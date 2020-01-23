Celebrate the Day of Love + Valentine’s Day Fun for Kids
Looking for something sweet to do around Grand Rapids with the kids?
Celebrate with all the little loves of your life with these Valentine’s Day-themed activities. Some may call it a “Hallmark holiday,” but cupid’s designated day on the calendar gives us the perfect excuse to do something special with our kids!
From cooking classes and story times to outdoor events, there is sure to be a Valentine’s Day activity or two in the Grand Rapids area that’s just perfect to celebrate the love in your family!
Valentine’s Day Activities for Families
Saturday February 1, 2020
Kids Workshop: Heart String Art at Home Depot- Grand Haven
Location: Home Depot- Grand Haven – 900 Jackson Street Grand Haven
Create a loving memory with your child at our Heart String Art Workshop. As you help your child piece together the symbol of Valentine's Day, they will develop hands-on skills by sanding, nailing, painting and more. Celebrate the moment as your child makes a unique keepsake. All Kids Workshop attendees [...]
Time:9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Kids Workshop: Heart String Art at Home Depot- Grandville
Location: Home Depot- Grandville – 4900 Wilson Ave Sw Grandville
Location: Home Depot- Grandville – 4900 Wilson Ave Sw Grandville
Time:9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Kids Workshop: Heart String Art at Home Depot- Kentwood
Location: Home Depot- Kentwood – 4646 28th Street, Se Grand Rapids
Location: Home Depot- Kentwood – 4646 28th Street, Se Grand Rapids
Time:9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Kids Workshop: Heart String Art at Home Depot- Walker
Location: Home Depot- Walker – 2727 Alpine Ave Nw Walker
Location: Home Depot- Walker – 2727 Alpine Ave Nw Walker
Time:9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Kids Workshop: Heart String Art at Home Depot- Wyoming
Location: Home Depot- Wyoming – 257 54th Street Sw Wyoming
Location: Home Depot- Wyoming – 257 54th Street Sw Wyoming
Time:9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Kid's Valentine's Baking Party
Location: Cookie Chicks – 3979 West River Dr, Suite A2, Box 404 Comstock Park
You've indicated that you want more Kid's Baking parties....here you go! Our Kid's Valentine's Baking Party will be on Saturday 2/1 - get your tickets now before they sell out! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kids-valentines-baking-party-tickets-88559709475
Time:10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday February 4, 2020
Drop In Valentine Creation Station!
Location: Howard Miller Public Library – 14 S. Church St. Zeeland
Children of all ages! Drop in any time between 6:30 and 7:30 to make fun Valentine crafts with Miss Jess!
Time:6:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday February 8, 2020
Grandville Lowes Kids Workshop: Love Note Holder
Location: Lowes Grandville – 4705 Canal Ave Grandville
Valentine’s Day is almost here! This month’s project is perfect for holding all your child’s Valentine’s cards and treats! Sign them up and join us on Saturday, February 8th! Space is limited, so register today!
Time:9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Holland Lowes Kids Workshop: Love Note Holder
Location: Lowes Holland – 12635 Felch St Suite 10 Holland
Location: Lowes Holland – 12635 Felch St Suite 10 Holland
Time:9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Kentwood Lowes Kids Workshop: Love Note Holder
Location: Lowes Kentwood – 3330 28th St SE Kentwood
Location: Lowes Kentwood – 3330 28th St SE Kentwood
Time:9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Location: KDL Kentwood Library Branch – 4950 Breton SE Grand Rapids
This race will get you outside to enjoy a combination of trails and roads in Kentwood. This course is great for first-time runners but will also provide a challenge to more experienced runners. This race is perfect for running with your sweetie, soul mate, BFF or to meet someone new! [...]
Time:10:00 am - 12:30 pm
Saturday Storytime - Lots of Love
Location: Loutit District Library – 407 Columbus Ave Grand Haven
There is so much to love this time of year! Join us for an interactive storytime for all ages celebrating hearts and love. Stay after to make Valentines for friends and family!
Time:10:30 am - 11:15 am
Always More Love Storytime at Barnes & Noble- Holland
Location: Barnes & Noble Felch St. Plaza – 3050 Beeline Rd. Holland
Discover a heartwarming story in this interactive book that shows us how love grows for our dearest friends and family. This special Storytime features fun activities following our reading!
