2020: 48+ Knockout Fall Activities in GR – Get Ready for Orchards, Festivals and Halloween

Awesome Fall Activities All Gathered in One Place
Fall in West Michigan might just be my favorite season, and that is saying a lot after coming off of summer in the Mitten State.
But there is something magical about the cool air, changing colors, shorter days, and the oh-so-good food this time of year (fresh cider and homemade donuts, please).
If you are like me, having to pack away the flip flops and shorts isn’t so bad, knowing that autumn is right around the corner. Below you will find some amazing fall activities for the whole family.
Find over 45 ideas below for experiencing a Grand Rapids fall with your kids.
Taste the Flavors of Fall at Moelker Orchards & Farm Market
Moelker Orchards has been a staple in West Michigan since 1907! Our focus is on families and we love to make you smile! We offer many fall activities & goodies that are perfect for spending a memorable day with your family.
We grow tons of fresh fruit right on our farm! Including 23 different varieties of apples, which are available in our farm market store along with jams, salsas, apple cider, caramel apples, gift items, & more!
Our Old Bell Bakery offers delicious donuts, pies, cookies, breads, fudge, muffins & more! All are handmade and tantalizingly scrumptious! Also featuring ABeanToGo Coffee!
Beginning in mid-September, we have u-pick apples! We offer many different varieties, which ripen at different times throughout the season. Also, parents with children ages toddler to preschool should attend Storytime at the Orchard!
In October, we have a fun u-pick pumpkin patch with many different shapes and sizes! You are certain to find the perfect pumpkin!
Looking for something fun to do on Saturdays in October? Take a trip around the orchard on our fun horse-drawn wagon rides! Featuring a fun scavenger hunt for the kids, and plenty of the serene fall sights that your whole family will love!
Parents rave: “Love this place! A new tradition for my son and I. I love the huge pumpkin patch and apple picking, and the donuts and cider are the best I’ve ever had! Super friendly too and I love that it’s family owned.” – Abriel Duke
DAILY IDEAS
Looking for something to do on (almost) any run of the mill autumn day? Here’s a list to get you going but be sure to consult our Daily Calendar for even more ideas to fuel your Grand Rapids fall frolics.
Grand Rapids Fall Activities that You Can Do Nearly Any Day
1) Explore the Bricklive exhibit at John Ball Zoo, featuring life-size Lego depictions of zoo animals.
2) Brush up some fun by painting pottery at Accidental Art in Rockford.
3) Get up close and even feed some of the exotic animals of Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park.
4) Take in all the fall color on a hike at a favorite trail or park.
5) Grab your suit and take swim lessons at Goldfish Swim School or Holland Aquatic Center.
6) Scale the giant pumpkins at the Michigan Farm area of Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.
7) Get creative at The Mud Room by painting pottery pieces, wooden signs, fusing glass and more.
8) Grab lunch at the Downtown Market and some other fun Heartside Explorations.
9) Challenge yourself to endless feats of strength and agility at Allegan Event activity center.
10) Go for a scenic carousel ride at the Grand Rapids Public Museum after you check out the incredible Bodies Revealed exhibit (extended through Sept 27).
11) Conquer the Junior Park or one of the seven courses offered at TreeRunner Adventure Park, an aerial park full of climbing thrills.
12) Feed your imagination as you explore the Grand Rapids Art Museum.
13) Step into an exhilarating world of blacklight and unbelievable journeys at Amped Virtual Reality.
14) Relax with some coloring during open studio times at Carolyn Stich Studio.
15) Soak up as much sunshine at a favorite playground before many close up for the winter season.
ICONIC FALL
A Grand Rapids fall wouldn’t be complete without a trip to one of the many apple orchards in our area.
If your family loves to go on hayrides and navigate corn mazes, or sit back and enjoy some donuts and cider, our list will get you to the best places to enjoy all of these iconic fall activities.
Orchards, Corn Mazes, Hayrides and More
16) Home of the straw mountain, Schwallier’s Country Basket also boasts a corn maze, an outdoor play area, and of course, some of the spunkiest goats around.
17) New owners, a new name and new experiences await at Frugthaven Farm (formerly Klackle Orchards).
18) Bounce around on “the pillow,” pose with the iconic giant apple, and do all your fall favorites at Robinette’s Apple Haus.
19) Pick some apples, and ride the cow train before attempting to navigate through the 20-acre corn maze at Crane Orchards in Fennville.
20) Kids can make a fun craft every Saturday in September and some in October at Koetsier’s Greenhouse.
21) Search the woods and surrounding area from a horse-drawn wagon ride before picking a pumpkin at Moelker Orchards & Farm Market on Saturdays in October.
