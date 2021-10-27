40+ Fab Gift Ideas for Kids

Amazing Gift Ideas for School Age Kids
This post is a part of the Gift Ideas Series and contains affiliate links and sponsored listings.
Young kids can be easy to shop for since they’re still into toys and games.
But with the sheer volume of options, it’s a challenge to figure out which things they want this year.
Never fear, we’ve got a great list to get you started. Read on to find great gift ideas, local shops and experience gifts for kids ages 5 – 10.
Featured Gift Ideas & Experiences
Wrapping up experience gifts keeps in-home clutter to a minimum and lets the gift last much longer, spreading the holiday cheer throughout the year, and allowing recipients to think of the gift-giver year-round.
Gifting an Experience? Here are Clever Ways to Wrap it Up
-Wrap a zoo membership card in a map of the zoo or tie it around the neck of a stuffed animal.
-Wrap theatre or concert tickets in a giant box to throw them off the trail.
-If the gift is dance lessons, wrap the studio’s brochure with a new tutu.
-Make an adventure part of the gift by drawing a map and sending the recipient on a treasure hunt as they search for the gift!
Gift Ideas: Age 5 – 7
Young school-aged kids are influenced by what’s cool at school – and by the things that the older kids are into. Look at what last year’s 10 year-olds were into, that might just be what this age group wants right now.
Toys & Subscription Boxes
Fort Building Kit: Fort building kits come with balls and connecting rods to build any kind of structure you can imagine.
It’s a great way to inspire little engineers and architects and comes with a booklet to teach you how to build different structures.
Add your own sheets or blankets and you’re all set!
Dream Bed Tent: This is a popup tent that goes over your bed.
These bed tents create spaces that let you control the amount of privacy you want at the moment: open all 4 doors for an open feeling or close them all up for a cave-like experience.
This tent is a great way to create privacy in shared bedrooms.
Create darkness for better naps and wake with natural ambient light.
Anyone (adult or child) who sleeps in a twin bed or larger, bunk beds included, may like this.
Those with sensory needs may also find this bed tent to be helpful in sensory regulation.
KidArtLit Monthly Subscription Box: Children’s art kit meets storytime with this monthly subscription box.
KidArtLit Spark boxes contain a gorgeous hardback picture book you WON'T already own, a book-inspired & open-ended art kit with enough supplies for two, PLUS a note from the author and easy-to-follow instructions.
Local Shops with Gifts for Kids Ages 5-7
Hey Sugar: They make small batch cotton candy in flavors like Bubble Gum, Tropical Punch, Root Beet Float, Confetti Cake and Salty Caramel.
Purchase in packages or freshly spun cones.
1925 Lakeshore Drive, Muskegon, MI 49441
Tip Toes: Tip Toes offers clothing, accessories, toys and books for newborns to size 14.
60 E 8th St, Holland, MI 49423
River Babe Threads: Hip apparel and accessories for your family and home. River Babe threads features handmade items and original designs, made with love in the mitten.
8450 Algoma Ave. NE, Rockford, MI 49341
Snapdragon Boutique: Offering a wide assortment of children's clothing, footwear and gifts for infants to juniors, boys and girls.
725 Bagley Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Schuler Books: Celebrating 38 years as your favorite local independent bookstore.
2660 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512
Out of the Box: Board games, toys, and puzzles for all ages.
5212 S Division Ave, Kentwood, MI 49548
Krissy's Kandies: Nostalgia Candy along with fun candy for the kids. Also fudge, toffee, salt water taffy, caramels, chocolate coffee beans, nuts, specialty chocolates and popcorn.
209 Washington Ave, Grand Haven, MI 49417
Holland Peanut Store: Over 100 years and five generations strong, the Fabiano family invites you for an old-fashioned friendly experience while shopping for homemade chocolates, fresh roasted nuts and famous Fabiano ice cream Nutty Paddle Pops. Nostalgic to current, choosing a gift is easy at The Holland Peanut Store!
46 East 8th St, Holland, MI 49423
Rocket Fizz: Rocket Fizz has the largest selection of candy and soda ever found in one store. Hundreds of sodas from microbreweries all over the world + almost every candy imaginable.
2090 Celebration Drive, Suite 122, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Aunt Candy's Toy Company: Locally owned and operated, they specialize in high quality toys, games and gifts for kids of all ages.
63 Courtland St, Rockford, MI 49341
Marvelous Me Books: Children's and adult books specially curated to be diverse and inclusive. Also has many gifts and books by local artists.
1035 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Experience Gifts for Kids Ages 5-7
GIVE memberships or passes FOR:
- Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
- BattleGR
- The Mud Room
- Allegan Event
- Air Zoo Aerospace & Science Center
- Academy of Music in Grand Rapids / Jenison Academy of Music
- Goldfish Swim School
- Legacy Stables & Karin’s Horse Connection
- Blandford Nature Center
- Lewis Farms. It’s also a petting zoo, a produce market, a playground, and more!
- Catch Air. The kids won’t want to miss the bubble dance party in between climbing, sliding, and jumping around.
- John Ball Zoo. So many animals to see, inside and out, plus play areas.
- Frederick Meijer Gardens. Fantastic children’s garden and so much else to explore.
- Gymnastics Classes
- Music Lessons
- Trampoline Park Gift Certificate
- Grand Rapids Public Museum & Planetarium. Three levels of fun to explore including a children’s play area.
- Great Wolf Lodge or Waterpark Getaway
Gift Ideas: Age 8 – 10
Gift-giving gets more challenging as the kids get older. Giving experiences is a great option if you’re faced with a child that doesn’t really want toys anymore.
Toys & Subscription Boxes
Exploding Kittens is a highly-strategic, kitty-powered version of Russian roulette.
Players draw cards until someone draws an exploding kitten, at which point they explode – unless that player has a defuse card, which can defuse the kitten using things like laser pointers, belly rubs, and catnip sandwiches.
All of the other cards in the deck are used to move, mitigate, or avoid the exploding kittens.
Expansion packs are available.
Why Shop Here?
Why Shop Here?
Why Shop Here?
Why Shop Here?
Why Shop Here?
Why Shop Here?
Why Shop Here?
Why Shop Here?
Why Shop Here?
Why Shop Here?
Why Shop Here?
Experience Gifts for Kids Ages 8-10
GIVE memberships or passes FOR:
- Tarry Hall Rollerskating Passes