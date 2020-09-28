West Michigan Farms to Visit – Animal Farms, UPick, Ride Wagons and More

The Big Farm Fun List: From Animal Farms to Fruit Farms
From Grand Rapids to Holland, West Michigan is fortunate to have many animal farms to visit.
Each season brings a different kind of fun on the farm for kids – and adults, too. There’s hay rides to pumpkin patches in the fall, getting down in the dirt to pick strawberries in the summer, and petting animals in the spring and summer.
There’s something special about visiting a farm.
PICK YOUR OWN FRUIT
Fruit picking is a fun outing to do with your kids and it’s a great way to save a little money. Eat some now and freeze some for later!
The Best West Michigan U-Pick Farms: Strawberry Picking, Blueberry Picking, Raspberry Picking & More
Fall Jackpot: 15+ Farms with the Best U Pick Apples & Pumpkin Patches in West Michigan
FARMER’S MARKETS/CSA’S
Get the fresh from the farm produce without having to find time to pick it. There is a Farmer’s Market for nearly every city in the Grand Rapids area and many CSA’s.
Farmer’s Market Schedules: Fulton St. Market, Ada, Holland & More – 2020
Where You can Buy Local Meat, Eggs, Milk, and Produce Straight From the Farmer (or close to it)
Where You Can Find a CSA Near Grand Rapids and How CSA Farms Work
5 Things that Make Fulton Street Farmer’s Market the Best
FALL FARM FUN
It’s always fun to find different farms to visit all year, but fall is a particularly special time to visit a West Michigan farm.
10 Daring Grand Rapids Corn Mazes – And Their Opening Dates – to Try This Fall
Fall Jackpot: 15+ Farms with the Best U Pick Apples & Pumpkin Patches in West Michigan
This Grand Rapids Donuts & Cider Hotlist for 2020 Will Help you Find the Best Fall Sweet Treats
Moelker Orchards is Your Fall Go-To for Apple Picking, Donuts, Pumpkin Patch & More
CHRISTMAS FARMS
4 Places Offering Horse Drawn Sleigh Rides in West Michigan
Favorite Christmas Tree Farms Near Grand Rapids + Map of Where to Cut Your Own Christmas Tree
ANIMALS ON THE FARM
Baby farm animals and petting farms can warm up all of our frozen hearts after a long Michigan winter.
Choose among zoos, farms, nature centers, and animal sanctuaries.
Looking to make it more of a group outing? There are many exciting animals farms for kids for a great field trip.
And if one day is just not enough for the animal enthusiast in your life, consider an area summer camp that can give your child a chance to spend extensive time hanging out with their favorite furry friends.
Petting Zoos, Farms and Other Animal Encounters Around West Michigan
A Critter Barn Birthday Party is Just Ducky
Discover Pristine Trails, Farm Animals, and a Hidden Cabin at the Wittenbach Wege Center in Lowell
Fellinlove Farm in Holland is the Ultimate Hands On Animal Experience for Kids
CREATE YOUR OWN BOUQUET
U-pick isn’t limited to just fruits and vegetables. Create your own gorgeous bouquets and take some enchanting pictures while you’re on the farm.
West Michigan Upick Flower Farms You’re Going to Want to Visit
Sunflower Fields in Michigan: 13 Fairytale Fields to Explore, Plus a Sunflower MAZE & Sunflower Festival
FIND ANIMAL FARMS FOR KIDS
