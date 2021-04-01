Spring Fun for Kids: All the Things to do in Grand Rapids – 2021

Bye Bye, Snow… Hello Sunshine and Spring!
Spring is time for many of us to break out of the house and leave cabin fever behind.
But what to do now that we’re coming out of hibernation – and starting to get back to things pre-quarantine? Can you even remember what things we have going on around town?
Well, you don't have to, because we do remember. And we've got all of them listed here.
Here you will find our roundup of spring break ideas, free spring activities, ideas for daily fun, places to play spring sports, biking and hiking trails, short-term travel and staycation ideas, consignment and garage sales, and more!
Daily Ideas for Spring Fun in Grand Rapids
Find something for every day in spring with our guide to daily things to do in West Michigan.
We all know spring can be rainy, but no worries.
Try one of these 22 things to do on a rainy day in West Michigan.
And our Indoor Play Guide is always a good resource when you need to escape the weather.
Easter Fun
The Hunt is On!
Find out where kids can hunt for Easter eggs beyond your backyard, and if you’re feeling ambitious, you can learn how to plan a super awesome egg hunt for all of your friends and family!
Use our complete list of Easter egg hunts to find the biggest, best, or most convenient egg hunt for your family!
This is one of my favorite parts of spring.
Explore the Outdoors
We don’t need to tell you that Michigan comes alive in spring, but this limited-run season needs to be enjoyed in every way possible before the humid summer days zap the energy of even the busiest kids.
Our readers know best, so when looking for some outdoor fun, start with our guide to outdoor activities for Grand Rapids families.
Then head over to our list of family-friendly events around West Michigan to fill in the rest of your spring days.
West Michigan is home to many incredible parks and playgrounds, so there is no shortage of places to swing, slide, and climb!
Whether your family prefers to hike or bike, we’ve got you covered with our guides to hiking with kids and bike trails for families.
There’s nothing better than an alfresco meal when the weather warms up. Use our guide to restaurants with patios, decks, and other outdoor options to enjoy your sandwich in the sun!
Spring Camps, Classes & Playtimes
Timely learning experiences are right here!
Learning comes in all shapes and sizes, and can definitely go beyond the walls of a school.
We’ve compiled some lists of where kids can get some hands-on learning through local camps and classes designed just for them!
Our Grand Rapids Spring Camps, Classes & Playtime Guide is a one-stop-shop for all the places your kid can spend their week off.
Keep busy every day of spring break with our Spring Break Activity Guide.
Exercise the brain and the body with the sports guide and guide to gymnastics opportunities in West Michigan.
Take a Short Road Trip
Want to make a quick getaway?
There are so many great destinations within driving distance for families to visit, explore, and enjoy a change of scenery.
If you want to stay in our home state, you’ll find lots to do in Traverse City!
Head west to Milwaukee for a midwest vacation in a new town. (If ferry service isn’t open, the drive is very doable!)
Travel to our neighbor to the south – Indiana – and check out Fort Wayne or Indianapolis.
If you’re up for a bit more driving, St. Louis has a lot of family fun to offer!
Or go international (when the border opens again) and visit Canada! Both Niagara Falls and Toronto are well within a day’s drive, leaving plenty of time to explore over spring break.
Finally, if water slides are your thing, you have many choices not too far from home. Check out all these water parks in the Midwest!
Staying close to home for spring break doesn’t have to mean missing out on spring break adventures.
There is plenty to see and do here in Grand Rapids and throughout West Michigan.
Explore Local
But with so much to do, how do you know where to start? Try one (or several!) of these 25 Staycation Ideas.
If you want to stay local and see all that our city has to offer, you can experience Grand Rapids with kids in three days, or try a few of these afternoon outings in downtown Grand Rapids.
Or, take the downtown Hidden Gems tour.
Spring Savings
Spring is when second hand sales start up around West Michigan.
Use our Spring Consignment Sale Guide to nab some great deals, and then spend your savings on other family fun around town.
Find even more deals at some of our favorite repurposed, vintage, antique, and resale shops in Grand Rapids.