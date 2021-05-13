51 Winning Teen Activities: Local Things To Do with Teens & Tweens around Grand Rapids

List of 50+ Teen Activities in the Grand Rapids Area

Finding things to do for teens and tweens isn’t as easy as many parents would like it to be.

Trips to the Children’s Museum don’t hold as much appeal when your son or daughter reaches those tween or teen years.

But thankfully there are tons of ways to have fun as a family with teens in the Grand Rapids area.

This is the age where you can really tap into your children’s likes and interests and run with it. Some stuff they may want to do with their friends, but some of these items are perfect for family time when you’re looking for things to do with teens.

Summer Things to Do For Teens & Tweens

1 Visit Michigan’s largest amusement and water park, Michigan’s Adventure.

Michigan’s Adventure – 4750 Whitehall Rd, Muskegon, MI 49445

2 Be courageous on the ropes course & zip lines West Michigan Zip Lines are located at:

– Cannosburg Ski Area

– Musekgon Luge Adventure Park

– John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids

– TreeRunner Adventure Park in Grand Rapids



Cannonsburg Ziplining

3 Hit the batting cages at AJ’s Family Fun Center. 4400 Ball Park Dr NE, Comstock Park, MI 49321

4 Go Bowling and Knock down some pins! Find an alley near you that participates in ‘Kids Bowl Free’ for the entire summer.

Most participating locations in West Michigan extend this offer for kids up to age 15.



Glow Bowling

5 Catch a movie at the drive-in! Choose from the Getty in Muskegon, Sunset in Hartford, or Capri in Coldwater.



Getty Drive In Theatre – 920 E Summit Ave, Muskegon, MI 49444

6 Play disc golf at one of the many great courses around Grand Rapids Favorite local disc golf courses include Fallasburg, Earle W. Brewer, and Johnson.



Playing Disc Golf in Grand Rapids

7 Sign up for a fun run or adventure race. The Color Run 5K Grand Rapids is usually in July.

The Grand Rapids Mud Run scheduled for August 28 for 2021.

8 This should go without saying, but I will say it anyway: Hit the beach. Lake Michigan is always a winning destination.



Lake Michigan Beaches are plentiful in Michigan

9 Attend a FREE summer teen event at a library See what’s happening at Kent District or Grand Rapids Public Library

10 Put on your dancing shoes! Swing dance the night away with the Grand Rapids Original Swing Society every Tuesday and Wednesday nights or sign up for a Hip Hop culture class at 61syx Teknique.

11 Cheer on fast cars at the Berlin Raceway. 2060 Berlin Fair Drive, Marne, MI 49435

12 Learn How to Play Golf in the Junior Program at Maple Hill Golf



Junior Golf Lessons at Maple Hill Golf – 5555 Ivanrest Ave SW, Grandville, MI 49418

13 Rent a boat at Millennium Park. 1415 Maynard Ave SW, Walker, MI 49534

14 Stargaze at the Veen Observatory in Lowell. The telescopes are open to the public on various Saturdays, April through October when skies are clear.

Make sure you check their website ahead of time to confirm the skies are clear enough for a viewing.



3308 Kissing Rock Ave SE, Lowell, MI 49331

15 Kayak or Float a River in a Tube Tube or kayak down one of West Michigan’s many great rivers with AAA Canoe and Rental or Indian Valley Campground.



Camp Stony Haven – 8079 W Stony Lake Rd, New Era, MI 49446

16 Find a Festival Visit one of the many fairs and festivals going on this summer in West Michigan.



Year-Round Things to Do For Teens & Tweens

17 Conquer the Obstacles at a Trampoline Park Bounce off the walls or get in a game of dodgeball at Sky Zone, Rebounderz, or Craig’s Cruisers.



18 Catch a Great Show We love the live shows at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre or Master Arts Theatre.



19 Volunteer! Kids age five and up can help pack sack suppers at the Kids Food Basket.



20 Will it Be Bumper Boats, Go-Karts, the Roller Coaster, or Arcade? There’s so much to do here! Squeeze in a game of mini-golf or laser tag, tackle the ropes course, or go-kart at Craig’s Cruisers.

Don’t forget to fill up on the pizza buffet before heading home.



