51 Winning Teen Activities: Local Things To Do with Teens & Tweens around Grand Rapids

By / May 13, 2021
Teen activities around grand rapids

List of 50+ Teen Activities in the Grand Rapids Area

Finding things to do for teens and tweens isn’t as easy as many parents would like it to be.

Trips to the Children’s Museum don’t hold as much appeal when your son or daughter reaches those tween or teen years.

But thankfully there are tons of ways to have fun as a family with teens in the Grand Rapids area.

This is the age where you can really tap into your children’s likes and interests and run with it. Some stuff they may want to do with their friends, but some of these items are perfect for family time when you’re looking for things to do with teens.

Summer Things to Do For Teens & Tweens

1

Visit Michigan’s largest amusement and water park, Michigan’s Adventure.

Michigans Adventure overview Ward
Michigan’s Adventure – 4750 Whitehall Rd, Muskegon, MI 49445

2

Be courageous on the ropes course & zip lines

West Michigan Zip Lines are located at:
– Cannosburg Ski Area
– Musekgon Luge Adventure Park
– John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids
– TreeRunner Adventure Park in Grand Rapids
Cannonsburg Zipline Tour
Cannonsburg Ziplining

3

Hit the batting cages at AJ’s Family Fun Center.

4400 Ball Park Dr NE, Comstock Park, MI 49321

4

Go Bowling and Knock down some pins!

Find an alley near you that participates inKids Bowl Free’ for the entire summer.
Most participating locations in West Michigan extend this offer for kids up to age 15.
Kids Bowl Free Glow Bowling
Glow Bowling

5

Catch a movie at the drive-in!

Choose from the Getty in Muskegon, Sunset in Hartford, or Capri in Coldwater.
Getty Drive In theater courtesy of Getty
Getty Drive In Theatre – 920 E Summit Ave, Muskegon, MI 49444

6

Play disc golf at one of the many great courses around Grand Rapids

Favorite local disc golf courses include Fallasburg, Earle W. Brewer, and Johnson.
frisbee golf disc golf grand rapids
Playing Disc Golf in Grand Rapids

7

Sign up for a fun run or adventure race.

The Color Run 5K Grand Rapids is usually in July.
The Grand Rapids Mud Run scheduled for August 28 for 2021.

8

This should go without saying, but I will say it anyway: Hit the beach.

Lake Michigan is always a winning destination.
lake michigan beach saugatuck dunes state park
Lake Michigan Beaches are plentiful in Michigan

9

Attend a FREE summer teen event at a library

See what’s happening at Kent District or Grand Rapids Public Library

10

Put on your dancing shoes!

Swing dance the night away with the Grand Rapids Original Swing Society every Tuesday and Wednesday nights or sign up for a Hip Hop culture class at 61syx Teknique.

11

Cheer on fast cars at the Berlin Raceway.

2060 Berlin Fair Drive, Marne, MI 49435

12

Learn How to Play Golf in the Junior Program at Maple Hill Golf


Maple Hill Golf lessons kids on driving range
Junior Golf Lessons at Maple Hill Golf – 5555 Ivanrest Ave SW, Grandville, MI 49418

13

Rent a boat at Millennium Park.

1415 Maynard Ave SW, Walker, MI 49534

14

Stargaze at the Veen Observatory in Lowell. 

The telescopes are open to the public on various Saturdays, April through October when skies are clear. 
Make sure you check their website ahead of time to confirm the skies are clear enough for a viewing.

3308 Kissing Rock Ave SE, Lowell, MI 49331

15

Kayak or Float a River in a Tube

Tube or kayak down one of West Michigan’s many great rivers with AAA Canoe and Rental or Indian Valley Campground.
kayak to benona township park michigan
Camp Stony Haven – 8079 W Stony Lake Rd, New Era, MI 49446

16

Find a Festival

Visit one of the many fairs and festivals going on this summer in West Michigan.

Year-Round Things to Do For Teens & Tweens

17

Conquer the Obstacles at a Trampoline Park

Bounce off the walls or get in a game of dodgeball at Sky Zone, Rebounderz, or Craig’s Cruisers.

18

Catch a Great Show

We love the live shows at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre or Master Arts Theatre.
James and the Giant peach feature image cast Civic GRCT
19

Volunteer

Kids age five and up can help pack sack suppers at the Kids Food Basket.

20

Will it Be Bumper Boats, Go-Karts, the Roller Coaster, or Arcade?

