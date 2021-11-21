Fun Things to Do Thanksgiving Weekend in West MI – 2021

F un Things to Do Thanksgiving Weekend in West MI If you’re looking for something fun to do (besides eating, of course) for the 2021 Thanksgiving weekend in greater Grand Rapids, check out this list of events. (Sadly, we must tell you that Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink will not be opening, as usual, this holiday season due to construction delays.)

Enjoy live reindeer, carriage & trolley rides, pictures with Santa, and s’mores at the Gaslight Village Tree Lighting on Friday night. It’s a wonderful way to kick off the holiday season.

And Rooftop Reindeer return to at Frederik Meijer Gardens on Saturday at 1 pm.

Many Real Christmas Tree Farms open for the season this weekend and offer special experiences for your family.

Church’s Christmas Tree Farm in Grant, MI

This is also a popular time to pick a place from this list and go to see Santa and get some pictures with Santa.

Drive through Christmas Light Shows and Christmas Train Rides around the state are also up and running.

Coopersville & Marne Railway Santa Train

Things to Do on Friday, November 26, 2021 Holland’s Kerstmarkt 2021 will be in full swing on Friday and Saturday, giving you the perfect opportunity to experience an outdoor European-style market.

It’s stocked with holiday items, delicious food, and artisan demonstrations.

Or, shop the Holiday Pop Up Market at Fulton Street Farmer’s Market, full of Christmas greenery and other trimmings for your home

Fulton Street Market dressed for Christmas

Maybe today is the day to take in a show!

The ever-popular, just-one-hour, holiday tradition continues this year with CARE Ballet’s ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas and the Civic Theatre’s production of The Sound of Music will be in high gear.

Event List for Friday

Things to Do on Saturday, November 27, 2021 The “Breton Village Train” train display returns to the Ford Museum for the 2021 Holiday Season and would make a great Saturday destination.

Event List for SATURDAY

Things to Do on Sunday, November 28, 2021 Today is a great day to unleash your creativity and paint a gift at the Mud Room. All supplies included, but bring your imagination. Or maybe it’s an engine that’s calling your name? Take a ride on the Santa Train, complete with elves, presents, and story-time.

Event List for SUNDAY

West MI Holiday Guides