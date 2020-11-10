The 2020 Christmas Gift Ideas Guide to the Best Local Gifts & Experiences

GIFTS FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY Local Gift Ideas & Experiences for the Whole Family

Want a smart gift for a whole family? Let them experience many of the ideas with gift cards or passes to several West Michigan activities. Pick two or ten, and gift your family days of fun!

Memberships

Give families a gift card or even a whole membership to a local attraction, like a zoo, museum, or family fun center.

1. Why not thrill the animal-loving family with access to John Ball Zoo? Bonus: Members save on camps and classes, and get to register early! A John Ball Zoo membership also gets the family discounts or free admission to several other zoos in Michigan and beyond.

2. A visit or a membership to Frederik Meijer Gardens offers something for the family all year long, from butterflies in the spring to holiday trees from around the world in the winter, not to mention an amazing outdoor playground.

3. Everyone in the family will enjoy the masterpieces and cultural enrichment at the Grand Rapids Art Museum.

4. Get to know your city’s roots when you hang out at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. Top-notch programming and stellar reciprocal benefits make this a great buy.

5. When you can’t decide which Grand Rapids experience they’ll like best, give them a taste of everything with the Grand Rapids Culture Pass. The pass includes access to many of Grand Rapids’ museums, the zoo, and the UICA. Plus discounts on many other GR attractions.

Family Fun Centers

6. Perhaps your family would enjoy some time-honored fun at the bowling alley! It’s OK if someone needs to use the bumpers, a strike is a strike when you’re bowling at Spectrum Lanes.

7. My favorite new family outing is an evening exploring anything I could imagine in Amped Virtual Reality’s virtual reality games.

8. Whether you’re smooth on your feet or falling on your backside, roller skating at Tarry Hall Roller Rink is sure to come with lots of laughs.

9. At TreeRunner Adventure Park you’ll have so much fun together (preschoolers, too!) and walk away feeling like not only a family but a team.

Family Time

Any opportunity to spend time together makes a great gift. Sometimes it’s just about getting out of the house and doing something different.



10. A family photo session is the gift of time together AND beautiful portraits to cherish!



11. Spend time together AND give back by volunteering as a family in your community. Find an option on the Kids and Family Volunteer Guide to try out together as a family.

Overnight Trips

12. Your family can make it a weekend adventure any time of year at Double JJ resort. With Horseback riding, snow tubing, the Gold Rush Indoor Water Park, and much more, there won’t be a dull moment.

13. If a day of fun doesn’t seem like enough, extend the festivities into an overnight away from home. Whether it’s a local stay or somewhere out of town, any family would enjoy some time at one of these exciting locations:

It’s a few hours and world away. Great Wolf Lodge in Traverse City includes a massive indoor water park , many kid-friendly activities, and plenty to do for the grown ups, too. Frohe Weihnachten! (That’s Merry Christmas in German.) Enjoy a German-themed at Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth. Go for the whole experience with skiing, dog sledding, snow tubing, and snowshoeing at Crystal Mountain . Windy City for Christmas . You’ll see the countryside along the way , and experience life in the big city . Book your train tickets to Chicago and take the whole family to the. You’ll see the, and experience Consider a night in a local hotel . Sometimes all you need is a hotel room, a pool, and a pizza to have a blast!



Other Places to Go

14. Voted one of the great public spaces by the American Planning Association, ice skating at Rosa Parks Circle is a terrific place to enjoy a winter evening on the ice.

15. Bunny hills or black diamonds, amateurs or experts. If you know a family who likes to shred or go snow tubing, send them skiing at Cannonsburg.

16. Your family may not know port from starboard, but they can learn with sailing lessons from Grand Rapids Yacht Club.

17. If you’re looking to travel but not go far, gift the family a 14-mile ride on the rails. The Coopersville & Marne Railway offers a Santa Train, and Easter Bunny Train, and more!