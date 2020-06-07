Petting Zoos, Farms and Other Animal Encounters Around West Michigan

Western Michigan is for (Animal) Lovers
Looking for a petting zoo, farm animals, or a place to ride horses? We’ve found over 20 area zoos, petting zoos, farms and sanctuaries to visit across West Michigan.
Every family has at least one kid who is passionate about animals, and these petting zoos and farms are their zen place. They can see all sorts of amazing creatures up close. At many of these destinations your kid can pet, feed and maybe even hold an animal!
*Please check with venues before heading out, especially this summer. Petting zoos and farms are working to reopen after the stay at home order has lifted, and may have new open times or visitor rules for safety.
01: John Ball Zoo
John Ball Zoo has everything you’d expect in a zoo… and more! Offering camel rides, a funicular, lions, tigers, bears, monkeys, and a petting zoo, there is something for everyone. The Zoo is built on a hillside, so come prepared to walk. It is stroller-friendly, but some find it easier to use a child carrier.
1300 W Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504 | (616) 336-4300
02: Humane Society of West Michigan
Sign up for one of their monthly Family Drop In Days. Children must be 5 years or older (10 years or older to work with dogs). Spots are limited, so registration is required. A $10 donation is requested to help cover the cost of staffing this program. Other kid friendly opportunities are available- check out the website for the latest events!
3077 Wilson Dr. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534 | (616) 453-8900
03: Blandford Nature Center
Between the wildlife and the farm animals, there are opportunities everywhere at Blandford Nature Center to get close to animals! Many of their resident animals are used for educational programs: both on the grounds and on excursions to local schools and other facilities.
1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504 | (616) 735-6240
04: Legacy Stables (Karin’s Horse Connection)
This is a horse lovers’ playground where horse lovers can connect with horses in many different ways. Programs available include vaulting, riding, therapeutic riding, 4-H, birthday parties, and own-a-horse camp!
8001 Patterson Ave. SE, Caledonia, MI 49316 | (616) 570-1106
05: Critter Barn
Opportunities abound at Critter Barn to interact with rabbits, chickens, ducks, cats, hogs, cows, sheep, goats, donkeys, turkeys, pot-bellied pigs, geese, a pony and a horse! From feeding, to petting, to caring for the animals and learning all about them, Critter Barn has it all! Please visit their website before you go to learn more about what’s awaiting you at the Critter Barn!
9275 Adams Street, Zeeland, MI 49464 | (616) 748-1110
07: Coopersville Farm Museum
Visit on the last Saturday of the month for Kids, Crafts and Critters to participate in their indoor petting zoo, featuring small and baby farm animals for holding and learning about, to corn shelling, a bead table, rope making and more!
375 Main Street, Coopersville, Michigan 49404 | (616) 997-8555
08: Schwallier’s Country Basket
Primarily an autumn spot, most of Schwallier’s Country Basket activities are free! Goats, bunnies, kittens, chickens, and the occasional dog, Schwallier’s lets you get up close and personal with most of them. Get in the pen and pet the bunnies, or feed the goats! If you take a stroller, make it a jogger; this is an orchard and not friendly to umbrella-type strollers.
1185 9 Mile NW, Sparta, MI 49345 | (616) 785-9896
09: Deer Tracks Junction
Petting zoo, deer, yak, elk, goats, stagecoach tours and ice cream! Where else are you going to get this close to a deer?
7850 14 Mile Rd, Cedar Springs, MI 49319 | (616) 863-3337
10: Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park
Located on 80 acres of land, Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park is a unique, hands-on experience for the entire family. The park boasts a distinct collection of exotic animals and reptiles, and the variety and dynamic atmosphere make Boulder Ridge anything but your average zoo.
8313 Pratt Lake SE, Alto, MI 49302 | (616) 868-6711
11: Dairy Discovery
Bottle feed a newborn calf and learn all about dairy cows in the Dairy Discovery Farm tours! Explore in the straw fort, get lost in the straw maze, play in the corn box and meet animal friends.
12877 84th St. SE, Alto, MI 49302 | (616) 293-0432
12: Fellinlove Farm
Described as one of Michigan’s hidden gems, this farm in Holland was created to be a place where their daughters with disabilities could work. Fellin Love is also dedicated to making their farm accessible when able. Families love this petting zoo and the beautiful farm which is home to an African Tortoise, New Zealand pigs, rare Fell horses, a koi pond, bunnies, Yoga with Goats and so much more.
6364 144th Ave, Holland, MI 49423 | (616) 335-8761
13: DeGraaf Nature Center
If you have 20 minutes or 2 hours, you will enjoy exploring the woodland, shrub, marsh and pond trails of this 18 acre nature preserve located within Holland city limits. The Brower Interpretive Center is brimming with informative and hands-on displays and live animal exhibits.
