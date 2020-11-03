2020’s Grand Rapids Christmas Events & Activities

2020 has been a year for the memory books for sure. We don’t know what Christmas will look like this year, but West Michigan is going to make the most of it.

Some Grand Rapids Christmas events have been cancelled (Christmas at Deer Tracks Junction, we will miss you), while others have been reimagined (like the Jaycees turning the GR Santa Parade into a reverse parade!).

And while many of us are “over” virtual experiences, the idea of the kids getting a virtual visit from Santa sounds pretty rad. Timid kids may be less shy about a Santa who calls them up via zoom, and doesn’t it just feel more special when Santa calls you direct?

Christmas in Grand Rapids is magical, for kids and parents alike. The twinkling lights, fresh snow, and the excitement in the air all make this a memorable time of year. If you are like me, you want to soak in as many of these holiday moments as you can.

Let’s celebrate finally closing the door on 2020 and hope for great new things in 2021!

Our mega Holiday Family Fun Guide is your #1 resource for all things HOLIDAY this season. We’ll give you loads of ideas on places to go and things to do to celebrate Christmas in Grand Rapids with the whole family.

Table of Contents

Christmas Performances »

Traditions: Santa, Light Displays, Christmas Trees, Sleigh Rides »

Grand Rapids Gift Guide »

Winter Break Ideas & December Things to Do »