Time:11:00 am
Always More Love Storytime at Barnes & Noble- Muskegon
Location: Barnes & Noble Muskegon – 5275 Harvey Street Muskegon
Location: Barnes & Noble Muskegon – 5275 Harvey Street Muskegon
Time:11:00 am
Always More Love Storytime at Barnes & Noble- Rivertown
Location: Barnes & Noble Rivertown Crossings – 3700 Rivertown Parkway Ste. 2058 Grandville
Location: Barnes & Noble Rivertown Crossings – 3700 Rivertown Parkway Ste. 2058 Grandville
Time:11:00 am
Always More Love Storytime at Barnes & Noble- Woodland
Location: Barnes & Noble Woodland Mall – 3195 28th Street SE Grand Rapids
Location: Barnes & Noble Woodland Mall – 3195 28th Street SE Grand Rapids
Time:11:00 am
Location: Grand Rapids Art Museum – 101 Monroe Center St. Grand Rapids
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a special guided tour at GRAM! Guests will explore love, companionship, passion, and dedication depicted in artwork throughout the galleries. At the conclusion, receive a special chocolate treat to complete your visit with your sweetheart. Registration is required by February 5th. $7 Adult $6 Senior (62 [...]
Time:11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Location: Allendale Township Library – 6175 Library Ln Allendale
Grab your grandkids or grandparents and join us for a special Valentine's Tea Party. We'll do a craft and snacks will be served. Registration required. Please register each individual attendee! Sign up here: http://allendalelibrary2.evanced.info/signup/calendar
Time:1:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Location: Grand Rapids Art Museum – 101 Monroe Center St. Grand Rapids
Location: Grand Rapids Art Museum – 101 Monroe Center St. Grand Rapids
Time:2:30 pm - 3:30 pm
Daddy-Daughter Valentine’s Dance
Location: Michigan Ballet Academy – 1595 Galbraith Ave. SE Grand Rapids
Dad, treat your special little Valentine to a night of dancing, refreshments, finger foods, raffles, and pictures at our special Valentine's Day photo booth. This event is open to all area dads and daughters! Also learn amazing dance moves from local ballroom dance star David Armbrecht!
Time:6:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday February 10, 2020
Location: West Side Christian School – 955 Westend NW Grand Rapids
Kids love Valentine’s Day, and it's the perfect opportunity to be reminded of God’s love and ways we can share His love with others! This BUDS event will provide some engaging, fun and even calming valentine-themed sensory activities. Through play and exploration, the sensory activities will give what their growing [...]
Time:9:00 am - 9:30 am
Valentiney Family Night at GRCM
Location: Grand Rapids Children’s Museum – 11 Sheldon Ave NE Grand Rapids
Celebrate with the Grand Rapids Children's Museum! Make valentines Create BFF Shrinky Dink friendship bracelets Valentines snacks $3.00 admission
Time:5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday February 13, 2020
Location: Muskegon Museum of Art – 296 W. Webster Avenue Muskegon
Celebrate your Valentine and friendship with a date night here at the MMA! Bring your sweetheart or a friend for relaxed night of pizza and puzzles here in our galleries. Tickets include a table for puzzle building with your partner, pizza, and 1 free drink ticket. Puzzles provided. Cash bar. [...]
Time:6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Location: Blandford Nature Center – 1715 Hillburn Ave. N.W. Grand Rapids
Take a romantic, candlelit hike through the snowy woods with your loved one. Listen to the crunch of snow, maybe the hoot of owls, and sweet whispers of wind in your ear while you experience the magic of winter in Michigan. This easy paced hike is for all experience levels. [...]
Time:6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Location: The Oven Mitt – 217 E. 24 St Holland
Grab your significant other or bestie and join us for a fun night of cookie decorating! Class includes a dozen sugar cookies and all supplies needed. Step by step instructions and assistance provided! In this class you will learn the basics for working with royal icing as well as the [...]
