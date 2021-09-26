Bowens Mills Cider Time: Horse-Drawn Wagon Rides, Cider Press & Black Smith Demos, Apple Dumplings, Farm Animals & More – 2021 Details

Bowens Mill Cider Time Returns for 2021

October is a month made for outdoor explorations and trips to Michigan Cider Mills.

With the number of corn mazes, apple orchards, donut & cider destinations, and pumpkin patches dotting the West Michigan countryside, we’ve got plenty of places to keep us busy all month long.

But don’t think you’ve covered all of the fall fun hidden gems in West Michigan just yet – we’ve found one more for you to add to your list: Bowens Mills Cider Time, held on Sundays in October, in Middleville.

The venue is a 19-acre historical site. It’s home to a variety of interesting old buildings, including the mills and the old one-room schoolhouse.

This is also a popular place for weddings.

Historic Bowens Mills is a privately owned and operated State Historic Site that receives no state funding and relies on visitor contributions, private events, and events like this to keep going.