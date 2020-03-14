We’re Giving You Something to Look Forward to Every Day for the Next 21 Days

As you already know, events are being canceled, businesses are temporarily closing and kids are out of school for three (or more) weeks.

We also know it will be a challenge for kids to be away from school for so long, for working parents trying to juggle child care, and for parents home with little ones all day. Not to mention trying to keep everyone healthy while unsure what to participate in during the break.

Beginning next week, we will be sharing things to help you over the upcoming weeks — the GRKIDS team is putting on a 21-Day ‘Home for the Count’ Challenge.

We’re lining up community members & organizations (their response to this spur-of-the-moment project has been phenomenal!) to lead us through daily 15-20 minute activities via video.

These videos will be streamed over our Facebook page and families will be able to participate every day. You’ll have a chance to share a picture of your accomplishments – and we may even have some prizes (still working that one out!)

We hope that this will be a great way to keep our families engaged in the community even while practicing social distancing.

Look Forward to:

Follow-Along dance + Yoga lessons

A Cartoon Drawing Lesson

Easy Art & Craft Ideas (How-to videos with these too)

Family Challenges

Fun Science Experiments (Video demos you can follow along to)

Outdoor Activities

Ideas for Helping Families in need

And MORE!

How to Follow along with the 21-day ‘Home for the Count’ Challenge

Fun, interactive videos will be posted to our Facebook page every day at 10 am starting Monday, March 16th.