rapids Children's Museum! Make valentines Create BFF Shrinky Dink friendship bracelets Valentines snacks $3.00 admission

Time:5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Thursday February 13, 2020

Date Night: Pizza and Puzzles

Location: Muskegon Museum of Art – 296 W. Webster Avenue Muskegon

Celebrate your Valentine and friendship with a date night here at the MMA! Bring your sweetheart or a friend for relaxed night of pizza and puzzles here in our galleries. Tickets include a table for puzzle building with your partner, pizza, and 1 free drink ticket. Puzzles provided. Cash bar. [...]

Time:6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Snowshoe with your Sweetie

Location: Blandford Nature Center – 1715 Hillburn Ave. N.W. Grand Rapids

Take a romantic, candlelit hike through the snowy woods with your loved one. Listen to the crunch of snow, maybe the hoot of owls, and sweet whispers of wind in your ear while you experience the magic of winter in Michigan. This easy paced hike is for all experience levels. [...]

Time:6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Valentine’s Day Cookie Class!

Location: The Oven Mitt – 217 E. 24 St Holland

Grab your significant other or bestie and join us for a fun night of cookie decorating! Class includes a dozen sugar cookies and all supplies needed. Step by step instructions and assistance provided! In this class you will learn the basics for working with royal icing as well as the [...]

Time:6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Anti-Valentine's Day Party (for teens)

Location: Allendale Township Library – 6175 Library Ln Allendale

Tired of making a fuss over Valentine's Day? Seek refuge from the mushiness at this Anti-Valentine's Day Party. For ages 11-18. Registration required. Sign up here: http://allendalelibrary2.evanced.info/signup/calendar

Time:7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Friday February 14, 2020

Fellinlove Farm From The Heart Weekend

Location: Fellinlove Farm – 6364 144th Ave Holland

February 14, 15, 16; 4:30-6:00 p.m. 4:30 Visit Heart (one of our 4 gorgeous Gypsy Vanners), our other horses, piggies, goats, mini llamas & much more! 5:00 Walk on our 3/4 mile nature trail led by our Great Pyrenees dogs. 5:15 Watch the "parade" as we bring all of the [...]

Time:4:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Friday Family Fun Night: Valentine’s Day

Location: Lakeshore Museum Center – 430 W. Clay Ave., Muskegon

This Valentine’s Day take the whole family on a date night at the museum! Enjoy collecting Valentine’s from various museum creatures, create your own Valentine’s Day craft, and learn some love science. Then get a Valentine’s Day treat to take home! Free for Muskegon County residents, $5 for non-residents. No [...]

Time:5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Parents Night Out

Location: Grand Rapids Gymnastics – 1601 Galbraith Ave, STE 301 Grand Rapids

Your kids (4+ years) will have a BLAST at GRG. Jumping on trampolines, playing games and practicing their gymnastics skills. All under the supervision of our fantastic GRG coaching staff! Ninja’s on the Move! All PNO participates will spend time in our new ninja course with the cannonball alley, warped [...]

Time:6:00 pm

Snowshoe with your Sweetie

Location: Blandford Nature Center – 1715 Hillburn Ave. N.W. Grand Rapids

Take a romantic, candlelit hike through the snowy woods with your loved one. Listen to the crunch of snow, maybe the hoot of owls, and sweet whispers of wind in your ear while you experience the magic of winter in Michigan. This easy paced hike is for all experience levels. [...]

Time:6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

World of Winter: Love on Ice

Location: Rosa Parks Circle – 135 Monroe Center St NW Grand Rapids

Why spend Valentine's Day inside when you can enjoy a unique Downtown experience with 2 for 1 ice skating and FREE professional photographs in front of our interactive ice installation? Don't miss out on a V-Day to remember! This event is dog-friendly. Love on Ice is sponsored by Camp Bow [...]

Time:6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Grand Rapids Griffins Home Game

Location: Van Andel Arena – 130 Fulton St W Grand Rapids

Griffins at home vs. Monster's Valentine's Day presented by Spectrum Health Heart and Vascular $2 beers and $2 hot dogs D-Zone 4-Pack presented by Coppercraft Distillery College Night presented by Michigan First Credit Union

Time:7:00 pm

Saturday February 15, 2020

Mountain Minnies: Be Mine, Valentine

Location: Cannonsburg Ski Area – 6800 Cannonsburg Road Northeast Belmont

The Mountain Minnies is a winter adventure team for girls ages 3-5. The program is designed to get girls outside and having fun in the snow! The Mountain Minnies will spend the winter sledding, practicing balance on spooner boards, going on adventure hikes, playing games, drinking hot chocolate and more! [...]

Time:10:00 am - 12:45 pm

DIY Stained Glass

Location: Hackley Public Library – 316 W Webster Muskegon

DIY Stained Glass Brighten up your home with this colorful project! Celebrate Valentine’s Day and make a stained glass window in a heart design. Ages 8+. Registration is required and open to the first 25 registrants.

Time:2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Fellinlove Farm From The Heart Weekend

Location: Fellinlove Farm – 6364 144th Ave Holland

February 14, 15, 16; 4:30-6:00 p.m. 4:30 Visit Heart (one of our 4 gorgeous Gypsy Vanners), our other horses, piggies, goats, mini llamas & much more! 5:00 Walk on our 3/4 mile nature trail led by our Great Pyrenees dogs. 5:15 Watch the "parade" as we bring all of the [...]

Time:4:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Snowshoe with your Sweetie

Location: Blandford Nature Center – 1715 Hillburn Ave. N.W. Grand Rapids

Take a romantic, candlelit hike through the snowy woods with your loved one. Listen to the crunch of snow, maybe the hoot of owls, and sweet whispers of wind in your ear while you experience the magic of winter in Michigan. This easy paced hike is for all experience levels. [...]

Time:6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Valentine's Snowshoeing

Location: Howard Christensen Nature Center – 16190 Red Pine Drive Northwest Kent City

Bundle up for a candle lit snow shoe walk. Enjoy a guided walk to our bonfire where hot beverages and s'mores await you. If the snow decides not to show, this will be a trail walk. All ages welcome Snow shoes provided.

Time:6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Sunday February 16, 2020

Fellinlove Farm From The Heart Weekend

Location: Fellinlove Farm – 6364 144th Ave Holland

February 14, 15, 16; 4:30-6:00 p.m. 4:30 Visit Heart (one of our 4 gorgeous Gypsy Vanners), our other horses, piggies, goats, mini llamas & much more! 5:00 Walk on our 3/4 mile nature trail led by our Great Pyrenees dogs. 5:15 Watch the "parade" as we bring all of the [...]

Time:4:30 pm - 6:00 pm