22) Explore the giant tube slides, select some pumpkins, or find your way through the corn maze at Post Family Farm in Hudsonville.
23) Covering 10-acres, Fruit Ridge Hayrides invites you to blast off to the moon at their 50th Anniversary Space Race corn maze. Don’t for get your smart phone for the MazeTracker game. It may be your only hope for making it back to earth. There is also a mini-maze for younger adventurers.
24) Have a farm fresh lunch before taking on all the fun that Ed Dunneback & Girls hosts from u-pick or corn maze and more.
25) Sit on the lap of a giant Raggedy Andy made from straw bales, awe over magnificent Clydesdale horses and more at Olin Farm in Lowell.
26) With a Pumpkin Chucker and fruit cannons, you’re sure to have a blast at Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo.
27) Honoring first responders, Heidi’s Farmstand & Bakery has two different corn mazes to navigate: a junior course designed to take 15-20 minutes as well as a longer one that takes 45-60 minutes to complete.
28) In Grand Haven, check Bethke Farms for hayrides, pumpkin picking, and a corn maze.
29) Gather your own harvest of apples and shop the farm market of Blok Orchard in Ada.
FAMILY FALL ACTIVITIES & FESTIVALS
These aren’t your run of the (cider) mill happenings! We’ve put together a list of events and activities that will need some time marked in your calendar.
From fairs and festivals, expos and conventions, and unique outings, autumn keeps rolling out exciting gatherings.
Fairs and Festivals are Different This Year
Some are canceled for 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the Michigan state shutdown. Others are forging on. And others are still waiting to make decisions. Find the full list of area fairs and festivals this season here.
Please check with all venues before heading out for your fall activities.
Fall Fairs, Festivals and Other Gatherings Families Will Enjoy
There are dozens of Grand Rapids fall fairs and festivals. This is just a small sampling of some favorites.
30) Strike a pose and snap a silly family picture with Rocky Rooster on your way into the Allegan County Fair. (Cancelled for 2020)
31) Stroll the many artisan and crafter booths at the 51st Fallasburg Art Festival hosted by LowellArt. (VIRTUAL for 2020)
32) Ramp up your next Family Game Night after you visit GrandCon and discover a new favorite board, card, or table top game the whole family can enjoy.
33) Travel through time and see firsthand how harvesting and other farm chores were done in the 1900s at the Fall Harvest Festival & Tractor Show in Charleton Park.
34) Cooler temperatures make for excellent running conditions! Find a 5K or 1-mile race and see who will get to the finish line first!
35) An apple a day, any which way! Do all things apple in Sparta during the Michigan Apple Fest.
36) Update your family photo album with a photo shoot at one these popular locations (and don’t forget to book an ace photographer).
37) Lawn mower race, wiener dog race, all sorts of games and activities to keep the whole family entertained at the Annual Wurst Festival Ever in Dorr.
38) Dip candles, stuff scarecrows, take a wagon ride and more during the Harvest Festival at Blandford.
39) Whether the force be with you, aim to misbehave, solemnly swear you are up to no good, or generally just have fun storming the castle, get your geek on with the Grand Rapids Comic-Con.
40) Pumpkins will explode, pumpkins will be raced, and all will have fun at the Urban Hayday in Hudsonville. (Cancelled for 2020)
41) Before football games, parades, and cylindrical cranberry sauce, see how families in the mid-19th century celebrated during Pioneer Thanksgiving at Blandford.
HALLOWEEN
In our household, the most anticipated fall activity is Halloween. Getting to play dress up all day AND get candy? It doesn’t get much better.
We hope that we still get to have Halloween events this year. We will update this section as more information for 2020 becomes available.
BACK TO SCHOOL
The back-to-school season is upon us – even if it is very different this year.
This is also the time of year to sign up kids for sports or music classes and keep up those trips to the library. We’ve even included a couple of “back to school” activities that parents won’t want to miss, like shopping for back to school clothes and making sure everyone is safe on the way to school each day.
Sports, Consignment Sales and Other Notable Fall Activities for Families
42) Check out attraction passes, download digital content and more when you explore the perks of your GRPL membership or KDL Card.
43) Have a certified technician make sure your littles are commuting safely with a car seat check.
44) Get involved with a sports team or clinic to keep your kid active all year round.
45) Tumblers, ninjas, and gold-medal hopefuls can utilize our Gymnastics Guide to find an option nearby.
46) Preschool kids love the Sprout Series at John Ball Zoo, and their autumn classes are filling up.
47) Swap out out grown clothing and toys when you sell or shop at a fall consignment sale.
48) Find a studio, music lessons, or similar outlet to nurture your creative kid’s interests with our Dance, Music, and the Arts Guide.
Are there fall activities we missed? We’d love to hear from you. Please leave us a comment below!