600 Graafschap Road, Holland, MI 49423 | (616) 355-1057
14: Nelis’ Dutch Village
Children delight in feeding the farm animals, visiting the petting zoo and interacting with the farm animals including, “Taking A Goat For A Walk.” The rides are age appropriate and include the giant wooden shoe slide, the restored antique carousel, and the “big swing” – the popular Zweefmolen (Dutch Swing Ride).
12350 James Street, Holland, MI 49424 | (616) 396-1475
15: Double R Ranch
Offers camping, and while you’re there, go out on a horseback ride, canoe on the sparkling Flat River, tube with the family, or enjoy a game of golf on the 9-hole course!
4424 Whites Bridge Rd, Belding, MI 48809 | (616) 794-0520
16: Kalamazoo Nature Center
Visit Lacey the Haflinger horse, Neo the pig, and all your farmyard favorites during the summer and weekends through September. There are a variety of Family Programs that focus on animals – Creature Features, Farmyard Wednesdays and other opportunities.
357 W. E Ave, Kalamazoo, MI | 269-381-1574
17: Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery
Feed and view fish on the giant show pond, which include some sturgeon that are over 5 feet in length!
34270 County Road 652, Mattawan, MI | 269-668-2876
18: Binder Park Zoo
433 acres of animal-filled wonder in natural forests and wetlands. This zoo offers the rare opportunity for you to get up close and personal with a giraffe feeding!
7400 Division Drive, Battle Creek, MI 49014 | (269) 979-1351
19: Anderson & Girls Orchards
This farm offers a wide variety of animals not found anywhere else in Montcalm County. He has everything from reindeer to camels to hedgehogs to lemurs. Don’t forget to visit the goats!
2985 N Sheridan Road, Stanton, MI, 48888 | (989) 831-4228
20: Lewis Farm Market
A seasonal market, the Lewis Farm Market boasts a huge petting farm featuring a camel, zebus, llamas, alpacas, fallow deer, goats, miniature horses and donkeys, pheasants, peacocks, ducks, parakeets, emus, wallabies, prairie dogs, and cats! Also found here are pedal carts, giant jumping pillows, honeybee observation area, rubber duck race, wagon rides and much more!
4180 West M-20, New Era, Michigan 49446 | (231) 861-5730
21: Scidmore Park Petting Zoo
See llamas, python snakes, pot-bellied pigs, and much more! Make sure to check out the rabbits and hedgehogs too.
112 Spring Street, Three Rivers, MI | 269-273-1845
22: Country Dairy
Tour the farm and learn about the milking process and visit the cows. Learn about making cheese and tour the factory. Includes a wagon ride. Finish up with glasses of chocolate milk and samples of cheese curds.
3476 S 80th Ave, New Era, Michigan 49446 | (231) 861-4636
23: Double JJ Resort
This resort offers many horse-related options. Choose from trail rides, private lessons, and more.
5900 S Water Rd, New Era MI, 49446 | (231) 894-4444
24: Stony Lake Stables (formerly Rainbow Ranch)
Another place to get your horse fix, Stony Lake Stables is ready for riders as young as one-year old (they ride in a double saddle with an adult.) Horse-drawn sleigh and hay rides are also available.
4345 South 44th Ave, New Era, MI 49446 | (231) 861-4445
25: Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary
This wildlife sanctuary houses hundreds of rescued reptiles that are able to live comfortably for the remainder of their lives. Check out the alligators, tortoises, lizards, and even birds and fish. The animals vary in age and size, from babies to “Godzilla,” a 30-year-old, ten-foot alligator that weighs over 350 pounds!
1698 M-66, Athens, MI | 269-729-4802
21 thoughts on "Petting Zoos, Farms and Other Animal Encounters Around West Michigan"
Is there anywhere in West Michigan that offers the opportunity to milk a cow by hand?
Check out our farm Fellinlove Farm in Holland, MI 49423
http://Www.fellinlovefarm.com
Check out our farm Fellinlove Farm in Holland, MI 49423
Anderson and Girls Orchard should be included in this listing. It's located in Stanton. It is wonderful and free. They operate off of donations.
You left out Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary! It's in Athens, MI, just down 66! Took our cubs there last summer. Had a blast. Got to feed the gators!
Thank you! When we update this list we'll make sure to include them and make this "18 Places to Get Close To Animals In West Michigan".
#10 has zebus, what is that?
A zebu is a type of cattle! Like a cow with a large hump on it's back. Also spelled 'cebu'.