There’s so much to do here! Squeeze in a game of mini-golf or laser tag, tackle the ropes course, or go-kart at Craig’s Cruisers.
Don’t forget to fill up on the pizza buffet before heading home.
Craigs Cruisers Indoor go karts
Craig’s Cruisers – 5730 Clyde Park Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49509

21

Stay overnight on a Submarine 

– Or just visit for a few hours at USS Silversides in Muskegon.
uss silversides
USS Silversides – 1346 Bluff St, Muskegon, MI 49441

22

Break Your Way Out of the Escape Room at BAM! Entertainment in Holland

BAM! Entertainment Center – 478 E 16th St, Holland, MI 49423

23

Invite Your Friends to a Video Game Truck Party 

Battle GR will deliver the video game truck to your party spot for hours of fun.
battle gr video game truck

24

Take in Great Music Without Spending a Fortune

The Grand Rapids Symphony’s Student Passport Program will hook you up with unbeatable ticket prices for students.

25

Play Epic Laser Tag & Archery Tag Games at BattleGR’s New Facilities

Battle GR Tactical Games specializes in laser tag and archery tag.
Their great equipment, facilities, and game choices are like no other.
Battle GR laser tag boy sneaking through barricades Hunt
BattleGR Tactical Games – 284 Dodge NE Suite 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49321

26

Visit One of our Great Local Museums

Choose from:
– the GRAM
– the GRPM
– the Gerald R. Ford museum
– the African American Museum
– the UICA

27

Set Your GPS for Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park

Spend the afternoon strolling through the park, enjoying nature and art in the Japanese Garden, the conservatory, and everywhere else.
frederik meijer gardens big horse 1
Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park – 1000 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

28

Paint Your Own Pottery at The Mud Room

Or, make something special with clay at The Mud Room.
grand rapids summer activities - paint pottery at the Mud Room

29

Root for Your Favorite Home Team 

Make it a GriffinsWhitecapsDrive or GRFC game.

30

Laugh it Up

Enjoy family-friendly comedy with the River City Improv team.

31

Use Your Pass

Visit one of our many great State Parks with a Recreation Passport.

32

Go Treasure Hunting

Find treasure while trying geocaching.
things to do outside: geocaching

33

Hit the Trails

Bike, hike, snowshoe or blade one of these extensive trails:
The Paul Henry – ThornappleKent Trails, and White Pines trails are only a few that our area has to offer.
Check out our full list and map here.
Mt Pisgah Holland MI hiking trails stairs

34

Find Your Inner Picasso

Visit Brush Studio and paint your very own masterpiece.

35

Take on the Ninja Course, Skate Park, & Video Games

Check out the 3 Mile Project, where you’ll find video games, athletic courts, an indoor skate park, a ninja course, game tables, theaters, and a cafe.

36

Catch a Big One

Go fishing! The Michigan DNR offers Free Fishing Weekends twice each year.

37

Can’t Catch Me!

Play a game of paintball at T.C. Paintball (for kids aged 10 and older).

38

Thread the Needle

Take a sewing or craft class at Smith Owen Sewing or Joann.

39

Crack Open a Book

Visit one of our many great bookstores
Schuler Books offers a variety of programs including game nights, author talks, and more.
Other local favorites include Argos Book ShopBaker Book House and Books & Mortar.

40

Make Your Own Scents

Make your own custom candle at Wax Poetic Candle Bar.

1423 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506

41

Visit the Eastown Cereal Cafe

Enjoy food creations featuring your favorite cereals. Mix and match your favorite flavors or get a milkshake or waffle creation.
eastown cereal cafe
Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids MI, 49506

42

Take a Ride on a Horse

Go horseback riding at Karin’s Horse Connection.

8001 Patterson Ave SE, Caledonia, MI 49316

43

Go Ultimate!

Play team frisbee with Grand Rapids Ultimate or Zig Zag Ultimate.

44

Tempt Your Tastebuds

Learn to cook something special at the Downtown Market.

435 Ionia Ave. SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

45

See if Climbing is For You

Reach for the sky at Higher Ground Rock Climbing Center. Youth climbing clubs meet every Monday.

851 Bond Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

46

Java Explorations

Visit some new coffee shops like Madcap CoffeeJamnBean, or Nonna’s Pantry.

47

Go Retro with Roller Skating

Strap on the rollerblades or roller skates, Tarry Hall Roller Rink is playing skating tunes several days a week.

3330 Fairlanes Ave SW, Grandville, MI 49418

48

Get the Perfect Selfie

Grab your phone and make your own mural tour.
The perfect selfie or TikTok spot is just around the corner.
grand rapids summer activities - downtown mural crawl

Winter Things to Do For Teens & Tweens

49

Visit the all year long at the Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park.

Visit in the winter to enjoy ice skating on the trail through the woods, cross country skiing, snowshoeing, and sledding.
luge-michigan
462 Scenic Drive N. Muskegon, MI 49445

50

Spend the Day at Cannonsburg

Head to Cannonsburg for skiing and snow tubing.

6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE, Belmont, MI 49306

51

Lace Up Those Skates

Ice skate during the winter months at Rosa Parks Circle in the heart of Downtown Grand Rapids.
rosa-parks-circle-lights

