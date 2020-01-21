5 Local Experience Gift Ideas That You can Give to Your Next Birthday Kid

If you miss Toys R Us, come on over to my house! The toys are out of control. Yet when birthdays come around, friends and family inevitably give my kids more. Because what else would they do? They love my kid and want to show them love through a gift.

When people take a moment to ask me for gift ideas, the first thing I say is, “Take them somewhere and make a memory!”

I am thrilled that they are finally starting to listen. My parents took my kids to a show at DeVos and my in-laws took them to a hotel with a water park. The kids still talk about these memories and ask when they can do it again.

5 Favorite Birthday Gift Experiences for Kids Around Grand Rapids

We’ve compiled a list of birthday gift experience inspiration and we hope it helps you find your next perfect birthday gift!

(Tasked with throwing the perfect kid-size birthday party? Our West Michigan Birthday Party Guide can help you find the perfect venue.)