Spring Fun for Kids: All the Things to do in Grand Rapids – 2021

Bye Bye, Snow… Hello Sunshine and Spring!

Spring is time for many of us to break out of the house and leave cabin fever behind.

But what to do now that we’re coming out of hibernation – and starting to get back to things pre-quarantine? Can you even remember what things we have going on around town?

Well, you don’t have to, because we do remember. And we’ve got all of them listed here.

Here you will find our roundup of spring break ideas, free spring activities, ideas for daily fun, places to play spring sports, biking and hiking trails, short-term travel and staycation ideas, consignment and garage sales, and more!

Pin this page, post it to Facebook, or save the link to your home screen because this is one page you are going to want to come back to over and over again this season.