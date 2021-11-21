Fun Things to Do Thanksgiving Weekend in West MI – 2021

Fun Things to Do Thanksgiving Weekend in West MI
If you’re looking for something fun to do (besides eating, of course) for the 2021 Thanksgiving weekend in greater Grand Rapids, check out this list of events.
(Sadly, we must tell you that Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink will not be opening, as usual, this holiday season due to construction delays.)
Enjoy live reindeer, carriage & trolley rides, pictures with Santa, and s’mores at the Gaslight Village Tree Lighting on Friday night. It’s a wonderful way to kick off the holiday season.
And Rooftop Reindeer return to at Frederik Meijer Gardens on Saturday at 1 pm.
Many Real Christmas Tree Farms open for the season this weekend and offer special experiences for your family.
This is also a popular time to pick a place from this list and go to see Santa and get some pictures with Santa.
Drive through Christmas Light Shows and Christmas Train Rides around the state are also up and running.
Things to Do on Friday, November 26, 2021
Holland’s Kerstmarkt 2021 will be in full swing on Friday and Saturday, giving you the perfect opportunity to experience an outdoor European-style market.
It’s stocked with holiday items, delicious food, and artisan demonstrations.
Or, shop the Holiday Pop Up Market at Fulton Street Farmer’s Market, full of Christmas greenery and other trimmings for your home
Maybe today is the day to take in a show!
The ever-popular, just-one-hour, holiday tradition continues this year with CARE Ballet’s ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas and the Civic Theatre’s production of The Sound of Music will be in high gear.
Things to Do on Saturday, November 27, 2021
The “Breton Village Train” train display returns to the Ford Museum for the 2021 Holiday Season and would make a great Saturday destination.
Things to Do on Sunday, November 28, 2021
Today is a great day to unleash your creativity and paint a gift at the Mud Room. All supplies included, but bring your imagination.
Or maybe it’s an engine that’s calling your name? Take a ride on the Santa Train, complete with elves, presents, and story-time.
