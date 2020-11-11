25+ Indoor Play Areas Near Grand Rapids for Toddlers, Big Kids and maybe even Grownups

Information in this article was current as of 11/11/2020.
Indoor Play Areas are in Demand Year-Round in Michigan
Living in West Michigan, we experience everything from sub-zero wind chills to excessive heat warnings, which means as parents, we have to get creative when it comes to planning activities for our families. Enter the Indoor Playground.
While Michigan weather can make outdoor play a challenge at times (or also super fun), it doesn’t have to affect your family’s ability to spend time together.
Kids play places are a great option for:
- the rainy days of spring
- the hot humid days of summer where you want air-conditioned kids play places
- the bitter cold days of winter where you just want to burn off some energy
Right now indoor play has been impacted by the pandemic. If you feel comfortable venturing out, your family will benefit from smaller capacities at these places, giving you more room to play, as well as increased sanitary measures.
INDOOR PLAY PLACES – WHOLE FAMILY FUN
Having indoor play areas on your radar is a must! A room filled with inflatables and trampolines are what dreams are made of for most kids. (And even some moms and dads…)
Spend hours climbing, jumping, and sliding on inflatables at Catch Air, one of the largest indoor playgrounds in Grand Rapids.
Defy gravity at Altitude Trampoline Park, Sky Zone Trampoline Park or Rebounderz Indoor Trampoline.
Arcade games are a classic kids indoor play option. Visit Chuck E. Cheese or AJ’s Fun Center for arcade games. Step it up a notch at Craig’s Cruisers to race each other on go-karts or head over to Great Lakes Glow Golf to putt the ball under black lights for a unique miniature golf experience.
Do it all, virtually, at Amped Virtual Reality. At this indoor play area for kids, they can explore the ocean and ride a roller coaster, all in one spot.
INDOOR PLAY AREA FOR KIDS: CATCH AIR
Catch Air can provide hours of fun for children and caretakers alike! From Tiny Town, for our younger guests, to a three-story structure with slides and obstacle courses and even a Nerf ball shooting area! Additionally, there is a bouncy house maze and a bouncy castle slide. We encourage parents to safely play with their children on most of the toys!
We have walk-in hours from 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM Monday-Thursday, 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM Friday and Saturday and 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM on Sundays. We also specialize in parties which can be held during business hours or after business hours for a private experience for you and your guests!
CONTACT INFO for the Kids Play Place:
2978 28th St SE, Kentwood, MI 49512
616-200-6956
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
INDOOR PLAY AREA FOR KIDS: AMPED VIRTUAL REALITY
AMPED VIRTUAL REALITY has 4.9 STARS ON GOOGLE!!
PERFECT for the entire family! Freshman Anne can draw with light or give herself a fright! Mom can swim with dolphins while Dad and fifth-grader John battle zombies together! 4-year old Susie loves Fruit Ninja or being inside a Disney movie.
EVERYONE enjoys Virtual Reality – there are over 40 experiences, including multi-player options: enter MINECRAFT, swing like Spider-man, play Beat Saber, Superhot, Angry Birds, Fruit Ninja or Baby Hands, complete spy missions (like an escape room), be in a DISNEY movie, Create 3-D art, swim with dolphins, or travel the world!
CONTACT INFO for the Kids Play Place:
2923 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512
616-608-5508
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
INDOOR PLAY AREA FOR KIDS: ALTITUDE TRAMPOLINE PARK
With 14,000 square feet of indoor trampolines and other awesome amenities, this place is jumping! It is our hope that parents and children alike will appreciate a new destination for active, family entertainment in a safe and clean environment!
CONTACT INFO for the Kids Play Place:
3495 Alpine Avenue Northwest, Walker, MI 49544
616-419-3146
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
INDOOR PLAY AREA FOR KIDS: CRAIG’S CRUISERS
“Where the fun never ends!”
Craig’s Cruisers is West Michigan’s Largest Family Fun Center with 120,000 square feet of indoor fun! Attractions and offerings include:
- Indoor Go-Karts
- Laser Tag
- Ninja Course
- Cruiser Coaster
- Bumper Cars
- Trampoline Park
- Huge Arcade
- Buffet with menu featuring salad, pasta, pizza, dessert and beverages
Craig’s Cruisers offers fun for all ages. Contact us or visit our website to learn about our specials and packages!
