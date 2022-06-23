11 Great Cherry Picking Orchards in West Michigan

Pro Tips: Before You Go Cherry Picking

It’s a good idea to call ahead or visit the farm’s Facebook page before you head out to pick cherries.

Some places on this list are only open by reservation.



When you call, ask:

“What are you picking today? When are you offering U-Pick?”

Not all U-pick days are created equal. Aim for a day where the berry picking is plentiful and close together and the picking will be easier, especially for younger kids.



“What type of payment do you accept?” and “What’s the price?”

Be prepared to bring cash. Some places take checks. Smaller operations may not have the ability to accept credit cards.



“Do you offer pitting?”

Some places will pit your cherries for free while others charge a fee or don’t offer the service at all.



“Are the cherries easy to reach for kids?”

Cherry-picking can often involve climbing on ladders which can be tricky for young pickers. Find out ahead of time if your toddler is going to be able to participate.



“Is there a restroom?”

It’s a good idea to know the status of the facilities, especially if you’re bringing kids along.



“How do we find you?”

Often, the address listed by a farm is for the main farmhouse, office, or farm market. And it can be really hard for a GPS to pinpoint a cherry orchard if it doesn’t have its own separate address. So, go old-fashioned and get directions when you call.



“What do we need to bring?”

Many West Michigan u-pick cherry orchards will want you to bring your own containers to transport the fruit home.