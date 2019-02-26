What Your Family Should Know Before Moving to GR

Are you considering a move to Grand Rapids? If so, you should know that Grand Rapids is Michigan’s best kept secret.

The best things about living in GR is that we have the convenient big city amenities with the homey small town feel. Navigating to and within downtown is quick and easy and we have a variety of suburbs for every family personality.

Our schools are plentiful and full of amazing teachers and programs. We also boast tons of top notch medical resources. You will find lots of friendly folks here, too.

If the snow is holding you back, have no fear. It’s not as bad as it may seem. With all the right outdoor gear, Michigan will be a winter wonderland for you. We have skiing, snowboarding, snowmobiling, sledding, ice skating, you name it. I always say, embrace it and enjoy it!

I think the best thing about living here is that when winter melts away, we enjoy beautiful springs with parks and flowers galore!

Add in the hazy, lazy days of summer with the sunlight glimmering off the lake and the sounds of the waves hitting the shore – it’s like heaven.

You’d think that epic summers make us rebel against fall but we actually love fall in Michigan. It’s colorful, beautiful and delicious. We have apple orchards and pumpkin patches to assist in allll the delicious pie-making.

In Michigan, it’s really hard to pick a favorite season.