CONTACT INFO for the Kids Play Place:
5730 Clyde Park Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
616-530-2900
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
INDOOR PLAY AREA FOR KIDS: GREAT LAKES GLOW GOLF
Great Lakes Glow Golf is your place for fun! We feature 18 holes of miniature golf played under black light utilizing ultraviolet visual artistry. We also have party rooms for private parties, a modest arcade of approximately 25 games, concession style food and drink options, and novelties for redemption and purchase.
CONTACT INFO for the Kids Play Place:
2494 Plainfield Ave, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-279-2111
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
KIDS PLAY PLACES TO GET YOU MOVING
Nothing beats cabin fever better than some action-packed indoor play areas for kids.
If your kids like to tumble, jump or swing, try out R-Athletics, Gymco or For the Kidz for unending open gym fun.
Check out Tarry Hall, Jumpin Jupiter Skate Center, Kentwood Fun Spot or Roller Fox Skating Center for some roller-skating fun. Or if you feel like cooling down on a hot summer day, stop in at Walker Ice and Fitness, Southside Ice Arena or Griff’s Icehouse and practice your ice-skating skills.
When you need to include some adventure in your indoor playground, climb the rock wall at Grand Rapids Salvation Army Kroc Center or try an indoor ropes course at Allegan Event Center.
Be active and have a little friendly competition playing laser tag at Battle GR .
If winter weather has you dreaming of summer, you can relive some of those summer memories at an indoor swim facility. Holland Community Aquatic Center will keep kids entertained with their splash pad, zip line and water slide. Or splash around at Goldfish Swim School’s family swim time, Kentwood Public Schools Aquatic Center, Salvation Army Kroc Center or Forest Hills Public School Community and Aquatic Center.
INDOOR PLAY AREA FOR KIDS: BATTLEGR TACTICAL GAMES
At BattleGR Tactical Games, our indoor laser tag games are inclusive and do not allow players to get tagged out. We offer several different mission/objective based games to keep the game fun and interesting, much like the video games played today. We also have competitive leagues.
We are unlike any other laser tag in West Michigan and cater group’s needs. Call us or find out more about our monthly specials like wristband days, Fornite/Battle Royale Day Camp, Teen-ish Nights, Adults Only Nights, and Family Specials.
We offer special group pricing as well as we can come set up at your location.
CONTACT INFO for the Kids Play Place:
284 Dodge Rd NE Suite 100, Comstock Park, MI 49321
616-345-0698
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
INDOOR PLAY AREA FOR KIDS: R-ATHLETICS
R-Athletics is Grand Rapids’ premier Gymnastics, Ninja Zone, Cheer and Rush facility!
R-Athletics offers programs for athletes ages 2 though 18 years of age, including National Champions earning college scholarships. Your child will love the variety of classes and physical activities.
Special Events:
- Date Night Drop-off – 1st and 3rd Saturday 6:00-10:00 PM
- Fun Friday – 2nd and 4th Friday 6:45-8:45 PM
- Lunch and Learn – Tuesday-Thursday 11:00 AM-1:00 PM
- Open Gym Monday – Thursday 2:00-3:00 PM and Saturday 1:00-2:00 PM
Holiday Events including Turkey Trot, Black Friday, Drop/Shop, Skills and Thrills.
Check out our website for all special events.
Call to Schedule a FREE Trial Class!
CONTACT INFO for the Kids Play Place:
2845 Thornhills Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-957-4900
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
INDOOR PLAY AREA FOR KIDS: ALLEGAN EVENT
Conveniently located 30-minutes from Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Holland, Allegan Event is Michigan’s largest indoor ropes course and offers endless adventurous activities for guests of all ages to explore, get active, and make lasting memories. Attractions include the heart-pumping bi-level Sky Trail® ropes course with Sky Rail® zip rails, Sky Tykes® course for small children, QUICKjump free-fall simulation, Vertical Drop Slide, Clip ‘n Climb® walls, and seasonal outdoor zip line spanning the Kalamazoo River. In addition, Allegan Event has added a new arcade with prize redemption, food and beverages, and outdoor patio & game area to relax and refuel.