Time:6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Anti-Valentine's Day Party (for teens)
Location: Allendale Township Library – 6175 Library Ln Allendale
Tired of making a fuss over Valentine's Day? Seek refuge from the mushiness at this Anti-Valentine's Day Party. For ages 11-18. Registration required. Sign up here: http://allendalelibrary2.evanced.info/signup/calendar
Time:7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday February 14, 2020
Fellinlove Farm From The Heart Weekend
Location: Fellinlove Farm – 6364 144th Ave Holland
February 14, 15, 16; 4:30-6:00 p.m. 4:30 Visit Heart (one of our 4 gorgeous Gypsy Vanners), our other horses, piggies, goats, mini llamas & much more! 5:00 Walk on our 3/4 mile nature trail led by our Great Pyrenees dogs. 5:15 Watch the "parade" as we bring all of the [...]
Time:4:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday Family Fun Night: Valentine’s Day
Location: Lakeshore Museum Center – 430 W. Clay Ave., Muskegon
This Valentine’s Day take the whole family on a date night at the museum! Enjoy collecting Valentine’s from various museum creatures, create your own Valentine’s Day craft, and learn some love science. Then get a Valentine’s Day treat to take home! Free for Muskegon County residents, $5 for non-residents. No [...]
Time:5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Location: Grand Rapids Gymnastics – 1601 Galbraith Ave, STE 301 Grand Rapids
Your kids (4+ years) will have a BLAST at GRG. Jumping on trampolines, playing games and practicing their gymnastics skills. All under the supervision of our fantastic GRG coaching staff! Ninja’s on the Move! All PNO participates will spend time in our new ninja course with the cannonball alley, warped [...]
Time:6:00 pm
Location: Blandford Nature Center – 1715 Hillburn Ave. N.W. Grand Rapids
Location: Blandford Nature Center – 1715 Hillburn Ave. N.W. Grand Rapids
Time:6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Location: Rosa Parks Circle – 135 Monroe Center St NW Grand Rapids
Why spend Valentine's Day inside when you can enjoy a unique Downtown experience with 2 for 1 ice skating and FREE professional photographs in front of our interactive ice installation? Don't miss out on a V-Day to remember! This event is dog-friendly. Love on Ice is sponsored by Camp Bow [...]
Time:6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Grand Rapids Griffins Home Game
Location: Van Andel Arena – 130 Fulton St W Grand Rapids
Griffins at home vs. Monster's Valentine's Day presented by Spectrum Health Heart and Vascular $2 beers and $2 hot dogs D-Zone 4-Pack presented by Coppercraft Distillery College Night presented by Michigan First Credit Union
Time:7:00 pm
Saturday February 15, 2020
Mountain Minnies: Be Mine, Valentine
Location: Cannonsburg Ski Area – 6800 Cannonsburg Road Northeast Belmont
The Mountain Minnies is a winter adventure team for girls ages 3-5. The program is designed to get girls outside and having fun in the snow! The Mountain Minnies will spend the winter sledding, practicing balance on spooner boards, going on adventure hikes, playing games, drinking hot chocolate and more! [...]
Time:10:00 am - 12:45 pm
Location: Hackley Public Library – 316 W Webster Muskegon
DIY Stained Glass Brighten up your home with this colorful project! Celebrate Valentine’s Day and make a stained glass window in a heart design. Ages 8+. Registration is required and open to the first 25 registrants.
Time:2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Fellinlove Farm From The Heart Weekend
Location: Fellinlove Farm – 6364 144th Ave Holland
Fellinlove Farm From The Heart Weekend
Location: Fellinlove Farm – 6364 144th Ave Holland
Time:4:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Location: Blandford Nature Center – 1715 Hillburn Ave. N.W. Grand Rapids
Location: Blandford Nature Center – 1715 Hillburn Ave. N.W. Grand Rapids
Time:6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Location: Howard Christensen Nature Center – 16190 Red Pine Drive Northwest Kent City
Bundle up for a candle lit snow shoe walk. Enjoy a guided walk to our bonfire where hot beverages and s'mores await you. If the snow decides not to show, this will be a trail walk. All ages welcome Snow shoes provided.
Time:6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Sunday February 16, 2020
Fellinlove Farm From The Heart Weekend
Location: Fellinlove Farm – 6364 144th Ave Holland
Fellinlove Farm From The Heart Weekend
Location: Fellinlove Farm – 6364 144th Ave Holland
Time:4:30 pm - 6:00 pm