Craig’s Cruisers – 5730 Clyde Park Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49509

21 Stay overnight on a Submarine – Or just visit for a few hours at USS Silversides in Muskegon.



USS Silversides – 1346 Bluff St, Muskegon, MI 49441

22 Break Your Way Out of the Escape Room at BAM! Entertainment in Holland BAM! Entertainment Center – 478 E 16th St, Holland, MI 49423



23 Invite Your Friends to a Video Game Truck Party Battle GR will deliver the video game truck to your party spot for hours of fun.



24 Take in Great Music Without Spending a Fortune The Grand Rapids Symphony’s Student Passport Program will hook you up with unbeatable ticket prices for students.

25 Play Epic Laser Tag & Archery Tag Games at BattleGR’s New Facilities Battle GR Tactical Games specializes in laser tag and archery tag.

Their great equipment, facilities, and game choices are like no other.



BattleGR Tactical Games – 284 Dodge NE Suite 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49321

27 Set Your GPS for Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park Spend the afternoon strolling through the park, enjoying nature and art in the Japanese Garden, the conservatory, and everywhere else.



Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park – 1000 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

28 Paint Your Own Pottery at The Mud Room Or, make something special with clay at The Mud Room.



29 Root for Your Favorite Home Team Make it a Griffins, Whitecaps, Drive or GRFC game.

30 Laugh it Up Enjoy family-friendly comedy with the River City Improv team.

31 Use Your Pass Visit one of our many great State Parks with a Recreation Passport.

32 Go Treasure Hunting Find treasure while trying geocaching.



33 Hit the Trails Bike, hike, snowshoe or blade one of these extensive trails:

The Paul Henry – Thornapple, Kent Trails, and White Pines trails are only a few that our area has to offer.

Check out our full list and map here.



34 Find Your Inner Picasso Visit Brush Studio and paint your very own masterpiece.

35 Take on the Ninja Course, Skate Park, & Video Games Check out the 3 Mile Project, where you’ll find video games, athletic courts, an indoor skate park, a ninja course, game tables, theaters, and a cafe.

36 Catch a Big One Go fishing! The Michigan DNR offers Free Fishing Weekends twice each year.

37 Can’t Catch Me! Play a game of paintball at T.C. Paintball (for kids aged 10 and older).

38 Thread the Needle Take a sewing or craft class at Smith Owen Sewing or Joann.

39 Crack Open a Book Visit one of our many great bookstores.

Schuler Books offers a variety of programs including game nights, author talks, and more.

Other local favorites include Argos Book Shop, Baker Book House and Books & Mortar.

40 Make Your Own Scents Make your own custom candle at Wax Poetic Candle Bar.



1423 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506

41 Visit the Eastown Cereal Cafe Enjoy food creations featuring your favorite cereals. Mix and match your favorite flavors or get a milkshake or waffle creation.



Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids MI, 49506

42 Take a Ride on a Horse Go horseback riding at Karin’s Horse Connection.



8001 Patterson Ave SE, Caledonia, MI 49316

43 Go Ultimate! Play team frisbee with Grand Rapids Ultimate or Zig Zag Ultimate.

44 Tempt Your Tastebuds Learn to cook something special at the Downtown Market.



435 Ionia Ave. SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

45 See if Climbing is For You Reach for the sky at Higher Ground Rock Climbing Center. Youth climbing clubs meet every Monday.



851 Bond Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

46 Java Explorations Visit some new coffee shops like Madcap Coffee, JamnBean, or Nonna’s Pantry.

47 Go Retro with Roller Skating Strap on the rollerblades or roller skates, Tarry Hall Roller Rink is playing skating tunes several days a week.



3330 Fairlanes Ave SW, Grandville, MI 49418

48 Get the Perfect Selfie Grab your phone and make your own mural tour.

The perfect selfie or TikTok spot is just around the corner.





Winter Things to Do For Teens & Tweens

49 Visit the all year long at the Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park. Visit in the winter to enjoy ice skating on the trail through the woods, cross country skiing, snowshoeing, and sledding.



462 Scenic Drive N. Muskegon, MI 49445

50 Spend the Day at Cannonsburg Head to Cannonsburg for skiing and snow tubing.



6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE, Belmont, MI 49306