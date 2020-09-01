Your Big List of Fall Festivals & Fairs in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Fall Festivals for 2020
The fun doesn’t end just because summer is over! Here in Michigan, the fall brings a whole new batch of excitement. Apples and pumpkins… logging and salmon? Sure!
But this year, fall festivals will be different. As an outdoors activity, many fairs can still go on in some form. Some fair organizers have reimagined their fair, others have cancelled, and others are forging on, trusting that visitors wear masks and practice social distancing.
If you’re ready to venture out to a beautiful Grand Rapids fall fair, here’s the which fairs are happening, and how.
Autumn Fairs & Festivals in West Michigan
SEPTEMBER FAIRS & FESTIVALS
Muskegon Polish Festival: Drive-Thru Dinner Only for 2020
1014 W. Hackley Ave Muskegon, Michigan 49441
» September 4, 2020
The Muskegon Polish Festival takes place over Labor Day weekend at historic Hackley Park in downtown Muskegon, Michigan. The 2-day festival offers Polish food, polka music, polka dancing, a kids area, and much more. In response to COVID-19, this year will offer a drive-thru dinner from 4-8pm on Friday, September 4th at the Polish Falcons Club, a 50/50 raffle and live music.
Newaygo Logging Festival
28 State Rd. Newaygo MI 49337
» September 5-6, 2020
There is something for everyone at this years Logging Festival. Kids of all ages can enjoy chainsaw carvings, lumberjack competitions, horse pulls, arts & crafts vendors, the BBQ, hot dogs and more, plus a Parade!
Allegan County Fair- CANCELED
1014 W. Hackley Ave Muskegon, Michigan 49441
» September 11-19, 2020
This yearly county fair regularly hosts large music acts, animal shows, Taste of the Allegan County Fair, off-road demo derby, harness horse racing, midway carnival rides & concessions, as well as a rodeo and monster truck show. A tractor pull and demolition derby are also part of the fun.
Michigan Irish Music Festival- CANCELED
1071 7th Street, Muskegon, Michigan 49441
» September 17-20, 2020
Featuring live Irish entertainment daily under six large covered stages, from traditional Irish and folk music to contemporary Celtic rock to storytelling and Irish dance. The festival has activities for all ages including a Cultural and Dance Stage, Wee Ones’ Area, and shopping at two locations – the Irish Market and the Irish Store.
Grand Haven Salmon Festival- CANCELED
Downtown Grand Haven, Michigan 49417
» September 18-19, 2020
The Salmon Festival marks the passing of summer, celebrates the fall harvest season and salmon migration. The festival theme is arts, education, and entertainment and assures the residents and visitors alike a unique opportunity to learn about the region’s natural assets, while experiencing the cultural appeal of the area through music, art, entertainment, history and education.
Fallasburg Arts Festival- VIRTUAL
» September 19-20, 2020
The 2-day, outdoor event typically features over 100 unique fine art and fine craft booths, food booths, children’s craft area, craft demonstrations, and music performed on an outdoor stage. This year’s Fallasburg Arts Festival will go on, but not in the usual live format that festival lovers have grown accustomed to. In reaction to COVID-19 concerns, LowellArts is presenting a virtual version of the festival with as much of the fun and flavor of past festivals as can be imagined.
OCTOBER FAIRS & FESTIVALS
Red Flannel Festival – CANCELED
Cedar Springs, MI 49319
» October 3, 2020
The Red Flannel Festival was founded in 1939 and celebrates the old fashioned “union suit” long, red flannel underwear! Featuring an Arts & Craft Show, Queen Scholarship Pageant, Grand Parade, Car Show, Children’s Parade, Horseshoe Throwing Contest, Lumberjack Supper, Rotary Chicken BBQ and much more!
Urban HayDay – CANCELED
Cedar Springs, MI 49319
» October 17, 2020
Join us in downtown Hudsonville for a day filled with cider, donuts, hayrides, pony rides, and so much more! Urban Hayday provides families with the chance to take part in everything fall, festive, and fun!
1 thought on “Your Big List of Fall Festivals & Fairs in Grand Rapids”
Allegan county fair is also in September.