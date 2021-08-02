20+ Apple Orchards Perfect for Apple Picking in West MI

Apple Picking: “Pure Michigan” Family Tradition

Growing up in Michigan, my favorite family outings were to local fruit farms.

There was nothing better than eating fresh fruit directly off of the bush or tree. As a parent, this has become one of my favorite activities with my kids.

My kids can eat their weight in fresh fruit and it’s a snack I feel good about them eating.

When cool mornings and crisp fall air start to settle in, that’s when my mind turns to apple picking, the yummy things we’ll make with our apples, and the other fun fall activities we’re in for when we visit the apple orchard.