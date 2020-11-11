25+ Indoor Play Areas Near Grand Rapids for Toddlers, Big Kids and maybe even Grownups

Indoor Play Areas are in Demand Year-Round in Michigan

Living in West Michigan, we experience everything from sub-zero wind chills to excessive heat warnings, which means as parents, we have to get creative when it comes to planning activities for our families. Enter the Indoor Playground.

While Michigan weather can make outdoor play a challenge at times (or also super fun), it doesn’t have to affect your family’s ability to spend time together.

Kids play places are a great option for:

the rainy days of spring

the hot humid days of summer where you want air-conditioned kids play places

the bitter cold days of winter where you just want to burn off some energy

Right now indoor play has been impacted by the pandemic. If you feel comfortable venturing out, your family will benefit from smaller capacities at these places, giving you more room to play, as well as increased sanitary measures.

Table of Contents

Top Voted Indoor Play Places »

Indoor Play Map »

Activity Centers »

Bowling, Skating, Gyms & More »

Hands on Learning Fun »

Toddler Play Places »

Big Kid Indoor Play Ideas »

Free Indoor Play »