CONTACT INFO for the Kids Play Place:
439 River Street, Allegan, MI 49010
269-430-3961
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
INDOOR PLAY AREA FOR KIDS: HOLLAND COMMUNITY AQUATIC CENTER
Visit the Holland Community Aquatic Center for some fun in the water! Try the Aqua Track, take the Zipline into the pool, or ride the 150 foot water slide! Little ones can enjoy the Splash Zone that includes tumble buckets, a tire swing and lemon drops.
Call ahead for specific times and pricing or check the website. Age and height requirements apply to some features.
CONTACT INFO for the Kids Play Place:
550 Maple Ave, Holland, MI 49423
616-393-7595
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
INDOOR PLAY AREA FOR KIDS: TARRY HALL ROLLER RINK
Family roller skating at an affordable price. Clean, safe, family fun is what we are all about. Parents pay just $5.00 to skate with your kids.
CONTACT INFO for the Kids Play Place:
3330 Fairlanes SW, Grandville, MI 49418
616-534-8235
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
INDOOR PLAY AREA FOR KIDS: GOLDFISH SWIM SCHOOL
Our shiver-free pool and state-of-the-art swimming facility are simply the back drop to our play-based learning experience. Our teaching philosophy, The Science of Swim Play, is used to build lifesaving water skills that are specially designed to make learning fun through guided play for beginners from four months to twelve years old. Our lessons provide your child with lasting skills, respect of the water, and great memories! Family Swims are also a great way to get your families feet wet. Explore our fun, safe, tropical facility and get a glimpse of the experiences we create for our Goldfish Families.
CONTACT INFO for the Kids Play Place:
2845 Thornhills Ave Suite S, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-259-0725
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
PLAY & LEARN KIDS PLAY PLACES
Yes, you can find an indoor play area for kids that combines fun and play with a little bit of learning! It’s a win-win for both kids and parents.
Sneak in some learning at the Grand Rapids Public Museum where kids can learn in a fresh and interactive way. Add some fun with a carousel ride and prepare to be amazed by our galaxy after a stop at the planetarium.
Admire the exhibits at the Grand Rapids Art Museum or create art yourself at one of the GRAM studio’s drop-in programs — it’s a kids indoor play option most people don’t know about.
Then, spend a whole day at another place known for kids indoor play — the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum (temporarily closed). Build forts, learn about bees, or play at the bubble station.
Libraries offer so much more than just books. Storytimes, arts and crafts, and kids indoor play stations will keep everyone busy on a rainy day. Plan a trip to the Georgetown Township Library, or one of the many branches of the Kent District Library.
Curious about wildlife and plants? There is a kids indoor play area for that! View educational displays at the Bunker Interpretive Center at Calvin University’s Ecosystem Preserve and Native Gardens or enjoy kids indoor play and learning at the Critter Barn’s big red barn.
Hop in the car and head to Portage to visit the Air Zoo Aerospace and Science Museum. Explore their exhibits, enjoy their amusement park rides, and feel like you are flying with their flight simulators.
INDOOR KIDS PLAY PLACES: KENT DISTRICT LIBRARY
Though most of our programs are still online, they are just as exciting, fun and educational as ever! We offer storytimes, STEAM activities, book talks and more. Check out our upcoming programs at kdl.org/events. Tune in, have fun and learn something new from the comfort of your own home.
CONTACT INFO for the Kids Play Place:
Many branches throughout Kent County. Visit kdl.org for a listing of locations.
616-784-2007
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
INDOOR PLAY AREA FOR KIDS: AIR ZOO
The Air Zoo is a highly charged, multi-sensory atmosphere that goes beyond anything you’ve ever seen! They feature 100+ rare and historic air and space artifacts, exciting stories and exhibits, hands-on learning stations and so much more. New policies and procedures, within both buildings, ensure their guests feel safe while they explore the Air Zoo’s engaging and immersive experiences.
Families can enjoy unlimited access to the Air Zoo, as well as more than 1200 ASTC and NARM centers for only $100 year! Check out membership options and come imagine, explore and discover – all year long.
CONTACT INFO for the Kids Play Place:
6151 Portage Rd, Portage, MI 49002
269-382-6555
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
INDOOR PLAY AREA FOR KIDS: GRAND RAPIDS CHILDREN’S MUSEUM
The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is a place where children rule and all are welcome to play, imagine and learn. This hands-on museum includes two floors of rotating and permanent exhibits, so there’s always something new to explore!
