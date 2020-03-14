We’re Giving You Something to Look Forward to Every Day for the Next 21 Days
As you already know, events are being canceled, businesses are temporarily closing and kids are out of school for three (or more) weeks.
We also know it will be a challenge for kids to be away from school for so long, for working parents trying to juggle child care, and for parents home with little ones all day. Not to mention trying to keep everyone healthy while unsure what to participate in during the break.
Beginning next week, we will be sharing things to help you over the upcoming weeks — the GRKIDS team is putting on a 21-Day ‘Home for the Count’ Challenge.
We’re lining up community members & organizations (their response to this spur-of-the-moment project has been phenomenal!) to lead us through daily 15-20 minute activities via video.
These videos will be streamed over our Facebook page and families will be able to participate every day. You’ll have a chance to share a picture of your accomplishments – and we may even have some prizes (still working that one out!)
We hope that this will be a great way to keep our families engaged in the community even while practicing social distancing.
Look Forward to:
- Follow-Along dance + Yoga lessons
- A Cartoon Drawing Lesson
- Easy Art & Craft Ideas (How-to videos with these too)
- Family Challenges
- Fun Science Experiments (Video demos you can follow along to)
- Outdoor Activities
- Ideas for Helping Families in need
And MORE!
How to Follow along with the 21-day ‘Home for the Count’ ChallengeFun, interactive videos will be posted to our Facebook page every day at 10 am starting Monday, March 16th.
Stay tuned for all this and more in our upcoming emails. We’ll also be sharing videos and tips on Instagram and Facebook and we would love to have you follow along there.
See below for links to each day’s videos. We’ll add them as they’re published and give you a heads up on any items needed for the next day.
Make it More Fun
Complete the challenge, get a sticker!
Follow along every day and at the end, we’ll tell you how to get this sweet decal for yourself.
Thanks to our community partners – and the GRKIDS & Co team – for making this project possible:
Do You Have a Business that Would Like to Get Involved?
We’re looking for prizes for the 21-Day Challenge participants, and potentially more video partners.
Let us know you’re interested and get more info here.
Daily Video Links
