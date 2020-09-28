West Michigan Farms to Visit – Animal Farms, UPick, Ride Wagons and More

By / September 28, 2020
Pumpkin Farm fun

The Big Farm Fun List: From Animal Farms to Fruit Farms

From Grand Rapids to Holland, West Michigan is fortunate to have many animal farms to visit.

Each season brings a different kind of fun on the farm for kids – and adults, too. There’s hay rides to pumpkin patches in the fall, getting down in the dirt to pick strawberries in the summer, and petting animals in the spring and summer.

There’s something special about visiting a farm.

  FARM FUN MENU  

» Upick Fruit
» Petting Farms
» Fall Adventures
» Christmas Trees & Sleigh Rides
» Farm Markets & CSAs
» Flower Picking
» Map of West Michigan Farms

PICK YOUR OWN FRUIT 

Fruit picking is a fun outing to do with your kids and it’s a great way to save a little money. Eat some now and freeze some for later!

the ultimate west michigan berry blueberry picking guide (1)

The Best West Michigan U-Pick Farms: Strawberry Picking, Blueberry Picking, Raspberry Picking & More

Where & When to Go Fruit Picking Near Grand Rapids Nothing beats a fresh-picked Michigan strawberry or a handful of plump blueberries straight from the bush. Lucky for us, West Michigan is a major fruit belt, providing us with some ...
Read More
Fall Jackpot: 15+ Farms with the Best U Pick Apples & Pumpkin Patches in West Michigan

Fall Jackpot: 15+ Farms with the Best U Pick Apples & Pumpkin Patches in West Michigan

The big list of Upick apples and pumpkins patches. These Grand Rapids UPick farms offer apples, pumpkins and a whole bunch of other fall treats! ...
Read More

  FARMER’S MARKETS/CSA’S  

Get the fresh from the farm produce without having to find time to pick it. There is a Farmer’s Market for nearly every city in the Grand Rapids area and many CSA’s.

Fulton-Street-Farmers-Market-Hunt

Farmer’s Market Schedules: Fulton St. Market, Ada, Holland & More – 2020

Nothing Beats Michigan Homegrown Our farmers are fruit and veggie champions, growing superb crops to share with all us folks who don't have gardens of our own. And for years we have flocked to our local farmer's markets for a ...
Read More
Where You can Buy Local Meat, Eggs, Milk, and Produce Straight From the Farmer (or close to it)

Where You can Buy Local Meat, Eggs, Milk, and Produce Straight From the Farmer (or close to it)

Meat, Eggs, Milk, and Produce Can Be Hard to Find Getting groceries isn't the same. Many people are looking for alternatives to the big box stores and turning to local sources instead. Finding a local source can be a little ...
Read More
Where You Can Find a CSA Near Grand Rapids and How CSA Farms Work

Where You Can Find a CSA Near Grand Rapids and How CSA Farms Work

*feature image photo credit: Bruce Schuler What’s a CSA? And Why Have all my Friends Joined One? You’ve probably heard people talking about their CSA near Grand Rapids during the Michigan growing season. The letters stand for Community Supported Agriculture ...
Read More
5 Things that Make Fulton Street Farmer's Market the Best

5 Things that Make Fulton Street Farmer’s Market the Best

I Love Getting My Veggies Straight From the Farmer Having moved to West Michigan only a year ago, one of the things I’ve loved the most is how easy and encouraged it is to buy local, especially when it comes ...
Read More

 FALL FARM FUN 

It’s always fun to find different farms to visit all year, but fall is a particularly special time to visit a West Michigan farm.

10 Daring Grand Rapids Corn Mazes - And Their Opening Dates - to Try This Fall

10 Daring Grand Rapids Corn Mazes – And Their Opening Dates – to Try This Fall

The big list of Grand Rapids Corn Mazes and hayrides is calling you to come explore. Pick from one of these cool looking mazes and then GET LOST! ...
Read More
Fall Jackpot: 15+ Farms with the Best U Pick Apples & Pumpkin Patches in West Michigan

Fall Jackpot: 15+ Farms with the Best U Pick Apples & Pumpkin Patches in West Michigan

The big list of Upick apples and pumpkins patches. These Grand Rapids UPick farms offer apples, pumpkins and a whole bunch of other fall treats! ...
Read More
This Grand Rapids Donuts & Cider Hotlist for 2020 Will Help you Find the Best Fall Sweet Treats

This Grand Rapids Donuts & Cider Hotlist for 2020 Will Help you Find the Best Fall Sweet Treats