Perennial favorites include:
• Shop, eat and bank in Little Grand Rapids
• Surround yourself in a giant bubble in Bubbles
• Find the queen bee in The Live Hive
Daily programs:
• Toddler Time
• Open Paint
• Imagination Laboratory
$9 general admission; $1.75 admission on Thursday Family Nights from 5-8 PM. Family memberships include one year of free admission, starting at just $75/year.
CONTACT INFO for the Kids Play Place:
11 Sheldon Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-235-4726
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
KIDS PLAY PLACES: CRITTER BARN
VISIT THE FARM IN ANY SEASON?
Absolutely! The Critter Barn is home to over 200 farm animals and farm birds. Our farm provides endless hands-on opportunities for teaching, for recreation, for interaction and fun! If the weather is chilly plan to check out the animals who live inside our big red barn…part of it is heated. Enjoy our rabbits, kitty corral, goats and sheep on any day.
OUR MISSION
Critter Barn is dedicated to teaching about farming while inspiring people of all ages and all abilities through the miracles in nature found at the farm.
CONTACT INFO for the Kids Play Place:
9275 Adams Street, Zeeland, MI 49464
616-748-1110
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
KIDS PLAY PLACES – Great for Toddlers
Toddlers bring energy and excitement to playtime, but they also have different needs in an indoor play area than preschool and elementary-aged kids. Luckily, many kids play places have areas that cater specifically to toddlers.
Grand Rapids Children’s Museum’s (temporarily closed) Wee Discover exhibit is made just for kids ages five and under. If you have a baby tagging along with your toddler, there is even a tummy time space for those who aren’t crawling yet.
Catch Air also offers Tiny Town, a special place for those 3 1/2 feet and under. This special indoor play area features a smaller-scale inflatable, slides with a ball pit and more.
Splash around in the pool or get the wiggles out during open gym at The Salvation Army Kroc Center during special toddler hours.
Take your tumbling toddler to one of For The Kidz Gymnastics open gyms specifically for kids five and under.
KIDS PLAY PLACES – Great for Big Kids
If you are trying to find kids play places to get your big kid out of the house, there are plenty of options to keep them entertained.
Kids of all ages love bowling, making it a great choice for kids indoor play. But bowling is an especially big hit with the big kids. Bowl a few frames at one of these many bowling centers: AMF Eastbrook Lanes, AMF Lincoln Lanes, Clique Lanes, Hudsonville Lanes, Rockford Lanes (only open to leagues right now), Spectrum Lanes, or Wengers Bowling Center.
Dave and Busters boasts a variety of games that appeal to both little and big kids and yes, even adults. Follow it up with the love language of many big kids – delicious food.
Big kids have endless options for kids indoor play at Bam! Entertainment Center in Holland. Play arcade games, bowl, complete the high ropes course, and try your skills in an escape room.
Craig’s Cruisers is one of the few kids play places where they can ride electric go-karts inside, as well as a ROLLER COASTER! What big kid wouldn’t love that?
BEST INDOOR PLAY PLACES
Top-Voted Indoor Place Places
After the days upon days of sub-zero temperatures this past winter, indoor play places became a lifesaver.
Indoor play places aren’t great just for winter, though. Nothing beats some indoor play to avoid the cold, the heat, the rain, or any other weather situation thrown at us.
Find the top places below for kids to play, all indoors, all year long.
FREE KIDS PLAY PLACES
Looking for some kid indoor play options that won’t break the bank?
Several restaurant chains include a free indoor play area for kids, like Chick-Fil-A, Burger King and McDonald’s. (Not all locations have a kids play place, and many are closed right now, so call ahead first.)
Stay warm and dry playing at one of our local malls. Try the Magic Tree House at Rivertown Crossings Mall or the new forest-themed play area at Woodland Mall.
Have fun playing and learning at one or several of the amazing libraries on this list (temporarily closed).
And don’t forget, many favorite indoor playgrounds offer free admission on special days or with special promotions. For example, the Grand Rapids Art Museum offers free general admission one day and one evening a week and the Grand Rapids Public Museum offers free admission for kids who live in Kent County. Check their websites for more details.
FIND INDOOR PLAYGROUND NEAR ME
Use our handy Google Map to find indoor play areas near you.