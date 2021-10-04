10 Unique, Delightful Things to Do in the Fall in Michigan that You Haven’t Tried Yet

10 Exciting Ways to Experience Michigan in the Fall

Michigan is filled with beautiful scenic drives perfect for fall leaf-peeping.

Michiganders know that fall colors are worth stopping for.

But, if want to immerse yourself in the fall color and add a little adventure to your autumn, here are some thrilling things to do in the fall in Michigan.

Move over, fall color tour, these are the ideas that will get you out of the car and into the action.