20+ Apple Orchards Perfect for Apple Picking in West MI

Apple Picking: “Pure Michigan” Family Tradition
Growing up in Michigan, my favorite family outings were to local fruit farms.
There was nothing better than eating fresh fruit directly off of the bush or tree. As a parent, this has become one of my favorite activities with my kids.
My kids can eat their weight in fresh fruit and it’s a snack I feel good about them eating.
When cool mornings and crisp fall air start to settle in, that’s when my mind turns to apple picking, the yummy things we’ll make with our apples, and the other fun fall activities we’re in for when we visit the apple orchard.
We’re Spoiled by Michigan Apples
I used to take our apples for granted.
But, as I’ve grown older I’ve learned that Michigan is a special place that has the perfect climate for fruit growing – including apples.
That’s not the case everywhere.
Turns out, the sometimes-wacky lake effect weather we get in Michigan actually creates the perfect formula for growing apples. The heavy snow, humid summers, and delays in spring and fall are good things when it comes to apple growing.
Our proximity to the Great Lakes and our rich soil complete this perfect growing storm. While an orange tree wouldn’t love our chilly winters, apple trees are very hardy and love the cold.
The very weather we shake our heads at and joke about creates ideal growing conditions for the best apples in the world, making Michigan the third-largest apple-producing state.
I’m glad to know this crazy weather mix is actually good for something!
Michigan Apple Trivia
How Much Do You Know About Our Apples?
– Michigan is home to 825 family-run apple farms.
– There are more than 200 farm markets, cider mills, and u-pick orchards in our state.
– Apple Picking season in West Michigan typically runs from late August through October.
– 11.3 million commercially-producing apple trees are located in Michigan.
– Michigan apples are distributed to retailers and supermarkets in more than 30 states.
What Month is Best for Apple Picking?
Knowing when to head to the apple orchard is the first step in having a great U-Pick experience.
Every year, the Michigan Apple Committee releases an apple harvest schedule.
As you can see, harvest times vary with the type of apple.
Apple Picking times will also depend on which part of the state you are in.
For the most part, though, you can count on finding U Pick apples at apple orchards from late August through October.
You’ll want to confirm with your apple picking farm before heading out, though. Apples ripen at different times every year and orchard policies change on a yearly basis, too.
Guide to Apple Orchards in West Michigan
Use this apple orchards guide to get out and enjoy the cooler weather.
From August to October, Grand Rapids area families can visit a U Pick orchard and enjoy the experience of picking their own apples from a tree!
Before You Go Apple Picking
It’s a good idea to CALL AHEAD before you head out to pick apples or head to a pumpkin patch.
Some places on this list are only open by reservation.
When you call, ask:
“How’s the picking?”
All U-pick days are not created equal. Aim for a day where the fruit is plentiful and close together and the picking will be easier, especially for younger kids.
“What type of payment do you accept?” and “What’s the price?”
Be prepared to bring cash. Some places take checks. Smaller operations may not have the ability to accept credit cards.
“Is there a restroom?”
It’s a good idea to know the status of the facilities, especially if you’re bringing kids along.
“How do we find you?”
Often, the address listed by a farm is for the main farmhouse, office, or farm market. And it can be really hard for a GPS to pinpoint a field of strawberries if it doesn’t have its own separate address. So, go old-fashioned and get directions when you call.
“What do we need to bring?”
Bringing your own containers to transport your fruit home is common across West Michigan.
*Don’t forget that most farms only accept cash or check, so call ahead to confirm!
3025 6 Mile Rd, Grand Rapids, MI 49544
Apple Picking Details
Please CONTACT THEM for specific picking hours and availability.
Pricing for u-pick varies from season to season depending on the success of the growing season.
Varieties available for apple picking may include:
Galas, Jona Gold, Empire, Yellow Delicious, Honeycrisp, and more.
Apple Orchard in Alpine Township
More About this Apple Orchard
Edwin Dunneback purchased the farm in 1922. He farmed 170 acres of apples, peaches, corn, hay, and a herd of dairy cows.
Today, this is a fifth-generation family farm.
The barn was built in 1938 and is now home to a fresh produce market, gift shop, bakery, kitchen & taproom.
U-pick fruit, sunflowers, a corn maze, playground, pumpkin patch, hayrides, and other events round out their offerings.
What to Do with the Apples You Picked
Fresh apples will last a long time if stored in a cool, dry location, but if you have a large quantity, there are many different ways you can use them.
What I love about apple picking is that our perfect conditions produce such a delicious, sweet apple that you really don’t have to add much to it.
I make applesauce every year and I never put a drop of sugar in it, because it just doesn’t need it!
You can also go sparingly on the sweetener in pies and other desserts because the flavor of the apples shining through is all you need for flavor perfection.
In addition to making applesauce and freezing it to enjoy throughout the year, I like to make an apple pie or apple crisp.
I often make an extra pie to freeze and pull out later for Thanksgiving and Christmas (Just defrost then bake as usual!)
If you want to get more creative with your apples, check out the recipe section of the Michigan Apple Committee’s website.
They have a guide of recipes sorted by category: beverages, sides, main dishes, and desserts to name a few.
I can’t wait to dig into some of these recipes with my apples this year…if my kids don’t eat them all first!