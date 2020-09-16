How to Get Smack In the Middle of Michigan Fall Colors: 9 Thrilling Adventures for 2020

9 Exciting Ways to Experience Michigan Fall Colors
You Will Want to Get Out of the Car
Michiganders know that fall colors are worth stopping for.
Yes, we’re lucky to have beautiful scenic drives all over the mitten state for our motoring enjoyment.
But, if you’re tired of looking out the car window and want to take your fall color tour adventure up a notch, here are some adventurous Michigan fall color tour ideas that will get you out of the car and into the action.
We suggest using the Smoky Mountains interactive color finder map to help with timing your fall color adventures.
MI FALL COLOR TOUR EXPERIENCES
The big questions are, who will you invite to join in on your fall color adventures?
And which one to do first??!
Take a look at this map to help you decide:
And then hit the road for your fall foliage adventure!
1) Saddle Up and See the Colors on Horseback
Swap the car for a horse and you’re ready to off-road your way through the color-changing forests of Michigan.
Even novice riders can take in the beauty of fall on a guided trail ride.
Many places offer one-hour rides and will coach you through what you need to know for a successful horseback experience.
Where to Find West Michigan Fall Color Trail Rides:
- Karin’s Horse Connection in Caledonia, MI
- Healey’s Outback Ranch in Stanwood, MI
- Stony Lake Stables in New Era, MI
2) Take a $5 Chairlift for Maximum Color Views
On select Fridays and Sundays in September and October, you can ride the chairlift at Crystal Mountain to panoramic views of three counties during the peak of the fall color season.
Maybe even better than the view is the price: It’s just $5 per person. Ages 8 and under ride free with a paying adult. Free to houseguests.
And… a cash bar available at the top of the mountain!
Tickets are available for purchase at Crystal Mountain at the base of the Crystal Clipper.
*Dogs and beverages are not permitted on all chairlifts.
Crystal Mountain
12500 Crystal Mountain Dr. Thompsonville, MI 49683
Photo: Crystal Mountain Resort
3) Make it a Double with the Autumn Color Train & Riverboat Tour Combo to Tahquamenon Falls
Get yourself to the Upper Penisula for this double delight.
The Toonerville Train and Trolley is special in the summer, but it’s even more divine come fall.
Because the colors in the U.P. change sooner than in Michigan’s lower peninsula, the tour dates only go into early October. This is one trip you’ll want to book ASAP.
When you go, be sure to plan to be gone for the whole day. This wilderness tour is 6.5 hours long.
You’ll start with a 35-minute narrow-gauge train ride, followed by a 2-hour riverboat cruise to Tahquamenon Falls, where you’ll dock for 75 minutes. Take this time to make the short hike to the Upper Tahquamenon Falls overlook.
After the stopover, rejoin the group and ride the riverboat and train as they retrace their route back to Soo Junction, MI.
You may see wildlife like bears and deer along the way.
Toonerville Trolley & Riverboat Tours
7195 Co Rd 381, Soo Junction, MI 49000
4) Rodger, We’re Going Up for a Scenic Airplane Tour
Orchard Beach Aviation in Manistee will take you high in the sky for super fall color views – starting at just $30 per person.
Manistee is home to the far-reaching (over a half-million acres) Manistee National Forest, as well as miles and miles of beautiful Lake Michigan shoreline. This sweet pairing makes for vivid lake views punctuated by endless acres of fall color.
When seen from a bird’s point of view, it’s unforgettable.
Orchard Beach Aviation at Manistee Blacker Airport
2323 Airport Rd, Manistee, MI 49660
Photo: Orchard Beach Aviation
5) Off Road it Through a Colorful Canopy
Big Bear Adventures in Indian River, Michigan is opening up their ATV tours for fall colors this year and we think that’s a good thing.
Up to 12 riders can be accommodated for each fall color tour using their complete fleet of vehicles.
They have (1) 4-seat ATV, two side-by-side ATVs (2 seats), and two 2-up quad riders (2 seats).
Passengers must be 12 years or older to ride on a 2-up vehicle and 6 years or older to ride in a side-by- side.
Big Bear Adventures
4271 S Straits Hwy, Indian River, MI 49749
6) Hike to the Empire Bluff Boardwalk
The boardwalk at Empire Bluff Trail in the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is a sight to behold at any time of year.
But in autumn? It’s otherworldly.
The 1.5-mile round trip trail starts by winding up and over forested hills and valleys until you reach the top of the dune.
It’s at this point you’ll find a lengthy boardwalk with dune-soaked views stretching for miles in all directions.
Plan to arrive for sunset and the color dial turns up in intensity even more.
Empire Bluff Trail, Honor, MI 49640
7) I’d Rather Be River Rafting
If you’re prone to tipping, floating a river in the fall might not be at the top of your idea list – especially if I told you there’s a river in lower Michigan with a little whitewater.
Well, there is such a river – the Pine River – and I have a solution for you: fall river rafting.
The Pine River has a section of Class I rapids that will definitely test your canoeing abilities but are easily handled by a river raft.
If you put in at Peterson and get out at Low Bridge, you’ll experience the rapids. It’s about a 3.5 hour float time for that trip.
Work with the good people at Pine River Paddlesports to hook you up with equipment, drop-off, and pick up.
Pine River Paddlesport
9590 M-37, Wellston, MI 49689
Photo: Pine River Paddlesports
8) Find Yourself a Cabin Up in the Trees
Make it a multi-day fall color adventure by booking yourself a stay in a cabin surrounded by woods -like this high-up Airbnb in Saugatuck.
Not only do you get to experience treetop views here, but the cabin also is perched high enough to see the harbor, too.
The wrap-around deck is pretty amazing, too.
It’s a pretty big place at 4000 square feet. The 5 bedrooms make this a pretty perfect multi-family fall retreat.
9) Zip Line Through a Colorful Canopy
Running through mid-October, the Boyne Highlands Ziplind Adventure is another adrenaline pumping way to experience the Michigan fall colors.
This 2.5-hour tour takes you from the top of the mountain down the hill and through the canopy, as well as over the 100-foot rope bridge.
If you’re looking for fresh air, speed, and big views, this is a must-do.
Adventure Center at Boyne Highlands
500 Highland Dr, Harbor Springs, MI 49740
Photo: Boyne Mountain Resort
BONUS IDEA: Take a Horse-Drawn Elk Viewing Carriage Ride Through the Colors
The Northeast side of the mitten is home to Thunder Bay Resort.
Most people don’t realize that, in addition to their popular golf course, this resort is also home to a 160-acre Elk preserve.
Thunder Bay offers Elk Viewing Carriage Rides (and sleigh rides) most any time of the year, but they are extra special in the fall when the colors are most vibrant.
You can even book a package getaway that includes a fall color Elk Viewing Carriage Ride, Gourmet Dinner & Wine Tasting if you’re so inclined!
Thunder Bay Resort
27800 M-32, Hillman, MI 49746
Photos: Tripadvisor
Know of Any Other Fall Color Adventures?
Leave a comment and let us know – we’re always on the hunt for more fall fun!