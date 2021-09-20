26 Things to Do in the City of Grand Rapids & Why We Love Living Here

Things to Do in the City of Grand Rapids

I may be a little biased because it’s where I live, but I love downtown Grand Rapids.

Our wonderful mini-metropolis has so much fun squeezed into the city that families can come back again and again and experience something new each time.

How do I know there’s always something new? Because I’ve been taking my kids downtown for over eight years and there are five things on this list that I still haven’t done with them yet.

We live and die by our museum and zoo memberships.

My kids think that everyone has a John Ball Zoo they can visit exotic animals weekly and have no idea how unique it is to ride a carousel. (Did you have a neighborhood carousel growing up? Neither did I.)

And doesn’t everyone have a massive acres-big children’s garden full of incredible landscaping, water play and swinging bridges in the woods? Only Grand Rapids kids can hit up Frederik Meijer Gardens on the regular.

Beyond that, there are beautiful parks and playgrounds, sculptures, murals, and more dotting the city.

We’ve got several popular city pools in the summer and concerts in the park. It’s so walkable and each neighborhood has its own good eats, fun shops, and friendly people.

Tell us, what’s your favorite City of Grand Rapids activity? Did it make our list?