Find the Best Grand Rapids Donuts & Cider Combos Michigan is the best state for homemade donuts & apple cider. We grow over 25 million bushels of apples annually, so it's no wonder we have cider mills everywhere. Pair that ...
Read More
Moelker Orchards is Your Fall Go-To for Apple Picking, Donuts, Pumpkin Patch & More

Moelker Orchards is Your Fall Go-To for Apple Picking, Donuts, Pumpkin Patch & More

Cooler Temperatures are Bringing Fall Favorites to Moelker Orchards As much as I love Michigan summer, there’s something special about the weather cooling down and fall settling into place. Quintessential to a West Michigan fall is a trip to an ...
Read More

  CHRISTMAS FARMS  

Sleigh Rides West Michigan

4 Places Offering Horse Drawn Sleigh Rides in West Michigan

Sleigh Rides Around West Michigan Dashing through the snow... Giddy up, let's go... there are a number of songs going through my head as I write this article. And no wonder! There's something magical about horses and snow and sleighs ...
Read More
Favorite Christmas Tree Farms Near Grand Rapids + Map of Where to Cut Your Own Christmas Tree

Favorite Christmas Tree Farms Near Grand Rapids + Map of Where to Cut Your Own Christmas Tree

It's time to head out and cut your own Christmas tree. Here are some of West Michigan's favorite spots to start the holiday season ...
Read More

  ANIMALS ON THE FARM 

Baby farm animals and petting farms can warm up all of our frozen hearts after a long Michigan winter.

Choose among zoos, farms, nature centers, and animal sanctuaries.

Looking to make it more of a group outing? There are many exciting animals farms for kids for a great field trip.

And if one day is just not enough for the animal enthusiast in your life, consider an area summer camp that can give your child a chance to spend extensive time hanging out with their favorite furry friends.

Petting Zoos, Farms and Other Animal Encounters Around West Michigan

Petting Zoos, Farms and Other Animal Encounters Around West Michigan

From Kid Friendly Farms to Petting Zoos, West Michigan is for (Animal) Lovers From Grand Rapids to Holland, West Michigan is fortunate to have many farms to visit. Every family has at least one kid who is passionate about animals ...
Read More
A Critter Barn Birthday Party is Just Ducky

A Critter Barn Birthday Party is Just Ducky

A Dream Birthday Party for Animal Lovers! It was the week before my daughter's sixth birthday party, and the venue we had been counting on suddenly didn't work out. In my frenzied search for a new and last-minute venue, I ...
Read More
Discover Pristine Trails, Farm Animals, and a Hidden Cabin at the Wittenbach Wege Center in Lowell

Discover Pristine Trails, Farm Animals, and a Hidden Cabin at the Wittenbach Wege Center in Lowell

Trails are open dawn until dusk 365 days a year. Leashed dogs are welcomed. Horses are allowed on the Corncob Corner Trail. The Luminary Hike in December is a holiday highlight. My favorite part is the hike through the tall ...
Read More
Fellinlove Farm in Holland is the Ultimate Hands On Animal Experience for Kids

Fellinlove Farm in Holland is the Ultimate Hands On Animal Experience for Kids

Your Kids are Going to Meet all Sorts of Animals Up Close Do you know how many scutes (raised scales) are on the back of a leopard tortoise? Or how many bales of hay a Fell pony eats? You may ...
Read More

  CREATE YOUR OWN BOUQUET 

U-pick isn’t limited to just fruits and vegetables. Create your own gorgeous bouquets and take some enchanting pictures while you’re on the farm.

West Michigan Upick Flower Farms You’re Going to Want to Visit

West Michigan Upick Flower Farms You’re Going to Want to Visit

Pick Your Own Perfect Bouquet at These Flower Farms Looking for a unique experience to share with your kids this summer? How about a trip to a flower farm where they can pick their own flowers? We were surprised too, ...
Read More
sunflower fields in michigan

Sunflower Fields in Michigan: 13 Fairytale Fields to Explore, Plus a Sunflower MAZE & Sunflower Festival

Why Visit Sunflower Fields in Michigan? Sunflowers for miles. It's a view you won't get over anytime soon, and if you have a camera on you, you'll be snapping photos from every imaginable angle. Late summer is sunflower season in ...
Read More

  FIND ANIMAL FARMS FOR KIDS 

find animal farms near me

great start 250x125 2020 1
680x120 GR Kids Banner Ad September 2020 1

Join Us Four Nights a Week

We’ll keep you up-to-date with what’s up for families – in a fun way – 4 nights a week. No spam. Just real parents looping you in.

Share34
Pin4
Tweet
Reddit
Flip
Email
38 Shares

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *