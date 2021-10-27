50+ Winning Gift Ideas for Little Kids

Top Notch Gift Ideas for Little Kids
Toys, toys, toys! Babies, toddlers, and preschoolers love toys.
But there so many options that it’s hard to know what the good ones are.
Plus it’s nice to give these kids something that’s not a toy, too. After all – they have so many already.
Read on to find great gift ideas, local shops and experience gifts for babies, toddlers and preschoolers.
FeaturedExperienceGift Ideas
Wrapping up experience gifts keeps in-home clutter to a minimum and lets the gift last much longer, spreading the holiday cheer throughout the year, and allowing recipients to think of the gift-giver year-round.
Experience Gift Ideas
Gifting an Experience? Here are Clever Ways to Wrap it Up
-Wrap a zoo membership card in a map of the zoo or tie it around the neck of a stuffed animal.
-Wrap theatre or concert tickets in a giant box to throw them off the trail.
-If the gift is dance lessons, wrap the studio’s brochure with a new tutu.
-Make an adventure part of the gift by drawing a map and sending the recipient on a treasure hunt as they search for the gift!
Gift Ideas: Babies
Baby gifts are the cutest! Baby toys, baby clothes – there are a lot of fun things to choose from when it comes to gifts in this category.
Toys & Subscription Boxes
Itzy Ritzy silicone teethers help soothe sore, swollen gums. Available in may shapes and colors.
The backside of each teether is textured to help baby discover and explore new senses while also massaging emerging teeth.
The open shape of the teethers makes them easy for babies to hold.
Teethers are top-rack dishwasher safe and can be handwashed with mild soap.
ArrowTown Designs: This Lowell, MI Etsy business makes baby milestone markers, wooden & acrylic alphabet puzzles, custom wooden name puzzles, shape puzzles, numeric puzzles & more.
Local Shops with Gifts for Babies
A family owned small business with a focus on cloth diapers and accessories. Also carries breastfeeding supplements, baby carriers, natural options for teething pain, non toxic skin care and baby bedding options and more.
12330 James St, Ste A50, Holland, MI 49424
Tip Toes offers clothing, accessories, toys and books for newborns to size 14.
60 E 8th St, Holland, MI 49423
Hip apparel and accessories for your family and home. River Babe threads features handmade items and original designs, made with love in the mitten.
8450 Algoma Ave. NE, Rockford, MI 49341
Offering a wide assortment of children's clothing, footwear and gifts for infants to juniors, boys and girls.
725 Bagley Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
A specialty boutique featuring cute unique gifts for children, home, and her.
703 Bagely Ave, East Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Shop for unique, modern, and classic gifts/toys/books for babies and kids.
Their lineup includes locally made products, eco-friendly & educational items.
909 Cherry St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Local Experience Gifts for Babies
GIVE memberships or passes FOR:
- Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
- Goldfish Swim School
- Parent – Child Class
- EverPlay Cafe. Coffee for the grownups, creative play for the littles.
Gift Ideas: Toddlers
Finding Christmas gifts for toddlers, those little kids around 1 – 2 years of age, can be a lot of fun because there are so many options for this age group.
On the other hand, the sheer number of options can make choosing a Christmas gift for the toddler in your life overwhelming.
Use this list of hand-picked gift ideas to help you find just the thing for your toddler this year.
Toys & Subscription Boxes
This number train set includes a buildable locomotive and three wagons, bricks decorated with the numbers 0 through 9, two child LEGO DUPLO figures, plus a cat figure.
Your toddler can build and rebuild the colorful number train building kit while role-playing with the DUPLO people and animal figures.
Handmade, whimsical items for kids, made right here in Grand Rapids!
Multicultural dolls, double-sided and adjustable aprons for kids (with pockets!), giant slug stuffed animals, dress-up face masks, and more.
Custom orders like pet ornaments, baby gift sets, and inspiring pennants make for unique gift opportunities.
This Lowell, MI Etsy business makes baby milestone markers, wooden & acrylic alphabet puzzles, custom wooden name puzzles, shape puzzles, numeric puzzles & more.
A great first game for toddlers or preschoolers, Go Away Monster is simple enough to be understood by 2 or 3-year-olds, yet interesting enough for the rest of the family.
Players reach into the bag to grab a game piece for your board (you want to get a piece for your bedroom) but be careful – you could pull out a monster instead!
Local Shops with Gifts for Toddlers
Nostalgia Candy along with fun candy for the kids. Also fudge, toffee, salt water taffy, caramels, chocolate coffee beans, nuts, specialty chocolates and popcorn.
209 Washington Ave, Grand Haven, MI 49417
Over 100 years and five generations strong, the Fabiano family invites you for an old-fashioned friendly experience while shopping for homemade chocolates, fresh roasted nuts and famous Fabiano ice cream Nutty Paddle Pops. Nostalgic to current, choosing a gift is easy at The Holland Peanut Store!
46 East 8th St, Holland, MI 49423
Rocket Fizz has the largest selection of candy and soda ever found in one store. Hundreds of sodas from microbreweries all over the world + almost every candy imaginable.
2090 Celebration Drive, Suite 122, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Locally owned and operated, they specialize in high quality toys, games and gifts for kids of all ages.
63 Courtland St, Rockford, MI 49341
Children's and adult books specially curated to be diverse and inclusive. Also has many gifts and books by local artists.
1035 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Local Experience Gifts for Toddlers
GIVE memberships or passes FOR:
- Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
- The Mud Room
- Legacy Stables & Karin’s Horse Connection
- Air Zoo Aerospace & Science Center
- Goldfish Swim School. Give swimming lessons or their holiday special.
- Toddler Time at Craig’s Cruisers.
- Lewis Farms. It’s also a petting zoo, a produce market, a playground, and more!
- Catch Air. The kids won’t want to miss the bubble dance party in between climbing, sliding, and jumping around.
- EverPlay Cafe. Coffee for the grownups, creative play for the littles.
- John Ball Zoo. So many animals to see, inside and out, plus play areas. 2 and under free!
- Frederick Meijer Gardens. Fantastic children’s garden and so much else to explore. 2 and under free!
Gift Ideas: Preschoolers
Preschoolers are into everything and oh-so curious, which makes gift-giving to this age group precious.
You’ll start to see them engage in outings and likely they will remember the experiences you gift them for a long time.
Toys & Subscription Boxes
Swingset: Having your own little playground is a life-saver.
Depending on your budget and space, you can purchase a simple set with just swings or more deluxe sets with a slide, climber, and more.
You can find wooden, metal, or plastic swing sets.
Make sure your swing set is properly weather-treated to survive Michigan winters. Some swings are not made to withstand snow and ice.
Sensory Boxes: This Etsy shop mom creates personalized sensory boxes in a variety of themes including dinosaurs, princesses and space.
Kits come in a reusable box filled with homemade Playdough, kinetic sand, and a variety of other items centered on the box's theme - all tied with a bow and ready to gift.
The Sneaky, Snacky Squirrel Game & Board Book: No reading required.
Your forest friends are hungry and need help. Spin the spinner, pick up the matching acorn with the Squirrel Squeezer and place it in your log.
The first player to collect 5 acorns wins.
Preschoolers learn about colors as they help squirrels find their acorns, as well as matching skills and taking turns.
Go Away Monster!: A great first game for toddlers or preschoolers, Go Away Monster is simple enough to be understood by 2 or 3-year-olds, yet interesting enough for the rest of the family.
Players reach into the bag to grab a game piece for your board (you want to get a piece for your bedroom) but be careful – you could pull out a monster instead!
Local Shops with Gifts for Preschoolers
Experience Gifts for Preschoolers
GIVE memberships or passes FOR:
- Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
- The Mud Room
- Allegan Event
- Air Zoo Aerospace & Science Center
- Academy of Music in Grand Rapids / Jenison Academy of Music
- Legacy Stables & Karin’s Horse Connection
- Goldfish Swim School
- Lewis Farms. It’s also a petting zoo, a produce market, a playground, and more!
- Catch Air. The kids won’t want to miss the bubble dance party in between climbing, sliding, and jumping around.
- John Ball Zoo. So many animals to see, inside and out, plus play areas.
- Frederick Meijer Gardens. Fantastic children’s garden and so much else to explore.
- Grand Rapids Public Museum. Three levels of fun to explore including a children’s play area.