Hanging Around Grand Rapids on Spring Break? Try These 26 Staycation Ideas.

These Staycation Ideas Will Have Your Traveling Friends Jealous of Your Spring Break Fun

Your kids are on break from school, so you want to plan some fun activities that don’t break the bank or require serious travel. We get it!

Staying in town over Spring Break means you can explore parts of Grand Rapids you’ve never been, or maybe hit up some classic favorites, but without the crowds. And this year as we socially distance, smaller crowds are always welcome!

When you’re staying home, it’s not a ton of fun to see a slew of vacation photos in your newsfeed reminding you that your family is not a.) at Disney World b.) on a cruise or c.) soaking in the sun somewhere closer to the equator. Turn off those social media notifications for a week! Unplug, disconnect, and tune-in to your family.

Staycations can be so much fun and with our list of ideas below, you’ll be on your way to planning an awesome Spring Break staycation in no time.

26 Staycation Ideas for Grand Rapids Spring Break (Or Anytime!)

1 – Discover Grand Rapids’ hidden gems with your kids on this free downtown tour.

2 – Spend an exhilarating day at Allegan Event. They’ve got special spring break hours and even have dining options if you need a little break from the fun.

3- Soak in the natural beauty around Greater Grand Rapids with a family hike. We’ve got a list of family-friendly trails for you to explore.

4- Gone fishin’! Why not enjoy a calm, quiet morning at a local catch & release fishing pond?

5- Discover a new (to you) park or playground. Browse the options in our Parks & Playground Guide.

6- Pack a picnic and enjoy lunch or dinner outdoors.

7- Get your baby animal fix filled at the Critter Barn in Zeeland.

8- Head to Craig’s Cruisers to race go-karts, ride a roller coaster and more.

9- Go out for breakfast at a local spot like Anna’s House, with locations all over town, there’s sure to be one close to you.

10- Have you heard of geocaching? Check out Stephanie’s tips to have a fun geocaching adventure with your family.

11- Visit a local museum! GR is fortunate to have many museums and they’re all found in this big list of West Michigan Museums here.

12- Plan a family movie night. Kids get in free at the Flick’s Family Film Festival.

13 – There are a lot of great Michigan area water parks within driving distance. Spend the day at an incredible water park without having to pack up for an overnight. The kids will sleep great that night!

14 – You don’t have to drive far for indoor aquatic fun. Most communities have fitness and indoor pool areas that allow you to buy day passes for your family. Goldfish Swim School is one favorite. If you are looking for an indoor pool with some extras, definitely check out either the GR Kroc Center or the Holland Aquatic Center.

15 – Looking for a way to burn energy indoors? Go rollerskating at The Fun Spot or take the family bowling. Check out our Indoor Play Guide, too.

16 – Take a day trip to LEGOLAND® Discovery Center in Auburn Hills. (Kids 2 and under are free)

17 – Chicago is also a great day trip, especially if you take the train from West Michigan.

Maggie Daley Park

18 – Pack a lunch and watch the planes land at Gerald R. Ford Airport.

19 – Head to Lansing and check out our list of Top Ten Things to do in Lansing for an (almost) free day of family fun in the state’s capitol. You can find ALL the exciting things to do in Lansing at Lansing Family Fun.

20- Enjoy a trip to John Ball Zoo! Visit and learn about the incredible animals, play on their new playground and catch BRICKLIVE. That’s right, BRICKLIVE is back this year, and supersized!

21 – Take advantage of the FREE perks Grand Rapids Public Library offers like their amazing program – Check It Out! This is a great way to access free passes to incredible outings like Frederik Meijer Gardens, local sporting events, theatre productions, GR museums, and more.

22 – Volunteer with your kids over your staycation. The positive benefits of volunteering with your kids are abundant.

23 – Feeling artsy? The Grand Rapids Art Museum offers Meijer Free Days on Tuesdays (10AM – 5PM) and Thursdays (5-9 PM). Live near the coast?Check out the Muskegon Museum of Art which also has free admission on Thursdays (4-8 PM) thanks to Meijer.

24 – Let your kids soar for the day at a local gymnastics gym.

25 – Plan a family dinner out at one of the many places around West Michigan offer free (or cheap) kid’s meals.

26 – Last but not least, here are some mini-vacay ideas within a several hour drive from GR, just in case you decide you can’t fully stay put for a staycation this break…

Is your family planning a West Michigan Staycation?

What are you planning to do? Leave a comment and let us know!